Max used to be the exclusive home of all your favorite DC content, but that's now changed with a new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. Some of DC Studio's most significant releases of the past few years are now available to stream on Netflix. This includes nearly all the entries in the recently concluded DCEU and a few other projects that DC fans are guaranteed to recognize.
To find out what DC films are now available to stream on Netflix, read below for the complete list of entries. Also, be sure to check out our list of DC television series now available on the service.
DCEU Films Streaming on Netflix
Man of Steel (2013)
The movie that started the DCEU, Man of Steel offers a dark and gritty take on the Superman mythos, courtesy of director Zack Snyder. Here, a more melancholic yet noble Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) learns that he is a member of the all-powerful Kryptonian race, giving him miraculous abilities of strength, speed, and flight. He's spent much of his life in the shadows, helping those in need where he can. However, he must shed his anonymity when rogue members of his people, led by the genocidal General Zod (Michael Shannon), seek to terraform Earth into the inhospitable land of old Krypton.
Man of Steel
An alien child is evacuated from his dying world and sent to Earth to live among humans. His peace is threatened when other survivors of his home planet invade Earth.
- Release Date
- June 12, 2013
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Henry Cavill , Amy Adams , Michael Shannon , Diane Lane , Russell Crowe , Antje Traue
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 148
- Writers
- David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan , Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster
- Tagline
- A film by Zack Snyder.
- Website
- http://manofsteel.warnerbros.com
'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)
Following his cataclysmic battle with Zod in Man of Steel, Superman catches the attention of Gotham City's protector, Batman (Ben Affleck). Viewing Superman as an extra-terrestrial threat, Batman decides that he is far too big of a threat to the planet and begins preparations to take him down for good. Little do either of the heroes know that deranged billionaire Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is the one pulling the strings behind the scenes, and his plan to kill them both may destroy much more than the titular combatants.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. Superman´s existence is meanwhile dividing the world and he is framed for murder during an international crisis. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.
- Release Date
- March 25, 2016
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Ben Affleck , Henry Cavill , Amy Adams , Jesse Eisenberg , Diane Lane , Laurence Fishburne , Jeremy Irons , Holly Hunter
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 152 minutes
'Suicide Squad' (2016)
With Earth's protectors MIA after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, shadowy operative Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a team of supervillains to take down the threat of The Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). Led by military agent Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), this rag-tag team includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Abbaje), Slipknot (Adam Beach), and Katana (Karen Fukuhara). While trying to take down Enchantress, they'll also have to deal with Harley's psychotic boyfriend, The Joker (Jared Leto).
Suicide Squad
A secret government agency recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to form a defensive task force. Their first mission: save the world from the apocalypse.
- Release Date
- August 5, 2016
- Director
- David Ayer
- Cast
- Will Smith , Jaime Fitzsimons , Ike Barinholtz , Margot Robbie , Christopher Dyson , Bambadjan Bamba
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 123 minutes
- Writers
- David Ayer , John Ostrander
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Tagline
- Worst Heroes Ever
- Website
- http://www.suicidesquad.com
'Wonder Woman' (2017)
Set in the backdrop of World War 1, Wonder Woman appropriately explores the origin story of the Amazonian hero, Diana (Gal Gadot). When pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) washes up on the shores of their island, Diana learns that a global conflict is tearing the world outside their haven apart. Believing this to be the work of the God of War, Ares (David Thewlis), Diana sets off to end this conflict for good.
Wonder Woman
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
- Release Date
- May 30, 2017
- Director
- Patty Jenkins
- Cast
- Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Ewen Bremner , Robin Wright , David Thewlis , Danny Huston
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 141
- Writers
- Jason Fuchs
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Tagline
- Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder.
'Justice League' (2017)
In Justice League, Earth has never faced a threat like the herald of Darkseid, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), who seeks to destroy Earth with the Motherboxes and his legion of Parademons. With no Superman to help them, Batman and Wonder Woman form a team to stop Steppenwolf in his tracks. With the assistance of the Atlantean outcast Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the lightning-fast speedster The Flash (Ezra Miller), and the robotic genius Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Justice League was officially born.
Justice League
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.
- Release Date
- November 17, 2017
- Director
- Zack Snyder , Joss Whedon
- Cast
- Ben Affleck , Henry Cavill , Amy Adams , Gal Gadot , Ezra Miller , Jason Momoa
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 120 minutes
- Writers
- Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster , Chris Terrio , Zack Snyder , Joss Whedon , Gardner Fox
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Tagline
- Lets Make a Deal
'Aquaman' (2018)
Arthur Curry may have helped save the world in Justice League, but he's still an outcast of Atlantis in Aquaman. This is something he'll need to confront when his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), declares war on the surface world. With the help of Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur may finally reclaim his birthright as the one true king of Atlantis.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.
- Release Date
- July 6, 2018
- Director
- James Wan
- Cast
- Jason Momoa , Amber Heard , Willem Dafoe , Patrick Wilson , Nicole Kidman , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 140
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Tagline
- Home Is Calling
- Website
- http://www.aquamanmovie.com
'Shazam!' (2019)
A more grounded, personal story in the DCEU, Shazam! shows how a young man became an unlikely hero. Not adapting well to his new foster home, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) stumbles upon an ancient ruin, where a wizard (Djimon Hounsou) gives him vast power by saying a single word. When Billy yells the word "Shazam", he transforms into an older version of himself (Zachary Levi) with super strength, flight, and the ability to control lightning.
Shazam!
A newly fostered young boy in search of his mother instead finds unexpected super powers and soon gains a powerful enemy.
- Release Date
- March 29, 2019
- Director
- David F. Sandberg
- Cast
- Zachary Levi , Michelle Borth , Mark Strong , Djimon Hounsou , Adam Brody , Ross Butler
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 132
- Writers
- Henry Gayden , Darren Lemke , Bill Parker , C.C. Beck
- Studio
- Callahan Filmworks
- Tagline
- Just Say The Magic Word
- Website
- http://www.shazammovie.com
'Birds of Prey' (2020)
Taking a break from her Suicide Squad days, Harley Quinn is going through a tough breakup after being dumped by The Joker. Since she's no longer protected by the Clown Prince of Crime's reputation, she becomes the target of Gotham's criminal underworld, including the maniacal crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Thankfully, Harley won't have to face him alone, as she forms a new super team with Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).
Birds of Prey
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroines Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.
- Release Date
- February 5, 2020
- Director
- Cathy Yan
- Cast
- Margot Robbie , Mary Elizabeth Winstead , Ewan McGregor , Rosie Perez , Jurnee Smollett-Bell , Ali Wong
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 108
- Genres
- Superhero
- Writers
- Chuck Dixon , Jordan B. Gorfinkel , Christina Hodson , Greg Land
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Tagline
- Prey for Gotham.
- Website
- http://www.birdsofpreymovie.net/
'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)
Taking place in between the original Wonder Woman and the heroine's debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Diana is still grappling with the loss of her beloved Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. After Diana finds a magical wishing stone, Steve miraculously returns, once again uniting the couple. However, when so-called philanthropist Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) gets his hands on the stone, it threatens to plunge the world into chaos.
Wonder Woman 1984
Diana must contend with a work colleague, and with a businessman whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing.
- Release Date
- December 16, 2020
- Director
- Patty Jenkins
- Cast
- Chris Pine , Gal Gadot , Robin Wright , Kristen Wiig , Connie Nielsen , Pedro Pascal
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 151 minutes
- Writers
- Dave Callaham , Patty Jenkins , Geoff Johns , William Moulton Marston
- Tagline
- A new era of wonder begins.
'The Suicide Squad' (2021)
Part sequel to the 2016 film and part soft-reboot of the series, The Suicide Squad was James Gunn's first foray with DC before being named co-CEO of DC Studios. This time, the notorious squad is tasked with liberating a remote tropical island from a bloodthirsty dictator. Task Force X in this installment includes some familiar faces like Harley Quinn and Rick Flag, but there's also some newcomers like Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone).
The Suicide Squad
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
- Release Date
- July 28, 2021
- Director
- James Gunn
- Cast
- Margot Robbie , Idris Elba , Joel Kinnaman , John Cena , Jai Courtney , Viola Davis
- Runtime
- 132
- Writers
- James Gunn , John Ostrander
- Tagline
- Boom.
'Black Adam' (2022)
Long before Billy Batson inherited his incredible powers, there was another to hold the same abilities. We see Teth Adam's (Dwayne Johnson) story unfold in Black Adam, but he is far from the noble figure that his successor is. An anti-hero with absolutely no qualms against killing, his violent ways puts him at odds with the members of the Justice Society, consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).
Black Adam
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods--and imprisoned just as quickly--Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
- Release Date
- July 27, 2022
- Director
- Jaume Collet-Serra
- Cast
- Dwayne Johnson , Sarah Shahi , Pierce Brosnan , Aldis Hodge , Noah Centineo , Marwan Kenzari
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 125 minutes
- Writers
- C.C. Beck , Otto Binder , Rory Haines , Sohrab Noshirvani , Adam Sztykiel
- Tagline
- The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)
The final DCEU movie that is currently available to stream on Netflix is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. After sharing his power with his foster siblings in the first film, Billy Batson is still struggling to know what it means to be a hero in these trying times. He'll need to get over that fast, as the Sisters of Fate have arrived to cause trouble for the Shazam fam.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.
- Release Date
- June 2, 2023
- Director
- David F. Sandberg
- Cast
- Zachary Levi , Helen Mirren , Lucy Liu
- Genres
- Superhero
- Writers
- Henry Gayden , Chris Morgan
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
Non-DCEU Movies from DC Streaming on Netflix
'Green Lantern' (2011)
A film that predates the DCEU, Green Lantern represents a totally different era of DC filmmaking. When cocky pilot Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) discovers a dying alien, he gains a green power ring that transforms him into the superhero, Green Lantern. Sworn to protect the galaxy, Hal needs to accept this responsibility to defeat the fearful entity Parallax (Clancy Brown).
Green Lantern
Reckless test pilot Hal Jordan is granted an alien ring that bestows him with otherworldly powers that inducts him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps.
- Release Date
- June 17, 2011
- Director
- Martin Campbell
- Cast
- Ryan Reynolds , Blake Lively , Peter Sarsgaard , Mark Strong , Temuera Morrison , Jenna Craig
- Writers
- Greg Berlanti , Michael Green , Marc Guggenheim , Michael Goldenberg
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 114 minutes
- Tagline
- In brightest day, in darkest night.
'The Batman' (2022)
The legendary Caped Crusader has had plenty of great film adaptations, but Matt Reeves' The Batman is widely considered to be the best take since The Dark Knight. Taking place two years into his crimefighting career, this neo-noir detective story sees Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) follow a trail of death led by The Riddler (Paul Dano). The World's Greatest Detective reveals a web of lies and deceit that permeates Gotham's infamous criminal underworld.
The Batman
When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.
- Release Date
- March 4, 2022
- Director
- Matt Reeves
- Cast
- Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz
- Writers
- Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 176 minutes
- Tagline
- It's not just a call… It's a warning.
'DC League of Super-Pets' (2022)
A rare animated venture into the DC universe, DC League of Super-Pets focuses on the animal best friends of the Justice League. In particular, it shines a light on Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson), whose master Superman is abducted by unknown forces. With the other Justice League members also being kidnapped, Krypto forms an unlikely team to save them and, in turn, the world.
DC League of Super-Pets
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
- Release Date
- July 22, 2022
- Director
- Jared Stern , Sam J. Levine
- Cast
- Dwayne Johnson , Kevin Hart , Kate McKinnon , John Krasinski
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 105 minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Jared Stern , John Whittington