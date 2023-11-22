For more than 30 years now, David Fincher has been one of the most consistent - and constantly thrilling - filmmakers working within the American film industry. There's an argument to be made that he's never truly misfired as a director, and furthermore, numerous films of his either became instant classics upon release or have steadily built up devoted cult fanbases. Ranking his movies from worst to best is one thing, but what about looking over the 12 feature films he's directed by another metric?

Given Fincher often makes movies that can be defined as psychological thrillers and/or crime/mystery films, it stands to reason that plenty of them are able to get the heart racing. What follows is a ranking of David Fincher's movies based on how nail-biting/intense they are, starting with the films that should be watchable without heart rates being raised too drastically, and ending with those that are most likely to get viewers feeling both queasy and uneasy.

12 'Mank' (2020)

A surprisingly breezy historical drama

Within David Fincher's filmography, Mank feels like an outlier in more ways than one. It's the only film of his to be shot in black and white, and it's also the one that's furthest removed from the confines of more dramatic/high-stakes genres, here essentially being a historical drama. This is fitting, because it's a movie all about the behind-the-scenes story of the writing process for Citizen Kane, which itself usually ranks among the greatest drama movies of all time.

In Mank, Gary Oldman portrays Herman J. Mankiewicz, who's shown to struggle with personal demons and various other issues while trying to finish the screenplay for the 1941 movie Orson Welles went on to direct. Even if the narrative has a ticking clock element, Mank is overall far from a thriller, and therefore stands as Fincher's least intense film by a considerable margin... but that's okay, because as a historical drama set in Hollywood during the 1940s, it works pretty well overall.

11 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

An emotional film, but not necessarily an intense one

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is the longest film David Fincher's directed to date, as it ends up clocking in at just 14 minutes shy of three hours. It also has the distinction of being what's easily his most romance-focused movie to date, as well as perhaps his most fantastical. This is because The Curious Case of Benjamin Button largely revolves around the relationship between two people, one of whom is the title character: a man who ages in reverse.

This makes The Curious Case of Benjamin Button a drama, romance, and fantasy film, on top of arguably being an epic at the same time. It's certainly moving and quite sad in parts, but that's not quite the same sort of emotion as feeling tense while watching a movie. The fact it is more outwardly emotional might make it technically more intense than Mank, but not by much, in the overall scheme of things.

10 'The Social Network' (2010)

A sometimes quietly unsettling biographical film

Before the release of The Social Network, the idea of a movie about the creation of Facebook understandably sounded like a ridiculous idea. Back in 2010, the site itself had only been out for a few years, and Mark Zuckerberg - while a well-known figure in 2010 - might not have at the time seemed worthy of having his life turned into a biographical film. Yet thanks to its cast, its director, and its screenplay written by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Network ends up being an engrossing modern classic.

It's a movie that's willing to look at the nastier, grittier side of the story surrounding Facebook's creation, including the legal battles and personal betrayals that came about as a result of its popularity. It's primarily a biographical drama, but there are certainly some emotionally intense scenes spread throughout The Social Network. There aren't so many that anyone would ever call it a thriller, but at the same time, few could argue that it's a consistently "easy" watch.

9 'The Game' (1997)

Michael Douglas has a bad time for 2+ hours

Despite its name, The Game certainly should be described as a sports movie, but it is a fairly gripping and moderately intense thriller. It stars Michael Douglas as a banker who has a very strange experience on his birthday. It comes courtesy of a gift of sorts given to him by his younger brother: the titular game, which sends Douglas's character down an unusual path filled with bizarre rules and tasks for him to complete.

The stakes are raised slowly but surely, meaning The Game is the kind of movie that starts slow but gradually gets more intense as it approaches its climax. It's not quite as hectic or intense as certain other psychological thriller/drama movies Fincher's directed, but it does mark the point where - for present purposes - David Fincher's movies do significantly pick up in intensity (though the most nail-biting stuff of his is still to come).

8 'Fight Club' (1999)

Things get (unsurprisingly) violent

Though there are some movies that capture a comparable vibe/tone, Fight Club remains relatively distinct, and is arguably one of David Fincher's very best films to date. It follows a man known to the audience only as "The Narrator," tracking the way his humdrum existence is turned around dramatically - and then some - when he meets a mysterious man named Tyler Durden, who seems to be his complete opposite, personality-wise.

Underground fight clubs eventually give way to full-on attempts at violent revolution, with the progression steady but undeniable throughout Fight Club's 2+ hour-long runtime. Its darkly comedic elements, stylized visuals, and surprising plot twists do all help distract from some of the movie's more gritty, violent, and disturbing elements, though Fight Club does remain quite intense throughout, and has at least a couple of moments here and there that prove hard to watch.

7 'The Killer' (2023)

A professional assassin is put to the test

Though it might've proved too divisive to be an all-time great crime movie, Fincher's 2023 film, The Killer, does still have a ton to offer for those willing to engage with its straightforward narrative and unique tone. Michael Fassbender excels in the lead role here, playing an assassin who explains his routine in painstaking detail to the viewer - via narration - in the opening scene, only for said opening scene to end with things going disastrously wrong.

Much of the film then revolves around this titular killer (like the main character in Fight Club, he's not given a name) trying to get out of a bad situation, and later seeking revenge for something that happens to someone he purportedly cares for. The Killer is unafraid to take its time, but it has a consistently unnerving atmosphere, which sometimes finds itself accelerating into considerable intensity during some key sequences. Its dark comedy/satirical elements soften the blow a little, but The Killer might still prove quite nerve-wracking for some.

6 'Alien³' (1992)

Fincher's divisive sci-fi film can be a lot

Alien³ is an imperfect film, and its behind-the-scenes drama is well-documented at this point. Still, there are some very strong elements on offer here, especially considering it was the first feature film Fincher ever directed. When Alien³ wants to unnerve and terrify, it usually manages to do just that. As such, even viewers potentially let down by where the story goes here should still find at least a few scenes worthy of being considered nail-biting.

5 'Panic Room' (2002)

The title doesn't lie

Panic Room might be the purest example of a thriller movie that David Fincher's ever made, and its premise is one that undeniably feels custom-made to get audience members both sweaty and anxious. It's a movie that centers around a terrifying home invasion, with a mother and her daughter (played by Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart, respectively) hiding out in their home's titular panic room, all the while getting taunted by a trio of intruders.

It's a movie with the kind of basic storyline you've likely seen before (and the kind of thriller it's easy to imagine someone like Alfred Hitchcock or Brian De Palma making), but Fincher shows here he really knows how to milk such a premise and get all the tension you could want out of it. Panic Room's not a perfect movie by any means, but it's a very well-made and ultimately satisfying thriller, so it checks out that it ends up being a pretty darn suspenseful watch.

4 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

An uncompromising mystery/crime/thriller film

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a striking and effective early 2010s movie, and one that gets considerably more intense as the scenes go on. Certain parts of the film are very hard to watch, and its overall icy cold atmosphere and bleak storyline/thematic content also serve to make things very uneasy throughout. It's worth watching for the performances and slick visuals, though certain scenes within the film do end up being hard to shake.

3 'Zodiac' (2007)

A movie all about paranoia and dangerous obsession

It certainly wasn't David Fincher's first crime/mystery/thriller movie, but Zodiac is one of his best, no matter what genre you want to group it with. As the title implies, Zodiac is all about the infamous Zodiac Killer, a figure who terrified those in the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s. There were several confirmed killings, as well as various instances of the murderer taunting police, which naturally made the Zodiac Killer a prominent figure discussed by the media.

While the killer's active, Zodiac can be nauseating in its suspense and horror, with the murders portrayed in unflinching detail, and often with agonizingly long build-ups. Then, in the second half of its runtime, Zodiac becomes intense in a whole other way: as a full-blown psychological drama/thriller about one character's dramatic obsession with uncovering the killer, even if doing so seems increasingly futile. All that aside, for the film's late basement scene alone, Zodiac is worthy of being considered one of Fincher's tensest films.

2 'Gone Girl' (2014)

An unpredictable assault on the senses

David Fincher movies don't get much more suspenseful or unpredictable than Gone Girl, a 2014 mystery/thriller based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name (she also adapted it into this film's screenplay). The narrative follows what happens when one man's wife suddenly vanishes without a trace, with the event causing a considerable media frenzy that causes more and more people to believe he may have played a part in her disappearance.

To say much more about the plot of Gone Girl would feel criminal, even if the film's almost a decade old. It's a movie that seems continually excited to thrill and surprise those who watch it, leading to a story that starts big and dramatic, and only gets more involving as the scenes go on. It's an expertly made mystery/thriller, and manages to be suspenseful for almost all of its runtime, which can make it both morbidly fun and genuinely harrowing to watch.

1 'Se7en' (1995)

One of the most horrifying crime movies ever made

A bleak and celebrated 1990s classic, Se7en is one of the most harrowing and full-on crime movies of all time. It's even one that can debatably be considered - at least in part - a horror movie, owing to the fact that it's about catching a particularly terrifying and sadistic serial killer. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play detectives who are both on this killer's case, gradually realizing that whoever's behind the killings may be basing each murder on one of the seven deadly sins.

Even the opening credits of Se7en prove unnerving, and it never really lets up when it comes to being shocking, eerily atmospheric, and even quite depressing. Its brutality and shock value haven't stopped it from being a beloved crime/mystery movie, however, and it frequently ranks as one of Fincher's greatest efforts. Those with weak stomachs may find it more challenging to get through than most David Fincher movies, but everyone else will likely be enthralled and satisfactorily unnerved throughout.

