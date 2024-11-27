Paramount+ has unveiled first-look photos of its latest British detective series, The Crow Girl. Adapted from Erik Axl Sund’s bestselling trilogy of the same name, The Crow Girl stars Eve Myles (Hijack, Broadchurch), Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs the Post Office), and Dougray Scott (Irvine Welsh’s Crime) in the lead roles. There’s reason to be excited about this one as it comes from the Emmy-winning creative team Buccaneer Media, known for the beloved shows Irvine Welsh’s Crime, and Marcella.

As fans of the novels well know, The Crow Girl tells a strange story full of unexpected twists and turns. It begins with the gruesome discovery of a teenage boy’s body discarded in plain sight. Two determined detectives, DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Myles) and partner DI Lou Stanley (Scott) jump on the case to hunt down the killers. An autopsy report reveals the body is full of the anesthetic lidocaine, while further investigations point to a certain Carl Lowry as the prime suspect. However, when the detectives can’t quite find enough evidence, Kilburn’s desperation drives her to continue the investigation with Lowry’s psychotherapist Sophia Craven (Kelly), going against her superior’s directives.

Craven’s “fresh but troubling perspective on the case” soon yields fruits as it leads them into “a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder.” Kilburn and Craven further “uncover a chain of shocking events involving the disappearance of children that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption.” As the two women continue to work together, sparks soon fly between them beginning a complex, twisted love story as they are dragged into the depths of the murders with a rising body count and killer inching ever closer to home.

The Team Behind ‘The Crow Girl’

Close

The Crow Girl is adapted for the screen by actress Milly Thomas (Sex Education, The Crown) in what marks her first major writing gig. She wrote four out of the 6 episodes and equally serves as executive producer along with Guns n' Roses frontman, Slash, a fan of the original book who facilitated the adaptation by involving Buccaneer Media. Andy Mosse produces, while Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart round out the executive-producing team. Charles Martin and Rebecca Rycroft serve as directors.

The cast for the series is fleshed out by Elliot Edusah (Django) as rookie DC Mike Dilliston, Clara Rugaard (I am Mother) as Victoria Burkeman, Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) as superintendent Verity Pound, and Chloé Sweetlove (My Husband’s Double Life) as Madeleine. Featured in the images you can view in the galley above are Myles and Scott who are seen cordoning off a section in the woods, perhaps after another gruesome discovery of a body. Another image shows a blonde-haired Kelly looking all stern-faced, ready to solve the murders.

There’s no detail yet on when US audiences can view The Crow Girl, but the crime series is slated to arrive on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland early next year. The limited series will comprise 6 hour-long episodes. Stay tuned for more.