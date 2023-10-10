The Big Picture Reality television celebrates privilege and often glorifies bad behavior, which is evident in the case of Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada.

Evelyn has a history of making racist remarks and engaging in colorist behavior towards her cast mates, but claims it has nothing to do with race.

Despite her claims of personal growth and newfound spirituality, Evelyn's mean-girl behavior and immaturity have remained consistent throughout the years.

Reality television celebrates privilege of all types. Audiences are caught between a rock and a hypocritical hard place praising the bad girl behavior that often drives the shows ratings. 47-year-old Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada is the perfect example of pretty privilege gone wrong. Since her introduction to the VH1 series in 2010, because of her 10-year relationship as the former fiancé to NBA player Antoine Walker, Evelyn has consistently fought, bullied, ridiculed, and shamed her cast mates. As one of the original cast members on the show, she waged war against any newbie who didn't bow down and kiss the ring.

Evelyn Lozada Has Spewed Racist Insults

Image via VH1

If the incessant and hateful bickering isn't enough, Evelyn has committed some of the same colorist infractions that have landed her reality colleagues in hot water. In September 2019, she posted a message on Instagram with a laughing orangutan with the caption: "EVERYONE boycott this trashbox. You are disgusting. Nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you." It didn't take a rocket scientist to realize she was referring to her cast mate Ogom "OG" Chijindu, who is of African descent. Evelyn along with several of the other members of the cast repeatedly called OG "ugly", but insisted it had nothing to do with her skin tone. She defended her words toward OG numerous times including a candid interview in 2021 with infamous blogger Love B. Scott. "I will just say, I have treated this person how I have treated her because I don't like her, and that has nothing to do with the shade of her skin or her race. If you look at the facts here, the only person bringing up color and race in a derogatory, divisive, and destructive way is her," she said.

Evelyn later referred to fellow OG cast mate Jackie Christie as a cockroach during an argument, and in yet another BBW verbal altercation she referred to Cece Guitierrez as "Ling Ling". Initially, she insisted the term wasn't used as a racial slur, however after being admonished by Black Twitter, she acquiesced and apologized stating she never meant to hurt anyone and was deeply sorry.

After social media recycled her colorist remarks, Evelyn was accused of cultural appropriation specifically because of racist remarks against Ogom. In addition to posting the picture of the monkey, she referred to Ogum as aggressive numerous times throughout the season. Evelyn responded to the resurgence of her racist remarks by sharing that she identifies as Afro-Latina. On E!'s Just the Sip web show in 2019, she explained her racial identity. "I consider myself Afro-Latina. I have backtracked my roots, so I know where I come from," she explained without offering specifics. "I know I have a little bit of everything," she added.

Evelyn Was Hypocritical in Her Social Conversation Supporting Domestic Violence Survivors

Image via VH1

Her newfound racial identity was a convenient albeit flimsy excuse against being labeled racist toward people of African descent, but it doesn't answer for all Evelyn's mean-girl behavior. Evelyn consistently lashes out against other women on Basketball Wives, but she has had just as many headlines because of her toxic romantic relationships with professional athletes. She was cast on the show because of her longtime off and on again relationship with Antoine. Although Evelyn and Antoine were at one time engaged, they never made it down the aisle. By the time the show premiered, Antoine and Evelyn were old news, and she was looking to secure another high-profile athlete. She caught the eye of another professional athlete in his prime, Chad Ochocinco.

After a whirlwind romance with Chad, she secured the wedding ring, but instead of securing the bag, toxicity flared. The marriage imploded almost immediately with Evelyn claiming she was a victim of both infidelity and domestic violence. She incited a publicity campaign against Chad that spilled over the top of reality television and ended up jeopardizing his endorsements and football career. Just before audiences started to realize the inconsistencies in her accusations, and started questioning Evelyn's fiery nature, she sought counsel on Iyanla Vanzant's Fix My Life and showed just enough remorse to get her back in the public's good graces. It wasn't long before Evelyn was back to her former ways, and even though Chad was eventually able to get his life back in order, she took every opportunity to refer to him as an abuser and chastise anyone who dared question her allegations.

Evelyn moved on after the divorce and was soon seen boo'd up with Carl Crawford, a multimillionaire baseball player. Basketball, football, and eventually baseball enabled her to retain her wife of a professional athlete status, but it wasn't long before the relationship showed signs of stress and ultimately ended before she was able to get down the aisle. Evelyn and Chad had a child together but avoided the usual knock-down drag-out battle for child support and remained friends. Ironically when one of Chad's exes accused him of domestic abuse, Evelyn was quick to come to his public defense telling TMZ that he'd never laid his hands on her. It would appear her outrage against women who don't take domestic violence seriously fizzled when the accusations weren't her own. Interestingly enough after Evelyn alleged Chad was physically violent toward her, they rekindled a friendship, however, she never recanted her allegations of abuse against him.

Thirteen Years After The Show's Debut Evelyn Remains The Same Immature Mean-Girl

Image via VH1

Thirteen years after Basketball Wives premiered, the series praising pretty women enjoying the privileged lifestyle directly related to their association with professional athletes has returned to VH1 for another season. Evelyn along with original cast mate Jackie Christie have matured in age, but in actions and temperament, very little has changed. With the season premiere on Monday, October 9th already in queue, social media was trending with the Basketball Wive' hashtag as Evelyn mercilessly attacked newcomer, Vanessa Rider. "You had surgery on your vagina to fix your droopy lips and to tighten your vaginal walls and your husband is still cheating on you"! Evelyn posted over the weekend via Twitter. "You're worried about everybody else and their relationship. What you need to be worried about is making some money, so you can live the "basketball wife" life that you don't have! You are broke financially, spiritually, emotionally and mentally! Lastly, go get a facial! #craterface #onlyafaceamomcanlove."

Whether Evelyn's mean girl behavior will continue to bring in the ratings for VH1 remains to be seen, but it's clear not much has changed in her maturity over the last decade and a half. One Instagram user questioned one of Evelyn's recent declarations of going to church and dedicating her life to God. "I thought Evelyn gave her life to Christ and got saved? @ladytla23 questioned under a recent post. We do know that spiritual advisor Iyanla Vanzant wasn't able to help Evelyn fix her life, so it could be a task that will require Jesus Christ himself. In the meantime, viewers should be pleasantly entertained on this season of Basketball Wives premiering Monday, October 9, 9/8C on VH1.