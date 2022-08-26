Did it just get suddenly very cute in here?

From a groundbreaking transgender character on Bold and the Beautiful to daytime's first-ever same-sex kiss on As The World Turns, soap operas have been tackling LGBTQ+ storylines for years.

RELATED: The All-Time Best Soap Opera Love Triangles, Ranked

While almost every soap currently on daytime has a same-sex couple, General Hospital, Young and the Restless, and B&B don't hold a candle to NBC'sDays of Our Lives in the LGBTQ+ representation department. DOOL has welcomed several LGBTQ+ characters who have been a part of everything from flings to supercouples.

Sonny And Leo

Sonny and Leo had to be one of the most catastrophic couples on Days of Our Lives for the way Leo wormed his way into Sonny's life just to frame him for sexual harassment, resulting in Sonny unintentionally "killing" Leo and enlisting Will to help him cover it up.

As disastrous as they were, the couple started with cute flirtations that linger to this day and are one-sided by Leo, who would always be up for a fling despite Sonny knocking him unconscious and rolling his presumably dead body in a rug.

Leo And Jackie Cox

This relationship was never seen on-screen, but its shocking aftermath was. The story goes that Leo married RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jackie Cox, who made a cameo on Days of Our Lives as themselves in 2022.

RELATED: Set Secrets From Daytime Soap Operas

Cox barged into Salem to interrupt the wedding of Leo and Craig, announcing to the town square full of guests that they and Leo were still married, ending any chance of Leo marrying the man he truly loved.

Sonny And Evan

Aside from Will, Sonny's never had the best track record when it came to boyfriends. While his short-lived romance with Leo was detrimental, his relationship with Evan Frears was an unexpected disaster.

During his separation from Will, Sonny began dating Evan, growing a charming relationship until Evan reveals his true identity as Christian Maddox, the biological father of Rafe's son David who pulls a gun on Sonny after admitting his secret plan to claim his son.

Paul And Derrick

Paul's had a lot of boyfriends during his stints in Salem and beyond, but his shortest relationship had to be with poor Derrick. The Salem Inn bellboy befriended Paul after some innocent flirtations that eventually turned into dating.

But their fling lasted mere months when Derrick sensed the undeniable feelings between Paul and his ex-boyfriend Sonny. He helped the two realize their chemistry and disappeared from Salem, not to be seen again.

Paul and Andrew

Blossoming on the Peacock miniseries rather than on Days of Our Lives, when Paul appeared in Season 2 of Beyond Salem, no one expected him to find romance with the son of another famous Salemite.

RELATED: Soap Opera Spin-offs Every Soap Fan Should Watch

Paul meets Andrew Donovan, son of Shane and Kimberly, when his father gets kidnapped after a Pride party. The openly gay ISA agent helps Paul track down the kidnapper, forming a close bond and eventual romance by the end of the season.

Leo And Craig

Say what you will about Leo Stark - all of Salem has - but his intentions were nothing but pure when it came to his relationship with Craig Wesley. Although he'd been married to a woman for decades, when Craig came out in 2022, no one expected his secret boyfriend to be slimeball Leo.

Their relationship may have ended in disaster thanks to Leo's skeevy ways. Still, their relationship was shown as sweet and loving until their wedding day, when everything went up in flames, leaving Leo out for revenge on those who broke up his relationship.

Sonny And Paul

Will may be Sonny's soulmate, but long before and long after his first go with Will, Sonny found himself in committed relationships with baseball player-turned-private investigator Paul Narita. Sonny and Paul rekindled their past romance to the point where they were just about to get married when Sonny got the news that his late husband, Will, was alive.

While the news of Will put a permanent wrench in their relationship, Paul and Sonny dated for years during Will's supposed death, seeing each other through trying times like Paul discovering his birth father and Sonny's struggles at Titan.

Allie And Chanel

When Will's little sister Allie Horton arrived in Salem pregnant with her first child and was thrown into a relationship with Tripp, no one expected her to wind up in a love triangle involving her twin brother and her best friend Chanel Dupree.

RELATED: Overdone Storylines On Soap Operas

As long and drawn out and dramatic as it was, a fluid Chanel and the recently out as bisexual Allie finally admitted to their love, sharing both a romantic relationship and a bakery despite Allie's brother Johnny's jealousy.

Will And Paul

Although Will's relationship with Sonny will always be top tier, his short and sweet relationship with Paul Narita was just as beloved by viewers. While it only lasted a few months from when an amnesiac Will came back from the dead until he remembers his love story with Sonny, the relationship "Horita" was a cherished one.

Despite ending in disaster when Paul finds out Will kept his regained memories and desire for Sonny from him, the couple had instant chemistry. It brought an exciting combination of cute and romantic moments along with some adventurous and suspenseful ones to the series.

Will And Sonny

Holding supercouple status for a decade straight, no LGBTQ+ couple on DOOL will ever be as epic as Will and Sonny. When an out and proud Sonny Kiriakis arrived in Salem in 2011, he had no idea he would meet a struggling Will Horton and play one of the biggest roles in his coming-out story.

While soap opera drama didn't keep the love birds happy for long, with Will unexpectedly getting his ex-girlfriend pregnant, getting murdered and brought back to life, and going to prison for believing he killed Sonny's mother, the couple proved they were endgame by always coming out on top and letting their undeniable love guide their way.

NEXT: Most Iconic Soap Opera Weddings