The Netflix crime miniseries The Perfect Couple has already proven to be one of the streamer’s most popular titles of the year, as the wild caper includes more than enough wild dance sequences and shocking twists to get viewers hooked over the course of six episodes. The show gained attention for appearances by major stars like Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, but it was also able to shine a spotlight on Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor, two underrated actors who have been doing solid work for well over a decade. Although they both are often cast in supporting roles, Hewson and Reynor showed an interesting relationship dynamic when they appeared together in the underrated romantic comedy Flora and Son.

What Is ‘Flora and Son’ About?

Close

Hailing from Once and Sing Street director John Carney, Flora and Son stars Hewson and Reynor as a recently separated couple who are now at odds with one another as they seek to raise their teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Flora tries her best to give Max the room he needs to express himself but he's incapable of curbing his habit of engaging in small-time crimes that get him into trouble with the local police. Ian believes that Max needs a stronger male role model in his life, but isn’t willing to put in the work to prevent Flora from being a single parent. Although it is obvious that they both care deeply about Max, Flora and Ian are so infuriated by one another that there are frequent breakdowns in their communication.

Flora and Son is a more dynamic depiction of dysfunctional households than is often seen in romantic comedies, as the film does not seek to paint either party as the antagonist. It’s possible to see where both characters are coming from, as Flora is perhaps too lenient on Max when he gets into trouble, despite having to provide for him without any real assistance. While Ian has been able to change his life and have a more positive relationship with his new family, there are moments where he seems to look back on his past with Flora with rose-tinted glasses. The film does a great job of indicating that while they both still have a lot of affection for one another, Flora and Ian are bound to get into some sort of dispute if they ever try to rekindle what they once had. Reynor and Hewson are both excellent at giving headstrong performances as proud, occasionally ignorant characters who aren’t willing to hear the word “no.”

‘Flora and Son’ Isn’t a Traditional Romantic Comedy

Flora and Son is a film about new beginnings and finding one’s passion, and does not glorify youth in the same way that many other romantic comedies do. It’s obvious that while moving on from Ian was a positive decision for Flora, it also means that she has a smaller social circle, and thus has less means to pursue her own interests. This is what motivates Flora to try to connect with Max over music, leading her to start taking guitar lessons from the American teacher Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Hewson shows the beauty of this revelation; Flora feels as if she has unlocked an important aspect of her personality that has long since been repressed. Even though she is no master at the guitar initially, she feels an intrinsic desire to get better for the first time since her breakup with Ian.

Flora and Son is a more realistic look at older relationships, as it chooses ambiguity, even when a more clear-cut happy ending would have been seen as more inherently satisfying. Ian was never going to regret his decision and rush back in to sweep Flora off her feet, but the idea that he has grown to respect her maturation as an artist is charming in its own way. The Perfect Couple was a fun bit of camp for both Hewson and Reynor, but Flora and Son allowed them to sink their teeth into playing more authentic characters.

Flora and Son 8 10 Release Date September 29, 2023 Director John Carney Cast Eve Hewson , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Oren Kinlan , Jack Reynor Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Drama

Flora and Son is streaming on Apple TV+ in the United States.

Watch on Apple TV+