With his constant jump cuts, colorful costume design, and musical tastes that range from the classical to the modern, it's hard to find a filmmaker as unique while also as purely kinetic as Baz Luhrmann. Over the course of his long career he has been praised and criticized for his style, and has been called both an auteur, as well as a hack in good measure.

And while he has been in the business for 30 years at this point, he has only made around six films, which makes the times he does release a film something of a big event among cinephiles and audiences alike. And while his films may divide critics, it's always interesting to see just what bold thing Luhrmann will do next.

'Australia' - 53 on Metacritic

As Luhrmann himself is Australian, it makes sense that eventually he would wanna tackle his own country's history in a film. And while the final film is certainly visually stunning as per expected for Luhrmann, Australia mostly ended up being seen as something of a mixed bag by critics across the board.

RELATED: Baz Luhrmann's 'Australia' to Be Re-Released as Series While Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman do the best they can, Australia is more style over substance, treating it's epic romance as nothing more then backdrop to the lavish production values when it should be the other way around. And as Luhrmann is usually fantastic at balancing those aspects, this is a rare miss from him in that regard which makes it his lowest ranking film.

'The Great Gatsby' - 55 on Metacritic

While Luhrmann wasn't the first person by any means to tackle the famous novel, his was arguably the most high-profile. Boasting an impressive cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, and Isla Fisher, this tale of greed, love triangles, and the American dream in the 1920s should have been easy material for him.

The final result was divisive, however. Some critics applauded it's visual sensibilities, usage of 3D, it's unique rap soundtrack, and the performances, while others panned it for the same reasons. This divisiveness didn't stop the film from being Luhrmann's biggest finaicial success, however, grossing $353.6 million worldwide.

'Romeo+Juliet' - 60 on Metacritic

With so many adaptations of the classic Shakespeare play, it's hard to figure out something brand new to do with the material. Luhrmann, in his infinite wisdom, decided to use this as an opportunity to introduce the play to younger mainstream audiences in a modern day update with guns, gangs, and a smoking hot Leonardo DiCaprio.

And while your mileage may vary on whether or not this adaptation is worth it - critics certainly were more mixed on it, as per usual with Luhrmann. The production design as well as the shockingly solid faithfulness to the source material makes this worth a look regardless of your pre-conceptions about Shakespeare.

'Elvis' - 64 on Metacritic

Luhermann's most recent film, Elvis, takes aim at the king of rock 'n' roll himself and explores his life through the turblulant relationship he has with his manager. A passion project for the director, the film's lengthy development cycle was compounded by Luhrmann dipping his toes into TV at the time with the critically acclaimed series The Get Down, but by its release it seemed to be worth it.

While there were detractors of course, it managed to score some of the best reviews of Luhrmann's career. Most of the praise was heaped at newcomer Austin Butler's performance as Presley himself, which was widely seen as a star making, Oscar worthy turn. Less praised was Tom Hanks' performance, which was called campy and tonally out of place.

'Moulin Rouge!' - 66 on Metacritic

Luhrmann's best known film, Moulin Rouge! is still widely seen as one of his best, if not his straight-up best by many critics. The story, set at the turn of the 20th century, follows a young poet who falls in love with a courtsean at the famous caberet and is told using a jukebox musical style with both modern and older songs used throughout the film.

This unique and daring approach to musicals was unpredecented at the time, and while now it has been done elsewhere it still, in some ways, hasn't been done better. While not every critic fell in love with it, it was enough for it to get a Best Picture nomination at the 74th Academy Awards.

'Strictly Ballroom' - 72 on Metacritic

Luhrmann's directorial debut, Strictly Ballroom very nearly had another director attached to it. Luhrmann had only worked in theater at the time, and while his play version of Strictly Ballroom received a massive amount of acclaim, producers wanted a more straight-forward approach for the film. Luhrmann balked and decided to direct it himself.

The result is one of the most confident, engaging debuts of any director out there. The fantastic script is only met equally by amazing visuals and costuming, which showcases how adept Luhrmann was even back then. Despite his more famous films coming later, it's this small debut that might still be his best film across the board.

