The Walt Disney Corporation has made sixty-one animated films in its one hundred years of existence. In November, they'll release their sixty-second film, Wish. Fans divide the different films into seven eras based on trends to help keep track of the different films.

The Revival Era is the current era of Disney since 2009 and has been a rollercoaster. The highs include some of Disney's best-received films, while the lows have been some of their most divisive. Classic Disney Villains were also retired during this era, replaced with twist villains and generational trauma. And while the films have been overall well received, some are undeniably better than others.

13 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' (2018)

After the financial disappointment of The Rescuers Down Under, Disney handed sequels over to DisneyToon Studios. Their main animation company got back into sequels following the success of Wreck-It Ralph. This time, the creative team sent Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) into the internet, leading to interactions with fellow Disney characters.

While seeing all the Disney princesses together was cool, the rest of the movie is lacking. It trades away the arcade aesthetic for an unoriginal take on the internet, mainly consisting of dated memes for humor. The characters and rules for the film's universe are also ruined or ignored in order to push a message about toxic relationships.

12 'Frozen 2' (2019)

For a time, Frozen was the highest-grossing animated movie. A sequel was inevitable, but Disney didn't initially rush to get it out. This gave the creative team time to flesh out the world's mythology and delve into the backstories of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna's (Kristen Bell) family, to very mixed results.

Frozen IIwas a box office success, but its story feels like a dozen different ideas thrown together. It tries to present heavy themes of reparations while also giving the side characters nonsensical storylines that don't tie into anything. Perhaps its greatest sin is that it attempts to ignore the terrible actions of Elsa and Anna's parents.

11 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

A common theme during Disney's Revival Era is focusing on more original ideas over fairytales and classic story adaptations. One of the most blatant examples is Raya and the Last Dragon, which takes place in a world inspired by Southern Asia, where humans and dragons once lived together. Despite its creative setup and great animation, it falls flat in several ways.

The biggest problem is the story, which attempts to show the importance of trust and forgiveness. While good in theory, it is constantly contradicted, as the annoyingly trusting dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), is punished every time she trusts others. Beyond that, it's littered with anachronistic dialogue and underdeveloped side characters.

10 'Strange World' (2022)

In 2002, Disney released Treasure Planet and Lilo & Stitch. While Lilo was a huge summer success, Treasure Planet was a huge bomb, largely due to poor marketing and competing with big releases like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Twenty years later, history repeated itself with Strange World.

Disney's latest sci-fi adventure film styled itself on adventure serials from the 1950s but lacks all their charm. The world and creatures aren't interesting enough to hold the audience's attention, and the characters are among some of Disney's most paint-by-numbers. Still, it has some decent themes, like generational neglect.

9 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

After acquiring Marvel Entertainment, Disney gained access to their massive superhero catalog. While they used the heavy hitter in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, they combed through the more obscure titles to make it into an animated movie. This would allow the writers more creative freedom when adapting it.

Big Hero 6is straightforward with its superhero clichés, but its animated world helps it stand out. The city of San Fransokyo feels lively and distinct, while the action scenes allow the animators to show off the various technology-based superpowers. Regarding the characters, Baymax (Scott Adsi) stands out thanks to his childlike innocence, compassion, and terrific voice work.

8 'Frozen' (2013)

As far back as the 1930s, Walt Disney tried to adapt Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen. While Disney would eventually get their adaptation in 2013, it was an arduous production. The film underwent several rewrites and changes, including changing Elsa from villain to hero.

Upon release, Frozen became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its soundtrack, animation, and characters. Much praise was given to the relationship between Anna and Elsa, which showed the importance of sisterly bonds. However, the story suffers due to the last-minute script changes, particularly with the trolls and twist villain.

7 'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)

Many think The Princess and the Frog was the Mouse House's last traditionally animated film, but they're wrong; Disney's last 2D film was Winnie the Pooh. Like their previous Pooh movies, it is based on the stories by A. A. Milne. Many of Disney's top animators from Princess and the Frog also worked on this film, including Andreas Deja, Eric Goldberg, and Mark Henn.

Winnie the Pooh does a phenomenal job capturing the spirit of Disney's previous Pooh films through fourth-wall-breaking humor and gorgeous backgrounds. The songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are phenomenal and capture the spirit of the Sherman Brothers. Sadly, this wasn't enough to prevent it from underperforming at the box office.

6 'Moana' (2016)

Legendary directing duo John Musker and Ron Clements were eager to adapt Sir Terry Pratchett's Mort. When they ran into trouble getting the film rights to the book, they decided to try pitching original ideas for their next film. The one that got greenlit focused on Polynesian mythology, particularly the demigod Maui.

Moana became a love letter to Polynesian culture, telling a story that highlights their history as explorers. Its soundtrack became one of the most popular of the revival era, especially the song "How Far I'll Go." The dynamic between Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) is another highlight, thanks to their funny banter and mutual mentor-mentee relationship.

5 'Encanto' (2021)

After his work on Moana, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was assigned to help with Disney's next major musical. Through his influence, it became rooted in Latin American culture and music. From there, the project expanded to focus on family dynamics and generational trauma.

Encanto captivated audiences thanks to its colorful animation, massive cast, and Miranda's songs. Despite the size of the family, each member of the Madrigals has a distinct personality and magic power. Compared to Disney's other family trauma stories, it fairs the best, thanks to the time it takes to explain why the family members act and feel the way they do.

4 'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

In 1988, Disney and Robert Zemeckis released Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which brought many classic animated characters together. For decades, Disney toyed around with a similar concept revolving around video game characters. After merging with Pixar, Lasseter joined the project as executive producer and, with director Rich Moore, finalized the concept into Wreck-It Ralph.

While the film features plenty of classic video game characters, the focus is on Ralph and his relatable story about finding acceptance. It shows the dangers of ostracizing others based on their profession, especially when that person proves essential. Above all, it stresses the importance of self-love and accepting what can and cannot be controlled in life.

3 'The Princess and The Frog' (2008)

With the rise of Pixar and DreamWorks in the late 90s, the 2000s were dominated by computer-animated movies. Disney saw the writing on the wall and began shifting to CGI as well. However, after the acquisition of Pixar, it was decided that they would try again with a traditional animated adaptation of The Frog Prince.

The Princess and the Frog is an underrated gem. Its strength comes from its diverse characters and their strong personalities, such as Tiana's (Anika Noni Rose) work ethic, Navine's (Bruno Campos) carefree attitude, and Charlotte's (Jennifer Cody) boundless energy. Dr. Facilier (Keith David) is also one of the last great Disney villains.

2 'Tangled' (2010)

In the 1990s, legendary animator Glen Keane pitched an adaptation of Rapunzel. It was conceived as a hand-drawn film, but due to the success of CGI films in the early 2000s, it was changed accordingly. After the financial disappointment of Princess and the Frog, the title was changed to Tangled to appeal to general audiences.

The film was a financial and critical success thanks to its gorgeous animation and how it updated the fairytale. The former can be seen through bright colors and amazing facial expressions, especially for the silent king and queen. For the latter, it finds a creative reason why Rapunzel's (Mandy Moore) hair grows so long, and her relationship with Flynn Ryder (Zachary Levi) ranks as one of Disney's best.

1 'Zootopia' (2016)

When pitching Zootopia, co-director Byron Howard wanted it to be different from other animal stories. Thus, it is set in a world without humans, with cities designed to accommodate each animal's needs. The story went through a few drafts before settling on a police-buddy story.

Zootpia tackles themes of prejudice and stereotypes in a very nuanced way for a family film. Rather than just focusing on predator-prey relationships, it also shows how different animals view one another. Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) faces many preconceptions from larger animals due to being a rabbit, and though she tries to remain open-minded, she can accidentally slip into preconceptions herself.

