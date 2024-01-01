Not only are many of your favorite DC movies now available to stream on Netflix, but the streaming platform now features many television shows based on the comic juggernaut's vast library of characters. This includes many shows from The CW's Arrowverse, several animated projects, and other series based on DC Comics. To find your next DC Comics binge on Netflix; read below to see what's available.

Be sure to check out our list of DC movies available on Netflix, which includes Man of Steel, Justice League, The Batman, and more.

Arrowverse Shows Available on Netflix

'Arrow' (2012-2020)

A year before Man of Steel kickstarted the DCEU, The CW began its own connected universe in the unlikely launch vehicle that is Arrow. Following the vigilante career of a billionaire playboy who isn't named Bruce Wayne, the long-running series shows how Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) went from a spoiled rich kid into the noble crime fighter Green Arrow. The cinematic universe that Arrow created is called the Arrowverse for a reason, as Oliver Queen ends up being an integral part of the many shows that would spin off from the flagship series.

All eight seasons of Arrow are available to stream on Netflix.

'The Flash' (2014-2023)

Arrow's first of several spin-offs, The Flash managed to stay on the air even longer than Arrow. When aspiring criminologist Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is struck by lightning, he gains the ability to run at superhuman speeds. Donning the moniker of The Flash, Barry can run so fast that he's able to run through time itself, which catches the attention of several other speedsters who will be some of his closest friends and his greatest foes.

All nine seasons of The Flash are available to stream on Netflix.

'Supergirl' (2015-2021)

Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) does exist in the Arrowverse, but Supergirl instead focuses on his cousin, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), otherwise known as Kara Zor-El. Like Clark, Kara was once living a normal life on Earth as a humble reporter, but cast that life aside to use her incredible powers to help others. This is all to the great disdain of Kara's arch-nemesis, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

All six seasons of Supergirl are available to stream on Netflix.

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016-2022)

A very different approach to superhero team-ups, DC's Legends of Tomorrow sees an unlikely team of oddballs defend time itself. Consisting of various members from across the Arrowverse, the Legends of Tomorrow face all threats to the timeline, whether they're minor escapades or potentially universe-destroying disasters. Their adventures eventually attract the rest of the Arrowverse's heroes and beyond during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event.

All seven seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are available to stream on Netflix.

'Black Lightning' (2017-2021)

The last Arrowverse series currently available to stream on Netflix is none other than Black Lightning. A seemingly everyday school principal, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) developed the ability to bend lightning to his will long ago. While he retired from superhero vigilantism, he dons the suit yet again when he sees that his community needs the help of a hero.

All four seasons of Black Lightning are available to stream on Netflix.

Animated DC Shows Available to Stream on Netflix

'Justice League' (2001-2004)

Beginning in 2001, the animated Justice League series is nothing short of legendary. Widely believed to be one of the best interpretations of the super team, the series unites Superman (George Newbern), Batman (Kevin Conroy), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), and many more. As they face threats both new and old, the teamwork this team of icons exhibits will be a match for even the most dangerous foes.

Both seasons of Justice League are available to stream on Netflix.

'Justice League Unlimited' (2004-2006)

Needing more Justice League content after only two seasons? You're in luck, as the sequel series Justice League Unlimited is also available to stream on Netflix. Even better than the show that preceded it, Justice League Unlimited boasts more episodes, more stories, and, best of all, more heroes to this historic part of DC television. It's a must-watch for anyone who is a fan of DC animation.

All seasons of Justice League Unlimited are currently streaming on Netflix.

'The Batman' (2004-2008)

Not to be confused with the 2022 film of the same title (which is also available to watch on Netflix), The Batman is an underrated member of the many Bat-shows. It's arguably even darker than the legendary Batman: The Animated Series, and it comes complete with stylized animation that gives this version of Gotham City its own unique feel. As you would expect from any Batman story, there is a vast and expansive rogues' gallery of villains that Bruce Wayne (Rino Romano) faces in the show.

All five seasons of The Batman are available to stream on Netflix.

