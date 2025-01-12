Jake Gyllenhaal’s gripping disaster drama Everest has officially made its way to Peacock, giving audiences the chance to relive the harrowing true story of one of the most infamous tragedies in mountaineering history. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Keira Knightley, and Robin Wright, and is a painful, harrowing portrayal of the disaster on the slopes of Mount Everest in 1996.

The film recounts the events of two commercial expeditions to the top of Everest that met tragedy when a devastating blizzard blew in, trapping many at the top of the world. The climbers were faced with near-impossible odds as they struggle to survive against nature’s most unforgiving elements, and the film explores the resilience of those who made it, and the tragic cost of chasing your dreams. Gyllenhaal stars as Scott Fischer, one of the experienced expedition leaders guiding climbers to the summit, while Clarke delivers a heart-wrenching performance as Rob Hall, a seasoned climber, and Brolin plays Beck Weathers, whose miraculous survival story is one of the most stunning in history.

Is 'Everest' Worth Seeing?

Well, 73% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a thumbs up, but Collider's review of the blu-ray wasn't too hot, although some years later perhaps we can say that this review might seem a bit harsh.

Climbing Mount Everest became something of a tourist attraction as some climbers figured out how they could get experienced but not master hikers up and down the peak more effectively than ever. Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) is the leader of one of these tours, and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) leads another. Hall has a pregnant wife (Keira Knightley) and seems the more sensible of the two. They get a bunch of these tourists (including John Hawkes and Josh Brolin) together, only for tragedy to befall many of those who tried. The perilous journey is one that cinematically – if it can’t give that same sense of doing the impossible - is about heights (it is a 3D movie) and watching people die. That can be fun in the disaster movie context, but this is based on a true story, so who lives and dies is less schematically enjoyable. There is tragedy to this, and it’s easy to see how this could have been a modern version of Titanic, or something like that, but it’s hard for me to care about mostly rich people who did something dangerous that killed them.

Everest is streaming now on Peacock.

