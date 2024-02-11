The Big Picture 69 iconic costumes and props from various beloved movies are up for auction.

Proceeds from the auction will go to The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity.

The costumes come from films like Ever After , Sherlock Holmes , Evita , and Pride & Prejudice , among others.

Did you ever wish to be the butterfly at the Prince’s Ball like Drew Barrymore? Solve crimes like Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson? Try to avoid a dastardly murder on the Orient Express? Win over your love in your best wet shirt like Colin Firth? Now is your chance to live your film fantasies as 69 iconic costumes and props are up for auction by Kerry Taylor Auctions. Proceeds from these lots will go to The Bright Foundation, and the auction will have both a live and a timed online event, running from February 22 to March 10.

The pieces up for grabs hail from various time periods in film like the Renaissance, the Regency era, the Roaring 20s, and more. One standout is Drew Barrymore’s ball costume from Ever After: A Cinderella Story — Dougary Scott’s Prince outfit from the film is also up for grabs. It’s elementary that Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s Holmes and Watson wear from Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes would catch the eye of any Sherlockian. Feel like you are leading a nation with two pieces Madonna wore from the 1996 film Evita. However, one of the most iconic pieces up for auction is Mr. Darcy's “wet shirt” from Pride & Prejudice.

These are only a few of the items available for the charity auction. Other actors with costumes to bid on include Alan Rickman, Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman, Dame Maggie Smith, Heath Ledger, Margot Robbie, and more.

The Bright Foundation Nurtures the Arts in Schools

Image Credit: BBC

Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright founded the Bright Foundation. It is an arts education charity that helps nurture creativity in young people. Their website states:

“Our programme includes school visits, summer schools, performance projects, cross-curricular learning, wellbeing retreats, volunteering, family festivals, skills training, and career support. We are committed to offering free access to schools, local groups, and those who face barriers to participating in the arts.”

The costume pieces for the auction all come from Bright's company Cosprop, which has created garments for film and television series like Pirates of the Caribbean, Downton Abbey, Sense and Sensibility, and more.

The Kerry Taylor Auction is teaming up with The Bright Foundation to auction off over 60 unique costume pieces from some of Hollywood’s greatest actors. The auction runs from February 22 to March 10. See some of the items up for grabs below, and check out the entire list on The Kerry Taylor Auction's website.

