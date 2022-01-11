Filmmaker Adam McKay has been at the forefront of Hollywood for decades now. From his time as the head writer on Saturday Night Live to then being perhaps the most successful comedy movie director of his generation with his run of collaborations with comedic star Will Ferrell, McKay has now become an awards magnet and a lightning rod for political discourse as a producer of socially conscious satires. McKay’s newly found aura of prestige has also stretched onto the small screen, as he was a key figure in developing the hit HBO series Succession and directed that show’s pilot, and is also spearheading the upcoming series about Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers titled; Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The following is a ranking of all of McKay’s feature films as director from worst to best as we compare the different periods of his big-screen career.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Adam McKay on ‘Don't Look Up’ and the Politicization of Science

8. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The anticipation for the return of Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) and the Channel 4 news team was palpable at the time of this sequel’s release. Unfortunately, the film begins with a shoehorned cameo from popstar Drake and only goes downhill from there. The story is overly convoluted, which is a detriment to a comedy that relies so heavily on improvisation. McKay’s interest in social commentary could be at fault here, as the plot focuses on the rise of 24-hour news coverage and how this has greatly damaged the media’s credibility, which are not exactly themes that mesh well with a film that features a cameo from the ghost of Stonewall Jackson (John C. Reilly). While there are some bright spots in the film, such as Champ’s (David Koechner) deep-fried bat restaurant, it is ultimately too long with a lot of meandering scenes and overly stuffed with celebrity cameos. Another entry to the ash heap of disappointing comedy sequels.

7. Don’t Look Up

Image Via Netflix

Don't Look Up, a dark satire, follows two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover a planet-killing asteroid that is on a collision course with Earth, but when they attempt to share their findings and warn people they are met with apathy and disinterest from the White House, the media and the public at large. The film is designed as a parable for climate change and how society has engaged with that existential threat but offers very little original insights on the subject to anyone who is paying attention.

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as a pair of tv hosts who turn the news into infotainment, and Timothee Chalamet as a pothead skateboarder. Meryl Streep plays the underqualified President of the United States, who is more concerned with poll numbers and her own scandals than on the looming apocalypse, while her dimwitted son is her Chief of Staff, played by an extra sassy Jonah Hill. The film takes on a range of targets for its satirical dissection and hits some of them, but it comes misguided and bogged down in its wide scope. It’s strange to come away from a film about the end of the world and to feel very little.

6. Vice

Image Via Mirror Releasing

McKay takes on former Haliburton CEO Dick Cheney in this scathing biopic that documents how Cheney rose to be Vice President to George W. Bush and took on the executive responsibilities of the office, leading to the war in Iraq. Christian Bale stars as Cheney in a signature transformation that saw him get nominated for an Academy Award, while Amy Adams gives a strong performance as his wife Lynne Cheney, and Bush is portrayed by an always wonderful Sam Rockwell. Many people have complained that the film isn’t revelatory to those who lived through the period, but future generations may have a different reaction to the film’s exposition of this administration, while the stellar performances and entertaining direction make it worth a watch.

5. The Other Guys

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

This parody of buddy cop movies is centered on two mismatched NYPD officers, Allen Gamble (Ferrell), a mild-mannered forensic accountant, and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), a hothead who is on desk duty after accidentally shooting Yankee player Derek Jeter during the world series. This hilarious action-comedy is packed with great jokes and memorable scenes, including a quietly respectful brawl at a police funeral, Allen’s pimp persona “Gator” and a TLC quoting police captain played by Michael Keaton. But the film is arguably stolen by Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson as they make the ill-fated decision to aim for the bushes. Throw in Steve Coogan as the primary antagonist and you have a hilarious and memorable comedy-action hit.

4. The Big Short

Image Via Paramount Pictures

This comedy-drama marked a stark new direction for McKay. His first film without usual lead star Will Ferrell told the story of the lead-up to the financial crash of 2008 and featured an impressive cast that includes Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. The film incorporates a darkly comedic tone in order to explore this global catastrophe, which leads to McKay receiving much acclaim for translating what is often a dense and hard-to-understand topic into a digestible and, crucially, entertaining film that earned him an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay.

3. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

This crowd-pleasing comedy follows the idiotic Nascar driver Ricky Bobby (Ferrell) who loses everything and is forced to move in with his mother after a devastating crash causes him to lose his nerve behind the wheel. In what is surely McKay’s most incisive commentary on Bush’s America as it skewers the air-headed male ego that was so predominant in the culture at the time. The film has some hilarious lines and Sacha Baron Cohen gives a memorable turn as Ricky’s nemesis, Jean Girard, the French Formula One champion turned Nascar driver. It is also notable for cementing Ferrell as the biggest comedy star of his generation and revealed character actor John C. Reilly to be a gifted comic performer in his role as Ricky’s best friend, Cal Naughton Jr.

2. Step Brothers

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Two man-children, Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly), are forced to live together after their parents get married. A simple premise that is stretched to its comedic limits in this modern classic that gets funnier with each viewing. Ferrell and Reilly cement themselves as one of the great double acts in comedy, as they continue to one-up each other until the credits roll. The film also features some hilarious performances from the supporting cast, including Richard Jenkins as the increasingly unhinged family patriarch and Adam Scott as Derek, Brennan’s monstrous younger brother. A deliriously funny and incredibly dirty riot.

1. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Image Via DreamWorks Pictures

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is one of the funniest movies of the 21st Century, or it is at least in the conversation. McKay’s feature debut introduced the world to Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) and ushered in a new era for comedy. Set in 1970’s San Diego, the film follows Ron, a local news anchor and misogynist blowhard who becomes threatened by a new female anchor named Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) who just might be better at the job than he is. The film helped make stars of its up-and-coming cast which included Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd, and it is also notable for utilizing improvised dialogue that makes it like no other comedy film in the game. Anchorman is about as strong of a debut as any other filmmaker has mustered and is rightfully considered a modern classic.

7 Movies Like 'Don't Look Up' for More Apocalyptic Political Satire If you couldn't get enough of 'Don't Look Up's sharp and scathing satire, here's 7 movies worth checking out.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email