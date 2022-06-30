Baz Luhrmann is an extraordinary auteur. His work is generally always presented in a creative, flamboyantly pleasant way. Visually, the Australian filmmaker exceeds expectations whenever and wherever he can, and we’re always enticed in to his movies through a compelling a storyline as well as an adoration for the camera work.

RELATED: Best Music Biopics of the Past Decade like 'Elvis' (And Where to Watch Them)

Luhrmann’s latest venture has him dabbling into the life of legendary singerElvis Presley, and we couldn’t imagine anyone better suited to the challenge. Musicals are no foreign ground to Luhrmann; in fact, some of his best work comes from a song and dance.

‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

Leonardo DiCapriogoes all out as the elusive Jay Gatsby, pining after longtime love Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan)as Tobey Maguire’s Nick Carraway becomes entangled in Gatsby’s web of mysteries. Luhrmann’s ambitious adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel of the same name is a visual spectacle. In true Gatsby fashion, Luhrmann makes a splash in reimagining the aesthetic of the Roaring Twenties.

While overtly charismatic and generally quite silly, The Great Gatsby fairs a hell of a lot better than previous iterations. Luhrmann captures the exorbitance of Gatsby’s lifestyle in a way that has not been done before; known for his direct and frankly blunt visualization, The Great Gatsby never comes up short when it comes to throwing a bonanza. We are enraptured in the world of Gatsby, lured in by his charm and enigma surrounding the character.

‘Australia' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

Aussie superstars Hugh Jackmanand Nicole Kidman take to the screen for a romantic adventure-drama as the aristocrat beyond her depth on a cattle farm and the rugged drover who immediately sparks an interest. The pair are excellent, sharing a tender chemistry that proceeds to blossom into an epic romance, but are ultimately grounded by the heavy undertones of the narrative. Thematically strong, Australia can be tedious in its runtime; though, it tells a captivating story.

RELATED: 10 Must-See Australian Films To Watch After 'The Drover's Wife'

Despite being the weaker addition to his collection, Luhrmann excels in bringing a historical vision to life. The cinematography is tremendously stunning; you definitely won’t get bored with enough scenery to admire. Both Kidman and Jackman complement one another exceptionally well. Although the pacing of the film is arguably its greatest flaw, we are still submersed in the plot of it all as it does it all can to keep us invested.

‘Romeo & Juliet’ (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

“For never was a story of more woe…” is an infamous line that has been imbedded into our brains since before we can even remember. In 1996, Luhrmann tries his hand at Shakespeare and reinvents a tale we have all heard once too many times. This is Romeo & Juliet as they haven’t been seen before; making adjustments both minor and major to the prose, Luhrmann brings the tragic, ill-fated lovers to the modern day, and the fatal feud that brings upon their downfall with them.

During the early stages of his career, Leonardo DiCaprioembodies the brashly impulsive Romeo Montague, falling in love with Claire Danes’ reserved Juliet Capulet despite their family difficulties. The changes from past to present are interesting but creative in that they revitalize the classic story. Of course, everyone knows how this story will end, so we try not to get too attached, but DiCaprio certainly makes it a challenge. His passionate performance adds an emotional weight to the film; his anguish radiates, and show DiCaprio’s potential as a rising star.

‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

Spectacular, Spectacular… is the only word that can perfectly sum up what is understandably Luhrmann’s most extravagant affair. Starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as doomed lovers caught in the throes of a passionate romance. Moulin Rouge is a dazzling, seductive romp set around the lives of guests and performers of the titular burlesque dive. Thwarted by an evil duke, Christian (McGregor) and Satine (Kidman) embark on an unforgettable song and dance.

RELATED: 9 Essential Ewan McGregor Performances That Aren't 'Star Wars'

Moulin Rouge fulfills every traditional trope from a riveting love story to a karaoke dream in its soundtrack of classic rock, ballads, and pop music. McGregor is sublime; he absolutely steals the heart of anyone who watches, and the show with a heartfelt performance of Your Song. Luhrmann’s unique style is made for this narrative, and balances out the joy of jukebox musical fun with dark themes and a solemn final act that takes the wind right out of you.

'Elvis' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

To call Elvis a musical icon does not bring nearly as much justice to the musician as it should. Already with an outstanding 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the biopic is driven by emotion and nostalgia and Luhrmann's magic touch leaves you awe-struck. There is an entire list of elements that deserve to be praised; the costume design is immaculate, Austin Butler is phenomenal as the King of Rock as he covers several decades worth of Elvis' life, and we won't be complaining about the soundtrack anytime soon.

Biopics are rarely easy to smash, but Luhrmann makes it look like a walk in the park. The film is an artful passion project, elevated by Butler's commendable performance. Fans of the infamous singer will easily find themselves immersed in stunning visuals. There have been a number of movies released over the years about Elvis, however, Luhrmann may just take the cake as he pitches in his two cents.

‘Strictly Ballroom’ (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

This 1992 cult-classic proves that there is nothing Aussies can’t do as Baz Luhrmann makes his mark on cinema in his directorial debut. The film follows professional dancer Scott Hastings (Paul Mercurio), who rebels against the ‘strictly ballroom’ rules of the dance floor, as finds his groove with inexperienced Fran (Tara Morice) – much to the dismay of his family and former dancing partner.

Strictly Ballroom is an energized barrel of non-stop entertainment. The film is timeless, and it delivers on exactly what it promises to do; it’s a story about the beauty of dancing, love, and never letting go of your passion. There is a strong campy vibrant vibe persisting throughout the film – something we’ve grown to expect from Luhrmann, but Strictly Ballroom paves the way for his exuberant filmography.

NEXT: 'The Haunted Mansion' & 9 Other Scrapped Movies That Should Have Been Made