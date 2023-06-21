The long-awaited release of Black Mirror Season 6 has arrived, having premiered on Netflix on June 15, 2023. This season brings five, exciting episodes, featuring werewolves, apocalypses, and awe-inspiring technology.

But before Season 6 became the greatness it is known for, it had previous seasons doing the heavy work of making Black Mirror the enjoyable watch it is today. Some seasons were exceptional, evoking terror with popular episodes like "Arkangel" and "Playtest." Other seasons advertised well-known names–Miley Cyrus and Jesse Plemons–while being simultaneously entertaining. But some of these seasons fell short of expectation, falling into predictable territory, and while being an interesting watch, are not rewatchable.

7 Season 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror started off strong with "Striking Vipers" which entertains the idea of an advanced VR that teleports one’s consciousness into video games. It then peaks into the uncomfortable territory of two best friends feeling sexual tension toward one another. The season then follows with "Smithereens" and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." "Smithereens" was a simple kidnapping story following a man who mistakenly kidnaps an intern to get into communications with the boss of a social media company who is ultimately more understanding than viewers would expect. "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" was a less-serious episode, with vulgar humor stemming from Miley Cyrus who plays a robot.

Although a short season, all three episodes were a fun watch, but not all three episodes are worth a rewatch. All three play into predictable storylines, so there's nothing that would be surprising about them. This season is almost forgettable, excluding the episode featuring Miley Cyrus.

6 Season 1

Season 1 of Black Mirror featured three episodes: "The National Anthem," "Five Million Merits" and "The Entire History of You." Although Black Mirror is known for its commentary on advancements in technology, "The National Anthem" starts off more as social commentary on the sensualization of political figures and disturbing broadcasts. "Five Million Merits" details a grim future in technological advances, and then "The Entire History of You" follows a man down a rabbit hole of distrust when he believes his wife is cheating on him.

The first season of Black Mirror is not much of a rewatch as other seasons, simply because the first two episodes–although well-written and interesting–felt more as if the season were playing into the shock factor. "The National Anthem" straight-out makes viewers uncomfortable with its disturbing and graphic nature, while "Five Million Merits" can make viewers feel entrapped–claustrophobic, almost–due to the grim nature that the show presents. This season is worth rewatching for its political commentary, that is, if you can stomach it and get past the uneasiness.

5 Season 2

Futuristic tech keeps evolving in Season 2 of Black Mirror where viewers are introduced to more interesting yet frightening technology. All four episodes look into the dreary future of the technological world, where some technological advances are used to gather information and confessions from criminals while simultaneously punishing them in cruel ways. Meanwhile, other episodes like "Be Right Back" look into a future where people can talk and even continue living alongside the dead, though that ends up being unavoidably torturous as well for the user. Then Black Mirror returns with another episode of political commentary with "The Waldo Moment" where Black Mirror comments on the politics of the world and how they’re essentially a joke with how they’re run and what candidates tend to represent.

This season is a large improvement upon the first season, which started off stellar to begin with. Season 2’s large focus on the downfalls of technology is interesting and also frightening in a way, it almost makes viewers interested in rewatching for the sake of morbid curiosity.

4 Bandersnatch

"Bandersnatch" is an episode of Black Mirror that is meant to be rewatched. For viewers who haven’t had a chance to watch it, "Bandersnatch" is an interactive episode where the viewer watches and makes decisions for the character. Certain decisions unlock particular scenes, and the viewer is encouraged to relive the "Bandersnatch" experience and discover the other potential endings.

Although "Bandersnatch" is clearly meant to be rewatchable–and it definitely is worth viewing several times, both alone and with friends–after a while, all the choices are exhausted, and the viewer is left with nothing else to watch or discover. Not to mention, the interactive model–similar to a video game–can be exhausting when all a viewer wants to do is sit back, relax, and watch some television. It is likely better viewed on different occasions as opposed to all at once.

3 Season 6

Season 6 of Black Mirror had a fun beginning, starting with "Joan Is Awful," which focuses on the horrors of signing away your life without realizing it and the invasion of privacy by streaming services. It follows up with "Loch Henry," which focuses more on small-town myths and horror stories and not so much on the technological twists, which is a breath of fresh air to include. Episode 3, "Beyond the Sea," on the other hand, delves back into the advancements in technology and morbid storytelling, creating a heartbreaking piece. "Mazey Day" was one of the weaker episodes, basing it on traditional werewolf storylines, but the final episode, "Demon 79" was probably one of the better episodes, as Black Mirror gives viewers a look into the days before a potential apocalypse and introduces a fun relationship between normal woman Nida and demon Gaap.

The storytelling of Season 6 surpasses that of previous seasons, including a good mix of horror, shock, uneasiness, and social commentary. Though it delves into each aspect that makes Black Mirror great, it veers off into predictable territory that makes the endings of these episodes easy to guess. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, but that makes viewers less likely to rewatch it because of its predictable nature. Even if viewers were to forget episodes here and there, it wouldn’t veer off into unpredictable or shocking territory. Rather, it will lull viewers into the same thought process evoked upon the first viewing. So Season 6 was definitely interesting, sometimes confusing (looking at you, "Joan Is Awful"), but it's better to be rewatched in-between long intervals.

2 Season 3

Season 3 of Black Mirror decides to take one step deeper into adding shocking plot twists at the end of the episodes. For many of the episodes, excluding "Nosedive" (though it was very entertaining to watch), their ends were shocking. "Playtest," "Men Against Fire" and "San Junipero" are three good examples of shocking episodes, as all three deflect expectations and create an unpredictable yet satisfying ending. It’s almost as if Black Mirror wanted to play mind games with its viewer by revealing surprising revelations.

Viewers enjoy shocking twists, as that is what Black Mirror has become known for, aside from its sometimes disturbing plot and uncanniness. This season also increases its rewatchability by providing hidden details in its episodes that aren’t easy to catch upon first watch but are more identifiable upon a second viewing, which makes rewatching the episodes all the more worth it.

1 Season 4

Season 4 of Black Mirror is the best season to rewatch, as its interesting stories, combined with fascinating pieces of technology, create vividly realistic worlds that are not too out of touch with current reality. The devices used in these episodes are closer to reality than one might think, which establishes an uncanny feeling throughout the episodes.

These episodes were probably the most fun to watch, as the realism behind these episodes in particular made the show even more compelling. Season 4 evoked some sense of predictability, but not enough to turn viewers from rewatching it. Easily the most fun to watch with the exciting storylines.

