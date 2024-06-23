The Big Picture Eve Best, known for her quiet strength on House of the Dragon, shines as Dr. Eleanor O'Hara in Nurse Jackie.

Best's unparalleled professionalism and subtle fierceness serve as the backbone for both House of the Dragon and Nurse Jackie.

The success of Nurse Jackie is in part due to the talented supporting cast, including Best as O'Hara.

Just like the legendary Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, Eve Best portrays a woman with quiet strength and wisdom on HBO's House of the Dragon. Similarly to Rigg, Best (who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen) uses her understated fierceness and her elegant regality to advise the younger generations and to criticize their foolish quests for power. Although Best isn't necessarily considered the star of House of the Dragon, she provides the backbone of the series in a very clear way. It is her professionalism (and her dragon-riding skills) that prove that Best is an asset to any project she joins.

Before she was cast as Rhaenys, Best had created a lengthy and impressive career for herself. With an Oxford University education and training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Best starred in many stage productions of the classics (Much Ado About Nothing, The Cherry Orchard, Macbeth, and Three Sisters). She earned an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Hedda Gabler in 2006 and snagged two Tony nominations for her work in 2007 and 2008. But the following year, Best began playing a part that would help to introduce her to a much broader audience.

Nurse Jackie A drug-addicted nurse struggles to find a balance between the demands of her frenetic job at a New York City hospital and an array of personal dramas. Release Date June 8, 2009 Cast Edie Falco , Paul Schulze , Peter Facinelli , Dominic Fumusa , Anna Deavere Smith , Betty Gilpin Main Genre Drama Seasons 7 Studio Showtime

Eve Best Is a Standout Performer on 'Nurse Jackie'

From 2009 to 2015, Best starred as Dr. Eleanor O'Hara in the Showtime drama, Nurse Jackie. The series follows Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco in her follow-up role after playing Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos); Jackie is a dedicated nurse who also struggles with a pretty serious drug addiction. Jackie works in the bustling ER at All Saints Hospital in New York City; she often uses her access to drugs at the hospital to feed her own addiction. The series, which strikes a nice balance between comedy and drama, is successful due in large part to not only Falco's acting (she won an Emmy in 2010), but also because of the extremely talented supporting cast, which includes Merritt Wever (who also won an Emmy for her role in 2013), Peter Facinelli, Anna Deavere Smith, and Betty Gilpin. As Jackie's coworkers in the hospital, each one contributes in different ways to the frenzy that surrounds Jackie's challenging professional and personal life.

From the very beginning of the series, it was clear that Best was an exceptional part of the cast. Best keeps her British accent for the part and depicts O'Hara as a glamorous, fashionable, but also skilled doctor with immense wealth (she even tells Jackie in one episode that she often tosses her clothes after one use). She is Jackie's best friend and acts as a sounding board for Jackie (even in her most drug-fueled states). Although O'Hara often questions Jackie's decisions, she is never judgmental and is always supportive of her friend. Although there's a great deal of codependency between O'Hara and Jackie, there is also a massive amount of loyalty and love in their friendship. Best consistently allows her compassion and vulnerability to shine through, despite O'Hara's tough exterior.

'Nurse Jackie' Allows Its Characters To Be Authentic

Close

The series often received positive reviews from critics, who praised the actors for bringing these gritty characters to life. Nurse Jackie continued to earn fans throughout its run because the show never shied away from depicting the true ripple effect of addiction. Jackie acts in self-destructive ways over and over again, and the people who are most negatively affected by her actions are often the people she loves the most. Most of the characters continue to enable Jackie, even when her actions have disastrous results. O'Hara is the prime example of someone who has to watch her dear friend implode repeatedly but typically doesn't do anything drastic in order to create consequences for Jackie's choices. Best effectively depicts O'Hara's codependent behaviors with Jackie; she's able to accurately illustrate what it feels like to watch someone you love destroy their life each day. O'Hara doesn't want to lose her friend, so she just does her best to help Jackie out of whatever spiral she's found herself in now.

Best also lets O'Hara serve as an inspirational woman on the show. She has an extremely successful career and decides to become a mother in Season 5; she never lets anyone else's expectations derail her from what she wants from life. O'Hara is wholeheartedly herself at all times. In the show, O'Hara takes control of her life and decides to move back to London and is absent in Season 6 of the series. In real life, Best also wanted to relocate back to the UK, so the Nurse Jackie writers incorporated her exit by filming a few cameos that could be used throughout. Best's exit is definitely noticeable in the series; Jackie no longer has her best friend's no-nonsense attitude and brutal honesty to keep her even somewhat in check. O'Hara pops up once more in the Season 7 finale of the series, but the magic of their friendship is not the same as it used to be. O'Hara finally realizes the harsh reality that goes along with being Jackie's confidante, and things are extremely strained between the two women. The very last episode ends with Jackie collapsing on the floor of the ER after overdosing on heroin; her ultimate fate is a mystery to viewers.

Aside from Nurse Jackie, Best has continued to show off her talent in The King's Speech as Wallis Simpson in 2010 and in two episodes of The Crown as Kate Middleton's mother, Carol, in 2023. She also recently starred in a British miniseries called MaryLand, and then, of course, as the iconic Rhaenys. In an exciting update, Falco has announced that Nurse Jackie will be coming back on Prime Video with a sequel series that picks up 10 years after the original series ended. There's no word if any other cast members will be returning, but the series would definitely be less successful if Best does not reprise the role of O'Hara. It's possible that Best will be too busy working on House of the Dragon to come back to All Saints Hospital, but as long as she's still appearing on television screens, fans will be happy.

Seasons 1 through 7 of Nurse Jackie are now available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video