Since its first-ever debut, starting in 2014, The 90-Day Fiancé franchise has expanded capturing many reality TV fans around the US. From navigating the challenges of being in long-distance relationships to countless amounts of unfiltered drama and genuine connections, there are a ton of spin-offs that keep fans coming back for more. The diverse array of series in the 90-Day Fiancé franchise has given rise to a multitude of catchphrases that have woven themselves into pop culture, including the iconic "I got my visa!" and "Tell me how you really feel." These shows have successfully fostered a global community of fans eager to connect and engage more with the series. So, with that in mind, there’s a lot to uncover regarding where to watch and stream each spin-off, as well as more about the show’s plots. Here’s your complete guide on where to find every 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series.

90 Day Fiancé (2014)

Where it all began! The first ever 90-day Fiancé follows long-distance couples who face the curse of time and the race against getting married before their 90-day visas are up. The series follows couples over nine seasons, giving viewers an inside look into the challenges and special moments that unfold along the way.

You can stream the series on both TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2016)

Revisiting beloved couples, this series explores what happens after they officially say "I do." 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After allows fans a deeper look into the couple's daily routine and the difficulties that come with being married. The spin-off is available to stream on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (2017)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a spin-off that explores the beginning of the couple's journey before their 90-day visa begins. Fans get a closer look into the couple's personal stories and the challenges they face as they finally meet each other. The series could be streamed both on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (2017)

A similar spin-off to Happily Ever After?, What Now? follows couples from previous seasons to see how their lives have changed. The show gives fans updates on their favorite couples and showcases their lives once the cameras stop rolling.

90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk (2019)

This entertaining spin-off invites fans into the homes of some of the most beloved couples as they watch The Single Life. In 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk, we get a sneak peek into the couple's reactions with funny commentary and lively discussions about spicy gossip, drama, and their journeys on the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (2019)

This spin-off is similar to the original 90-day fiancé, but instead, the show follows American partners as they move abroad for their soulmates. The series gives us an inside look into the sacrifices made for love and showcases the reality of completely starting anew in a new country. You can find 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+.

90 Day: The Single Life (2021)

Stepping away from the couple-centric format, The Single Life gives us a glimpse into the lives of singles who are ready to date again, exploring their journeys and the challenges they encounter as they move on from past relationships.

90 Day Diaries (2021)

90 Day Diaries presents a unique spin-off that features former couples filming their lives without a production crew, offering an authentic and unfiltered look into their daily experiences (including the challenges that arose from the pandemic in 2020).

90 Day Journey (2021)

90-Day Journey focuses on the individual couples or participants capturing their struggles and sacrifices for love in an emotionally charged way. During the series, we can connect more with their personal stories and experiences on the show. It's without a doubt a touching addition to the franchise, highlighting the ups and downs of finding love.

90 Day: Bares All (2021)

In a talk-show format, 90 Day: Bares All features host Shaun Robinson sitting down with memorable franchise participants to discuss their most emotional and drama-filled moments.

