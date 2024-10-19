Since its first-ever debut, starting in 2014, The 90-Day Fiancé franchise has expanded capturing many reality TV fans around the US. From navigating the challenges of being in long-distance relationships to countless amounts of unfiltered drama and genuine connections, there are a ton of spin-offs that keep fans coming back for more. The diverse array of series in the 90-Day Fiancé franchise has given rise to a multitude of catchphrases that have woven themselves into pop culture, including the iconic "I got my visa!" and "Tell me how you really feel." These shows have successfully fostered a global community of fans eager to connect and engage more with the series. So, with that in mind, there’s a lot to uncover regarding where to watch and stream each spin-off, as well as more about the show’s plots. Here’s your complete guide on where to find every 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series.

90 Day Fiancé (2014)

Image via TLC

Where it all began! The first ever 90-day Fiancé follows long-distance couples who face the curse of time and the race against getting married before their 90-day visas are up. The series follows couples over nine seasons, giving viewers an inside look into the challenges and special moments that unfold along the way.

You can stream the series on both TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé Using a unique 90 Day Fiance visa, overseas fiances will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home. Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2016)

Image via TLC

Revisiting beloved couples, this series explores what happens after they officially say "I do." 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After allows fans a deeper look into the couple's daily routine and the difficulties that come with being married. The spin-off is available to stream on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (2017)

Image via TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a spin-off that explores the beginning of the couple's journey before their 90-day visa begins. Fans get a closer look into the couple's personal stories and the challenges they face as they finally meet each other. The series could be streamed both on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (2017)

A similar spin-off to Happily Ever After?, What Now? follows couples from previous seasons to see how their lives have changed. The show gives fans updates on their favorite couples and showcases their lives once the cameras stop rolling.

90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk (2019)

This entertaining spin-off invites fans into the homes of some of the most beloved couples as they watch The Single Life. In 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk, we get a sneak peek into the couple's reactions with funny commentary and lively discussions about spicy gossip, drama, and their journeys on the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (2019)

Image via TLC

This spin-off is similar to the original 90-day fiancé, but instead, the show follows American partners as they move abroad for their soulmates. The series gives us an inside look into the sacrifices made for love and showcases the reality of completely starting anew in a new country. You can find 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Kenneth Niedermeier , Armando Rubio , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg , Jihoon Lee , Corey Rathgeber , Biniyam Shibre , Daniele Gates , Yohan Geronimo , Evelin Villegas , Mary Demasu-ay , Brittany Banks , Brandan De Nuccio , Yazan Abo Horira , Kimberly Rochelle , Tejaswi Goswami , Shekinah Garner , Sarper Güven , Statler Riley Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Story By Jenny Slatten, Sumit Singh, Ariela Weinberg, Deavan Clegg. Writers Matt Sharp Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Matt Sharp Expand

90 Day: The Single Life (2021)

Image via TLC

Stepping away from the couple-centric format, The Single Life gives us a glimpse into the lives of singles who are ready to date again, exploring their journeys and the challenges they encounter as they move on from past relationships.

90 Day: The Single Life Fans of the "90 Day Fiancé" universe follow familiar faces as they reenter the dating scene. Episodes chronicle their quests for new relationships, showcasing their unique challenges and triumphs. With a blend of heartfelt stories and intense drama, the series presents an engaging look at the love lives of these single cast members. Audiences witness their journey toward finding new connections, filled with emotional and entertaining moments. Release Date February 21, 2021 Cast Ed Brown , Colt Johnson , Debbie Johnson , Natalie Podiakova Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Expand

90 Day Diaries (2021)

Image via TLC

90 Day Diaries presents a unique spin-off that features former couples filming their lives without a production crew, offering an authentic and unfiltered look into their daily experiences (including the challenges that arose from the pandemic in 2020).

90 Day Journey (2021)

90-Day Journey focuses on the individual couples or participants capturing their struggles and sacrifices for love in an emotionally charged way. During the series, we can connect more with their personal stories and experiences on the show. It's without a doubt a touching addition to the franchise, highlighting the ups and downs of finding love.

90 Day: Bares All (2021)

Image via Discovery+

In a talk-show format, 90 Day: Bares All features host Shaun Robinson sitting down with memorable franchise participants to discuss their most emotional and drama-filled moments.

