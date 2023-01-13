The face of Star Wars television has changed a lot since Chapter 1 of The Mandalorian aired on November 12, 2019. Instantly enamored by the stoic and mysterious bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his cute little green friend Grogu, audiences have since seen Lucasfilm significantly expand the Star Wars canon, shining light on a range of new stories in the galaxy far, far away. 2022 alone saw the release of The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, and breakout critical hit Andor.

2023 is looking even more jam-packed, with five Star Wars shows confirmed to be coming to Disney+. The two-episode premiere of The Bad BatchSeason 2 was released on Jan. 4, and a new episode drops each Wednesday. As this thread on r/StarWars shows, with the anticipated return of fan-favorite characters alongside the introduction of new, never-before-seen settings and eras, Star Wars in 2023 is looking very exciting.

5/5 'Visions' — Volume 2

When Volume 1 of Star Wars: Visions was released in Sept. 2021, it surprised audiences. The beautiful and unique anime shorts, produced by seven prominent Japanese animation studios, were regarded by fans as one of the year's biggest sleeper hits. As the series is not bound by canon, each studio was given almost total creative freedom, resulting in heartfelt stories that showcased new and exciting concepts while remaining true to the themes and vision underlying Star Wars. The show's opening short, "The Duel," was even Emmy nominated.

The animated anthology series is back in Spring 2023 for Volume 2, this time expanding beyond Japan to up-and-coming animation studios across the globe. Teams from India, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, and the U.S. have all been invited to showcase their creative take on Star Wars in what executive producer James Waugh called a "global tour of some of the most interesting animation studios on a global level." Fans can also likely look forward to hearing some familiar voices in the English (dub or otherwise) voice cast, with Volume 1 drawing on the talents of Neil Patrick Harris,Simu Liu, Alison Brie, Temuera Morrison, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, George Takei, and David Harbour, among others.

4/5 'Skeleton Crew'

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is an upcoming project created by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, the show will follow a group of kids from a backwater planet who get lost in the galaxy and must find their way home. Fantastic Beasts' Jude Law was announced last year as the lead. Skeleton Crew has been described as a Star Wars take on classic '80s coming-of-age films such as The Goonies. Filming began in Sept. 2022 and was scheduled to wrap in Dec. 2022, suggesting a late 2023 release is likely.

While Skeleton Crew is the least connected with existing stories of all the upcoming Star Wars shows, many fans consider this a positive. Especially in light of the success of Andor, the show may be a chance to see a truly original Star Wars story, unencumbered by existing lore or heavy-handed cameos. Indeed, aside from some concept art, nothing has been revealed about Skeleton Crew.

3/5 'The Bad Batch' — Season 2

A more mature sequel and spin-off to the immensely popular animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch charts the adventures of Clone Force 99, a squad of five elite genetically-altered clone troopers, also known as the Bad Batch. Created and developed by Dave Filoni, the show takes place after Revenge of the Sith and the events of Order 66 but before A New Hope. Season 1 saw the squad on the run from the newly-emergent Empire after rescuing a young female altered clone named Omega.

If the quality of the animation and storytelling in Season 1 of The Bad Batch is anything to go by, audiences should be in for a great Season 2. Filoni's previous animated shows, The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, only improved from season to season as they found their footing and better fleshed-out characters. Also, The Bad Batch is set at a fascinating point in the Star Wars timeline, with the clones offering a unique and new perspective on the Republic's transition to a tyrannical Empire. The show is one for long-time fans, with Season 2 hinting at the return of several iconic Star Wars characters, including Commander Cody (Dee Bradley Baker), Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr), Emperor Palpatine (voiced by Ian McDiarmid), and even the Wookie Jedi Padawan Gungi.

2/5 'Ahsoka'

First introduced in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars before becoming the main character in the TV series of the same name, Ahsoka Tano is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time. After her appearance as an older, wiser leader in Rebels, fans were delighted when it was revealed Rosario Dawson would be taking the character from animation to live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. After a brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, it was confirmed Dawson would return to the limited series Ahsoka, written, developed and executive produced by Dave Filoni. The show began production in May 2022 and is set to release on Disney+ sometime this year.

Confirmed to be a serialized series as opposed to one made up of standalone adventures, Ahsoka is anticipated by fans to be not only the epic conclusion of the former Jedi's galaxy-spanning story but also provide closure on the fate of several beloved characters from Rebels. As hinted at in her appearance in The Mandalorian, the series will likely see Ahsoka searching for Jedi Ezra Bridger and Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was pulled through hyperspace into the great unknown at the end of Rebels. Anticipation has risen even higher with the reveal that audiences will see the live-action debut of several Rebels characters, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). If that wasn't enough, it has also been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will appear in flashbacks in the show as Anakin Skywalker.

1/5 'The Mandalorian' — Season 3

Jon Favreau's Emmy award-winning space Western starring Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin is back for a third season premiering on March 1, 2023. While Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw Din's little green Jedi adopted son Grogu head off with Luke Skywalker (a de-aged Mark Hamill), it was revealed in The Book of Boba Fett that Grogu chose to abandon his Jedi training returning to a life with Din. It was also revealed that Din had been cast out from his clan for removing his helmet.

With the excitement, originality, and production quality of the first two seasons in mind, it is clear that the Mandalorian Season 3 is the most anticipated Star Wars show to be released in 2023. Series regulars Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito have both been confirmed to be returning alongside Katee Sackhoff, who played Bo-Katan Kryze, the warrior sister of the former queen of Mandalore. Indeed, it looks pretty likely that Season 3 will finally take fans to Mandalore, the homeworld of the Mandalorians thus far only seen in animation. Also likely is a contest between Din and Bo-Katan over possession of the dark saber, the owner of which is said to be the rightful ruler of Mandalore.

