With two new films set for 2023, Aardman fans are in for a real treat!

Collider recently brought the news that a new Wallace and Gromit movie is coming from Aardman Animations. With eight films released already, they have cleverly utilized stop-motion and claymation techniques in their feature-length projects.

From their early days in which they worked with Dreamworks to future collaborations with Sony Pictures, some films have been received better on Rotten Tomatoes than others. Dawn of the Nugget, the Chicken Run sequel, is also set for a 2023 release.

8 'Flushed Away' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Roddy (Hugh Jackman), a posh pet mouse, is flushed down a Kensington toilet. He must try to get home and meets companions along the way.

Flushed Away is easily the most underrated movie on this list. With great voice work from Jackman, Kate Winslet, and Bill Nighy, the film utilized humor extremely well and appealed to both children and adults. The film sadly underperformed at the box office, which led to Aardman's separation from Dreamworks. But it is certainly one to check out that may have slipped under the radar.

7 'Early Man' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Centering on a group of primitive stone-age valley members, they are forced to defend what's theirs during an exciting football match.

Mixing stop-motion humor with sports, this was a solid yet unspectacular entry into the Aardman repertoire. However, it didn't do well at the box office. Despite not setting the animated world alight, it was still a pleasant watch and was also faithful to the sport. Aardman is renowned for securing a great voice cast in its movies, and this one included Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams.

6 'The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!' (Released as 'The Pirates! Band of Misfits' in North America, Australia, and New Zealand) (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

This film follows a group of amateur pirates on their adventures. They embark on a journey to win the Pirate of the Year competition.

This 2012 hit marked the first feature-length feature in a new collaboration with Sony Pictures. It was met with critical acclaim and box office success. Featuring voice talent from the likes of Hugh Grant, David Tennant, and Martin Freeman, the silly plot made it completely enjoyable to watch. It was also nominated for an Oscar that year, with Aardman considering a sequel that ultimately never came to fruition.

5 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Arthur Claus (James McAvoy) discovers that one child didn't receive her Christmas present. With his reckless grandfather in tow, he embarks on a mission to save Christmas for that child.

The only Christmas film in the Aardman roster, Arthur Christmas has become a classic for good reason. It got viewers in the Christmas spirit and had a genuine emotional core. Acting as the first solely CG-animated film for Aardman since Flushed Away, this film will be enjoyed for many festive seasons to come. It also earned $147 million at the box office.

4 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his intelligent dog Gromit are the town's reliable pest control agents. They find they have met their match, a giant rabbit threatening the annual Giant Vegetable Competition.

Aardman's second film, in collaboration with Dreamworks, this one won an Oscar for Best Animated Picture. It wasn't hard to see why. Touching yet hilarious, this brought the Wallace and Gromit franchise to the big screen in an incredible way. Quintessentially British, it also included a scene that contained delight for horror fans.

3 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

This is set four months after the events of the first film. Shaun and his flock find an endearing alien with extraordinary powers that crash lands near Mossy Bottom Farm.

RELATED: 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Review: A Far-Out, Fun, Family Adventure

Who could have expected that two Shaun the Sheep movies would be so critically acclaimed? These films have utilized wordless slapstick and allowed for character development with little dialogue. It is a real testament to its success. It also maintained the charm of its small screen source material, with a perfect homage to the sci-fi genre.

2 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

A group of British chickens finds themselves panicked as they discover that their owners intend to turn them into meat pies. An American rooster could provide a chance of survival.

The film where it all started, this classic grossed over $224 million and became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. With great voice acting from the likes of Julia Sawalha and the charismatic Mel Gibson, as well as strong slapstick and action sequences, the film came together so well. One of the best vegetarian films of all time, and we are all excited about the story continuing in 2023.

1 'Shaun the Sheep' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Shaun first appeared in the Wallace and Gromit franchise. He made his feature-length debut in 2015 after appearing on the small screen. In the first film, Shaun and his flock must navigate a big city to find their farmer, as their actions have given him amnesia.

Where did this movie come from? Excelling in its direct simplicity, the comedy worked so well despite the film's main protagonists being silent. Children are not bombarded with loads of heavy-handed life lessons. Instead, they have an absolute load of fun. This is one that many may overlook, but that is a mistake that should be rectified.

