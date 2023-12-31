Quick Links

Max used to be the exclusive home of all your favorite DC content, but that's now changed with a new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. Some of DC Studio's most significant releases of the past few years are now available to stream on Netflix. This includes nearly all the entries in the recently concluded DCEU and a few other projects that DC fans are guaranteed to recognize.

To find out what DC films are now available to stream on Netflix, read below for the complete list of entries. Also, be sure to check out our list of DC television series now available on the service.

DCEU Films Streaming on Netflix

Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill as Superman standing on the street in front of a US flag.
The movie that started the DCEU, Man of Steel offers a dark and gritty take on the Superman mythos, courtesy of director Zack Snyder. Here, a more melancholic yet noble Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) learns that he is a member of the all-powerful Kryptonian race, giving him miraculous abilities of strength, speed, and flight. He's spent much of his life in the shadows, helping those in need where he can. However, he must shed his anonymity when rogue members of his people, led by the genocidal General Zod (Michael Shannon), seek to terraform Earth into the inhospitable land of old Krypton.

Henry Cavill as Superman on the Man of Steel poster
Man of Steel

An alien child is evacuated from his dying world and sent to Earth to live among humans. His peace is threatened when other survivors of his home planet invade Earth.

Release Date
June 12, 2013
Director
Zack Snyder
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
148
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Writers
David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan , Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster
Tagline
A film by Zack Snyder.

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Armored Batman confronting Superman in the rain
Following his cataclysmic battle with Zod in Man of Steel, Superman catches the attention of Gotham City's protector, Batman (Ben Affleck). Viewing Superman as an extra-terrestrial threat, Batman decides that he is far too big of a threat to the planet and begins preparations to take him down for good. Little do either of the heroes know that deranged billionaire Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is the one pulling the strings behind the scenes, and his plan to kill them both may destroy much more than the titular combatants.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice poster
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. Superman´s existence is meanwhile dividing the world and he is framed for murder during an international crisis. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.

Release Date
March 25, 2016
Director
Zack Snyder
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
152 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg walking side by side in 2016's Suicide Squad
With Earth's protectors MIA after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, shadowy operative Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a team of supervillains to take down the threat of The Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). Led by military agent Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), this rag-tag team includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Abbaje), Slipknot (Adam Beach), and Katana (Karen Fukuhara). While trying to take down Enchantress, they'll also have to deal with Harley's psychotic boyfriend, The Joker (Jared Leto).

Suicide Squad poster
Suicide Squad

A secret government agency recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to form a defensive task force. Their first mission: save the world from the apocalypse.

Release Date
August 5, 2016
Director
David Ayer
Cast
Will Smith , Jaime Fitzsimons , Ike Barinholtz , Margot Robbie , Christopher Dyson , Bambadjan Bamba
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
123 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Adventure , Crime , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Writers
David Ayer , John Ostrander
Studio
Warner Bros.
Tagline
Worst Heroes Ever

'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman holding her shield
Set in the backdrop of World War 1, Wonder Woman appropriately explores the origin story of the Amazonian hero, Diana (Gal Gadot). When pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) washes up on the shores of their island, Diana learns that a global conflict is tearing the world outside their haven apart. Believing this to be the work of the God of War, Ares (David Thewlis), Diana sets off to end this conflict for good.

wonder-woman-poster
Wonder Woman

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Release Date
May 30, 2017
Director
Patty Jenkins
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
141
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Writers
Jason Fuchs
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Tagline
Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder.

'Justice League' (2017)

Flash, Batman, & Wonder Woman in Justice League 2017
In Justice League, Earth has never faced a threat like the herald of Darkseid, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), who seeks to destroy Earth with the Motherboxes and his legion of Parademons. With no Superman to help them, Batman and Wonder Woman form a team to stop Steppenwolf in his tracks. With the assistance of the Atlantean outcast Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the lightning-fast speedster The Flash (Ezra Miller), and the robotic genius Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Justice League was officially born.

Justice League poster
Justice League

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Release Date
November 17, 2017
Director
Zack Snyder , Joss Whedon
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
120 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Writers
Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster , Chris Terrio , Zack Snyder , Joss Whedon , Gardner Fox
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Tagline
Lets Make a Deal

'Aquaman' (2018)

Jason Momoa as Aquaman standing in front of a waterfall majestically holding his trident in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Arthur Curry may have helped save the world in Justice League, but he's still an outcast of Atlantis in Aquaman. This is something he'll need to confront when his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), declares war on the surface world. With the help of Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur may finally reclaim his birthright as the one true king of Atlantis.

Aquaman poster Amber Heard Jason Momoa
Aquaman

Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

Release Date
July 6, 2018
Director
James Wan
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
140
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Tagline
Home Is Calling

'Shazam!' (2019)

Zachary Levi as Shazam 2019
A more grounded, personal story in the DCEU, Shazam! shows how a young man became an unlikely hero. Not adapting well to his new foster home, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) stumbles upon an ancient ruin, where a wizard (Djimon Hounsou) gives him vast power by saying a single word. When Billy yells the word "Shazam", he transforms into an older version of himself (Zachary Levi) with super strength, flight, and the ability to control lightning.

Shazam Film Poster
Shazam!

A newly fostered young boy in search of his mother instead finds unexpected super powers and soon gains a powerful enemy.

Release Date
March 29, 2019
Director
David F. Sandberg
Cast
Zachary Levi , Michelle Borth , Mark Strong , Djimon Hounsou , Adam Brody​ , Ross Butler
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
132
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi
Writers
Henry Gayden , Darren Lemke , Bill Parker , C.C. Beck
Studio
Callahan Filmworks
Tagline
Just Say The Magic Word

'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Harley Quinn and her beloved egg sandwich.
Taking a break from her Suicide Squad days, Harley Quinn is going through a tough breakup after being dumped by The Joker. Since she's no longer protected by the Clown Prince of Crime's reputation, she becomes the target of Gotham's criminal underworld, including the maniacal crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Thankfully, Harley won't have to face him alone, as she forms a new super team with Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Birds of Prey poster
Birds of Prey

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroines Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Release Date
February 5, 2020
Director
Cathy Yan
Rating
R
Runtime
108
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero
Writers
Chuck Dixon , Jordan B. Gorfinkel , Christina Hodson , Greg Land
Studio
Warner Bros.
Tagline
Prey for Gotham.

'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
Taking place in between the original Wonder Woman and the heroine's debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana is still grappling with the loss of her beloved Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. After Diana finds a magical wishing stone, Steve miraculously returns, once again uniting the couple. However, when so-called philanthropist Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) gets his hands on the stone, it threatens to plunge the world into chaos.

Wonder Woman 1984 poster
Wonder Woman 1984

Diana must contend with a work colleague, and with a businessman whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing.

Release Date
December 16, 2020
Director
Patty Jenkins
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
151 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Fantasy , Adventure
Writers
Dave Callaham , Patty Jenkins , Geoff Johns , William Moulton Marston
Tagline
A new era of wonder begins.

'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

The cast of 'The Suicide Squad'
Part sequel to the 2016 film and part soft-reboot of the series, The Suicide Squad was James Gunn's first foray with DC before being named co-CEO of DC Studios. This time, the notorious squad is tasked with liberating a remote tropical island from a bloodthirsty dictator. Task Force X in this installment includes some familiar faces like Harley Quinn and Rick Flag, but there's also some newcomers like Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone).

The Suicide Squad poster
The Suicide Squad

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Release Date
July 28, 2021
Director
James Gunn
Runtime
132
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action , Adventure , Fantasy
Writers
James Gunn , John Ostrander
Tagline
Boom.

'Black Adam' (2022)

Dwayne Johnson preparing to dish out violent justice in Black Adam
Long before Billy Batson inherited his incredible powers, there was another to hold the same abilities. We see Teth Adam's (Dwayne Johnson) story unfold in Black Adam, but he is far from the noble figure that his successor is. An anti-hero with absolutely no qualms against killing, his violent ways puts him at odds with the members of the Justice Society, consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Black Adam Poster
Black Adam

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods--and imprisoned just as quickly--Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Release Date
July 27, 2022
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
125 minutes
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Sci-Fi
Writers
C.C. Beck , Otto Binder , Rory Haines , Sohrab Noshirvani , Adam Sztykiel
Tagline
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

The cast of Shazam Fury of the Gods
The final DCEU movie that is currently available to stream on Netflix is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. After sharing his power with his foster siblings in the first film, Billy Batson is still struggling to know what it means to be a hero in these trying times. He'll need to get over that fast, as the Sisters of Fate have arrived to cause trouble for the Shazam fam.

Shazam Fury of the Gods Poster
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Release Date
June 2, 2023
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero
Writers
Henry Gayden , Chris Morgan
Studio
Warner Bros.

Non-DCEU Movies from DC Streaming on Netflix

'Green Lantern' (2011)

green lantern
A film that predates the DCEU, Green Lantern represents a totally different era of DC filmmaking. When cocky pilot Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) discovers a dying alien, he gains a green power ring that transforms him into the superhero, Green Lantern. Sworn to protect the galaxy, Hal needs to accept this responsibility to defeat the fearful entity Parallax (Clancy Brown).

Green Lantern Film Poster
Green Lantern

Reckless test pilot Hal Jordan is granted an alien ring that bestows him with otherworldly powers that inducts him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps.

Release Date
June 17, 2011
Director
Martin Campbell
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Adventure , Sci-Fi
Writers
Greg Berlanti , Michael Green , Marc Guggenheim , Michael Goldenberg
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
114 minutes
Tagline
In brightest day, in darkest night.

'The Batman' (2022)

The legendary Caped Crusader has had plenty of great film adaptations, but Matt Reeves' The Batman is widely considered to be the best take since The Dark Knight. Taking place two years into his crimefighting career, this neo-noir detective story sees Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) follow a trail of death led by The Riddler (Paul Dano). The World's Greatest Detective reveals a web of lies and deceit that permeates Gotham's infamous criminal underworld.

The Batman 2022 Film Poster
The Batman

When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Release Date
March 4, 2022
Director
Matt Reeves
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Action , Crime , Thriller
Writers
Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves
Studio
Warner Bros.
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
176 minutes
Tagline
It's not just a call… It's a warning.

'DC League of Super-Pets' (2022)

Krypto and Ace in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
A rare animated venture into the DC universe, DC League of Super-Pets focuses on the animal best friends of the Justice League. In particular, it shines a light on Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson), whose master Superman is abducted by unknown forces. With the other Justice League members also being kidnapped, Krypto forms an unlikely team to save them and, in turn, the world.

DC League of Super-Pets Film Poster
DC League of Super-Pets

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

Release Date
July 22, 2022
Director
Jared Stern , Sam J. Levine
Rating
PG
Runtime
105 minutes
Main Genre
Animation
Writers
Jared Stern , John Whittington

