While truly great biopic films have the power to shed insight on highly influential figures in history, films based on true stories have the potential to help survivors cope with personal tragedy. A film should first and foremost work as a dramatically satisfying story in its own right; however, crafting a narrative about a recent news event with tragic circumstances comes with a level of added responsibility that the filmmakers involved must acknowledge. While at worst these “ripped from the headlines” films can be disrespectful and exploitative, at their best, they can be inspirational tributes to lost lives. The 2015 film Everest crafts a stunning portrait of one of the most tragic incidents in the history of mountain climbing, and paints a touching portrait of the men that lost their lives during the catastrophe.

What Is ‘Everest’ About?

Set in May of 1996, Everest examines the challenges faced by a group of brave mountain climbers that scaled the world’s highest mountain amidst dangerous weather conditions. While the eventual April 2015 Nepal earthquake and 2014 Mount Everest avalanche would dissuade many young climbers from attempting to reach the mountain's summit point, Mount Everest itself was a popular commercial attraction in the 1990s. While scaling the massive natural structure unquestionably posed an immense physical challenge for all those that attempted it, compelling the climb was considered a major achievement by those that had been successful. The climber Beck Weathers, who is portrayed in the film by Josh Brolin, stated that he “discovered the rigors and rewards of mountain climbing, and gradually came to see the sport as my avenue of escape."

Everest focuses on two different climbing groups that were caught off guard by the pressures of the high-altitude ascension. The Adventures Consultants team led by Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) included the experienced climber Weathers, the former mailman Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), the climbing veteran Yasuko Namba (Naoko Mori), and the journalist Jon Krakauer (Michael Kelly). While enthusiastic about the mission, Rob is under pressure to return home to his pregnant wife, Jan Arnold (Keira Knightley). Despite knowing how potentially dangerous dealing with the forces of nature can be, Jan understands that it is Rob’s passion to help others complete their dream of reaching the top of Everest.

Hall’s team is in competition with the Mountain Madness expedition team led by the American climber Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal), whose clients include the climber Klev Schoening (Chris Riley), the guide Neal Beidleman (Tom Goodman-Hill), the climber Lene Gammelgaard (Charlotte Bøving), and the professional mountaineer Anatoli Boukreev (Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson). While the film does not take the time to develop every climber involved in the tragedy, it shows how challenging circumstances forced the two teams to work together. Delays resulting from improperly installed ascension ropes forced the teams to push back their expedition, which led to them encountering an unexpected weather event.

Who Died During the Mount Everest Climb?

Starting on May 10, 1996,a full force blizzard hit Everest that made the ascension even more difficult. Given the expectation of an earlier ascension time, both the Adventure Climbers and Mountain Madness teams had not expected to account for the increased precautions. Several members of Rob’s team begin to experience issues when Beck develops eyesight problems and Doug begins to experience high altitude sickness. While Scott initially descends to help another climber reach the vertical rock face of Hillary Step, he re-ascends, causing his body to be overexerted. Despite following the strict procedures put in place, the two groups are forced to make difficult decisions about whether to continue.

In what became the deadliest season in the history of Everest at that point, eight of the climbers involved in the May disaster were killed, with a total of twelve casualties throughout the season. Both Hall and Fischer died when they ran out of oxygen after staying behind to ensure that their clients were never scaling the mountain alone, though Hall was able to communicate with his wife over satellite during the brunt of the storm. Although Beck experiences Yasuko’s death first hand when they are both stranded on the mountain, Beck’s wife, Peach (Robin Wright), is able to make contact with the base camp manager, Helen Wilton (Emily Watson). Wilton is able to send a distress call to the Nepal Army pilot Madan Khatri Chhetri (Vijaya Lama), who flies a high altitude helicopter mission to pick up Beck and bring him to safety.

How Accurate Is ‘Everest'?

In the aftermath of the film’s events, several survivors of the tragedy wrote books about their experiences. Krakauer, who had been on assignment for Outside magazine during the mission, wrote the best-selling nonfiction novel Into Thin Air. While Krakuer’s novel praises the heroism of Boukreev, who has a relatively small role in Everest, he criticizes his judgment during the storm’s mitigating circumstances, and questions whether his judgment resulted in additional tragedy. The dispute inspired Boukreev to write his own memoir, The Climb, which tells the events from his perspective. Krakauer has since criticized Bourkeev’s account for its misrepresentation of events, which stem from his subjective perception of what actually happened.

Krakauer’s novel was adapted into the 1997 television film Into Thin Air: Death on Everest starring Christopher McDonald as the author and Peter Horton as Fischer. However, Everest is not directly based on Into Thin Air, as the film’s director Baltasar Kormákur stated that the production crew had access to tapes recorded during the expedition itself. Kormákur stated that he consulted with the climber Guy Cotter (portrayed in the film by Sam Worthington), the expedition’s medical expert Dr. Caroline MacKenzie (portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki), Wilton, and Hall’s family about the tapes. While Krakauer has criticized Everest, claiming that “anyone who goes to that movie and wants a fact-based account should read Into Thin Air,” Kormákur stated that Krakauer’s “book is a first-person account and there are a lot of things that he assumes or thought that happened that didn’t really happen.”

