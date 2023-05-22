While legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa shouldn't be solely defined by his samurai movies (they make up less than one-third of his total directorial credits), it's also hard to argue that his samurai movies aren't a significant part of his legacy. Nine of his films fall have historical settings — usually between 1600 and 1870 — while also revolving around samurai characters to some extent.

This doesn't necessarily mean they're all action movies, as some are more concerned with drama, adventure, or war movie elements and keep the action scenes brief. They can be linked by the fact that they feature samurai and have similar historical settings, which makes them fair game to rank! What follows is a ranking of those nine movies, beginning with the decent and ending with the amazing.

9 'The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail' (1952)

The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail is the kind of film where the story behind its production is probably a little more interesting than the story it actually tells. According to Kurosawa in his biography, it was filmed and completed by 1945, though following the end of World War Two, the U.S. Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers banned the film, ensuring it wasn't released in Japan until 1952.

It certainly feels more believably like it was a Kurosawa movie from the 1940s rather than the 1950s, as it is noticeably rough around the edges compared to the quality of the films he was making in the 1950s and beyond. Still, in being a more comedic take on a story about warriors making a perilous journey through a forest, it is at least interesting because its runtime doesn't exceed one hour, also helping things.

8 'Sanjuro' (1962)

Honestly, The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail is the only Kurosawa samurai movie that comes close to being a miss. From this point on, things are very good or better, with Sanjuro making for a compelling watch. Unfortunately, it's a sequel that stands in the shadow of its superior predecessor to some extent, but admittedly isn't too far off when it comes to quality.

It follows the titular character — a skilled and hardened samurai, played by Toshiro Mifune — as he assists a group of younger warriors in improving their clan's image. It mixes in a little humor with the kind of samurai action you'd expect and is overall a well-made and largely satisfying film, only shining a little less bright in comparison to the even better Kurosawa samurai films.

7 'The Hidden Fortress' (1958)

Of all the samurai movies directed by Akira Kurosawa, The Hidden Fortress might be the one with the most adventurous feel to it. The plot revolves around two peasants who agree to help escort a man and a woman, even though they don't at first realize that the man and woman are a general and a princess.

With a length of 139 minutes, it feels somewhat awkwardly torn between being an epic and being something a little simpler and straight to the point, but otherwise, there isn't much to complain about. It balances adventure, action, and drama well, with a touch of comedic relief, and has proven to be a surprisingly influential film in the years since its release.

6 'Kagemusha' (1980)

Kurosawa hadn't directed a samurai film in almost 20 years when he made Kagemusha at the beginning of the 1980s. He returned to the genre he was once best known for with a vengeance, being in total creative control through having involvement in the film as a writer, producer, and - of course - the director.

It was his second last movie to feature samurai characters and themes and one of only two that he shot in color. It also stands out for its interesting plot, which sees a thief become a stand-in for a fearsome general, and then becomes required to take over the general's job after he passes away suddenly. It's a long but well-made film and served as a test-run for Kurosawa's final — and even better — samurai-themed film, which was released in 1985.

5 'Rashomon' (1950)

Rashomon is generally considered to be Kurosawa's first undoubted masterpiece and was his first-released movie to (sort of) belong to the samurai genre. It's only "sort of" because this might have the setting you'd expect and a story that deals with violence, yet it's more of a crime/mystery movie with a historical setting rather than a full-fledged samurai film.

It follows the aftermath of a shocking crime, depicting an attempt to get to the truth of what happened, even though four different witnesses all have differing stories. It's a unique story with a very inventive structure, and it justifiably served as the first big film that got Kurosawa recognition on a global scale.

4 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

At its core, Throne of Blood can be summarized by calling it Macbeth but with samurai and a Feudal Japanese setting. An ambitious warrior receives a prophecy that says he's destined for greatness, though he'll have to get his hands dirty to get there.

As such, his hands get very dirty, bodies stack up, and things end in a typically explosive, tragic, and harrowing way. It's a classic tragedy done right and manages to be exciting even for those familiar with the narrative of Macbeth, given the change-up in setting, some of the characters, and various other details spread throughout. As a film adaptation of a Shakespearean play, it ranks among the very best.

3 'Yojimbo' (1961)

One year before Sanjuro, there was Yojimbo, it's even better predecessor. It features the always great Toshirō Mifune in the role of a nameless samurai (nicknamed Sanjuro), with the plot involving him coming into a town that's in shambles, thanks to the fact that two rival gangs are treating the entire place as a battleground of sorts.

Mifune's character then gets the idea to pretend he's on both sides of the conflict, playing each against the other until he's the only one left standing. It's an entertaining, tense, and exciting samurai drama featuring some brief (but memorable) bursts of action throughout.

2 'Ran' (1985)

Much of Ran represents Akira Kurosawa at his very best. Everything good about Kagemusha becomes great in Ran, with a similar cast, grander scope, and an even more involving story. Here, the premise is comparable to Shakespeare's King Lear, being a tragedy about a father trying to divide his kingdom among his children, who end up fighting for it.

It's probably the most epic of all Kurosawa's films because once warfare breaks out, it's shown on a huge scale and with spectacular colors. It's a beautiful and sometimes harrowing film, being a pitch-perfect adaptation of a tragic Shakespearean story put on the big screen (speaking of big screens: Ran deserves to be viewed on the biggest one you can find).

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

When it comes to Akira Kurosawa movies, things don't get any better than Seven Samurai. Arguably, when it comes to the action genre as a whole, things don't really get any better than Seven Samurai, either, considering this is epic action filmmaking at its best. It has a three-plus hour runtime that flies by and builds up to an exciting — and extended — action climax.

There's a reason the structure of assembling a team, training the team, and then taking on the enemy has become a go-to way to make a satisfying action movie. It was perfected here, and filmmakers since 1954 have realized the efficiency and excitement provided by what Seven Samurai has to offer, borrowing elements of it for their own movies. Still, this one remains the original and the best, and of all the samurai movies Kurosawa directed, Seven Samurai represents his peak.

