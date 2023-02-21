Comedy fans have quite a bit to look forward to in 2023 as a ton of stand-up specials are set to release on the top streaming platforms. An astonishing number of stand-up specials have been (and will be) released, from established legends in the comedy business to up-and-coming voices.

Whether it is political satire, improvisation, observational humor, or more, there is a stand-up special for everyone! Netflix currently leads as the main site of stand-up specials on demand, although there is sure to be competitive in the coming years as more and more streaming services rise in popularity. Many stand-up specials are slated to be released as the world enters 2023, and any comedy fanatics should be ultra-excited for what is in store.

5 ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

Image via Netflix

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Rock returns to standup in Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. There is not much known about the contents of the special, but fans of Rock should be excited about his trademark wit and incisive commentary on the world. Rock will make history for performing stand-up in real time for Netflix’s first-ever global live-streamed event in the streaming platform’s history.

Rock is still under fire for the controversy at last year’s Oscars Awards, so Netflix is taking a risk by having him headline Netflix’s first live-streaming event. Rock has been in numerous television shows and movies over the course of his career. He is perhaps most well known for voicing Marty in the famous children's movies series Madagascar. His circus song bit gave him quite a bit of attention and still does! Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will air on March 4, 2023, and anyone looking to witness comedy history should consider tuning in.

4 ‘Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger’

Image via FX

Andrew Santino is a comedian and actor best known for his hilarious standup performances and his role on the TV series I’m Dying Up Here. In Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger, Santino tackles a number of topics in a completely unfiltered manner. He jokes about anything and everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics. Santino will be seen in the new film Party House, which follows two club promoters as they break into the house of NBA Legend LeBron James. Santino will play a character named Peter.

The redheaded comedian has established quite a following and career for himself, and rightfully so. The special is absolutely worth the watch — Santino kills it up on that stage. Anyone looking for a witty and crude standup special should check out Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger.

3 ‘Jim Jefferies: High N’ Dry’

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies returns for another comedy special titled Jim Jefferies: High N’ Dry. In this comedy special, not one topic is off-limits. Jefferies' wit and anecdotal humor are key to his success as a comedian, and he's continued with that sort of humor for his career. He muses about stoned koalas, his father’s vasectomy, and his genuine confusion when choosing between his hair and sex drive.

Jefferies has such a unique sense of humor and can also be quite thought-provoking. High N’ Dry is a must-watch for fans of the comedian. The special is sure to be a hit on Netflix! Jim Jefferies: High N’ Dry will be released on Netflix on February 14, 2023.

2 ‘Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir’

Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes returns to the stage in his new standup special called Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir. The special is a follow-up to his other successful shows that were released in 2021. In Preaching to the Choir, Nunes reflects on it all: current affairs of the world, social media, religion, and more.

The description on Netflix jests, “It’s the end of the world, and he knows it.” Any fans of Nunes should take a look at this stand-up special for Nunes’ goofy and dynamic energy. Windhersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir will release on Netflix on February 19, 2023.

1 ‘Nate Bargatze: Hello World’

Nate Bargatze: Hello World is a new stand-up comedy special on Prime Video by the American comedian Nate Bargatze. The Grammy-nominated comedian delivers a family-friendly stand-up set on a variety of topics like the disadvantages of being the firstborn, the difficulties of playing golf with his wife, and even what happens when a bald eagle touched his head.

Bargatze’s comedic style is so impeccable, and his warm delivery engages audiences from all age ranges. Bargatze has a way of telling stories and being such an open performer that this special is so well-deserved. He also has a lovely southern accent, and the special is uniquely filmed in the round. Anyone looking for some feel-good comedy should check out Nate Bargatze: Hello World.

