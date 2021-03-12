Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for Every Breath You Take, a new psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Sam Claflin. Both Affleck and Claflin have been popping up in very interesting projects lately. For Affleck, he's recently starred in the stirring period drama The World to Come opposite Katherine Waterston. As for Claflin, he appeared as the stern eldest Holmes brother in the Netflix YA caper Enola Holmes, which also co-starred Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown.

Based on the trailer for Every Breath You Take, this thriller is nothing like The World to Come or Enola Holmes. Instead, Affleck and Claflin's characters are locked in a dangeous cat-and-mouse game after an unexpected tragedy puts them in direct opposition to one another. As we see in the trailer, this moody, tense feature follows a psychiatrist (Affleck) who is left to deal with the fallout after one of his patients commits a crime. When the victim's brother (Claflin) learns of his sister's death, he begins to fixate on Affleck's character, as well as his family, in an effort to get revenge.

In addition to Affleck and Claflin, Every Breath You Take stars Michelle Monaghan, India Eisley, and Emily Alyn Lind. Every Breath You Take is directed by Vaughn Stein (Terminal, Yussef Is Complicated) and is written by David K. Murray. Producers on Every Breath You Take include Richard Barton Lewis, Jean-Charles Levy, Morgan Emmery and Veronica Ferres.

Every Breath You Take will be released in theaters and on premium video on-demand on April 2. Watch the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Every Breath You Take.

'Every Breath You Take' is a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist (Casey Affleck), whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother (Sam Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

