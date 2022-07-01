Variety has revealed that Jovan Adepo and Juliana Canfield have joined the upcoming film Everlasting Yea!. The duo will take on the roles of abolitionists William and Ellen Craft, respectively, a couple who became famous within the movement after the escaped enslavement through innovative methods.

Everlasting Yea! is set in the pre-Civil War north. It tells the story of the Crafts as they navigate their relationship, unwanted fame, and newfound safety after news of their escape spreads and becomes "the most sensational and subversive news story of the day." The news further widened the nation's divide. In order to escape, the Crafts obtained passes and disguised themselves so that they could travel without being questioned. Ellen was able to pass as a white man, with William posing as her slave.

Adepo is most recently known for starring in the Paramount+ miniseries The Stand as Larry Underwood. Prior to the show, he held recurring and regular spots in a number of shows, including Sorry for Your Loss and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. He received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Will Reeves in HBO's Watchmen. He can next be seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon and The Three-Body Problem. Canfield is well-known for appearing in a recurring role as Jess in HBO's Succession. Prior to that, she starred in the FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man. She will also star in the upcoming TV series The Missing.

Everlasting Yea! is co-written and co-directed by Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber. It marks Nottage's feature directorial debut. Soo Hugh and Britton Rizzio will produce the film, with Adepo serving as executive producer. Ellen Craft's great-great-granddaughter Julia Ellen Craft boards as a consultant for the film.

About the film, Adepo told Variety:

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Tony and Lynn to bring this piece of history to film. Ellen and Will’s story is only prefaced by their past as enslaved people. As runaways. Their true journey of discovery begins once they’ve arrived in the free North. When the running is done. That’s the story that I want to take part in sharing.”

Canfield added:

“Lynn and Tony’s movie follows a thrilling and surprising thread of our history. It’s an honor to join them and Jovan in this excavation of identity and declaration of love. Yea!”

There is no projected release date for Everlasting Yea!.