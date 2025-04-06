Marvel and its heroes have been at the top of pop-culture attention quite a bit recently, not just with their announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday lineup (so far), but with how much their hero shooter game, Marvel Rivals, is popping off. If there's anything true about playing Marvel Rivals, it's that getting a balanced team is incredibly difficult if you're not playing with a squad of friends. A balanced team has an equal number of Duelists, Vanguards, and Strategists; other team formats can work, but this combo is what is considered a balanced team.

Thus, the question arises: how would the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers lineups do in Marvel Rivals? In a theoretical situation where they had to face an opposite team that is actually balanced (certain character matchups aside), how would they all fare? Plenty of MCU characters have yet to hit the game, but some already have "presumed" roles based on characters like them and their natural abilities, like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) clearly being a duelist because her sister is one or Vision (Paul Bettany) being a Strategist because of Ultron (James Spader) is one.