A series that celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, The Exorcist stands tall within the horror genre, largely thanks to the 1973 original that earns its reputation as one of the best horror movies of all time. Demonic possession and religious horror were the name of the game for that film, and for most of the Exorcist films that followed in its wake... though unfortunately, the similarities don't necessarily extend to the quality of these subsequent movies, because the Exorcist franchise is a rocky one.

After the original film in 1973 came two sequels that each felt like continuations of the first movie, feeling largely separate from each other despite having shared DNA. Then came a pair of prequels that are most interesting for the behind-the-scenes drama involved in making them, and then finally, a sixth movie was released in 2023. All six movies belonging to this strange and oftentimes divisive horror series are ranked below, starting with the movies that themselves need to be exorcised, and finishing with the best of what the Exorcist series has to offer (you will not be surprised).

6 'Exorcist: The Beginning' (2004)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Oh boy. Exorcist: The Beginning will ironically begin just about any worst-to-best ranking it finds itself on, as it's overall dire, and a shining example of everything a horror movie shouldn't be. As far as the premise goes, it doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world on paper, though, with it focusing on a younger version of Max von Sydow's character from the first movie, Father Merrin, as he uncovers an ancient Byzantine church in East Africa that may be housing some sort of great evil.

RELATED: The Best R-Rated Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked

It was directed by Renny Harlin, whose filmography is chaotic, to say the least, given he that helmed the potentially contested second Die Hard movie and the surprisingly great Sylvester Stallone film Cliffhanger. He was brought in to reshoot the original version of this Exorcist prequel, which was apparently intensely disliked by the studio and canned, with this second version being released in 2004. Confusingly, the original version ended up being released, but in 2005. That one's not quite as terrible, but few films are when compared to Exorcist: The Beginning. It's ugly, tedious, and technically inept. It's never a wonderful day to watch this prequel.

5 'Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

So, Exorcist: The Beginning was such a misfire that legendary writer/director Paul Schrader was brought back after his original vision was seemingly canceled. He was given the opportunity to finish his take on this Exorcist prequel, which has the same basic premise as Exorcist: The Beginning. Released the year after that original (though, again, chronologically filmed second) prequel, Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist is admittedly slightly better, but that's not saying much.

Schrader's made some great movies both before and since 2005, but Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist can't count itself as one of them. It doesn't strain itself as much as Exorcist: The Beginning, coming closer to feeling unsettling with a slow-burn story and the faintest hint of atmosphere, but it's also crushingly dull and kind of uninspired. Again, it's not as uninspired as the inferior Exorcist prequel in this strange pairing, but it is a major disappointment when judged as either a horror movie or a Paul Schrader film.

4 'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

It's such a shame that The Exorcist: Believer isn't very good at all. Not counting the prequels (and they don't deserve to be counted), this is the first Exorcist movie in more than 30 years. Perhaps coincidentally, it's come out exactly 50 years after the original, too, and is the only Exorcist movie besides that 1973 classic to feature Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. And though not everyone loved them, David Gordon Green is fresh off directing three financially successful Halloween movies that worked as legacy sequels, and as such, there was potential for him to revitalize the Exorcist series similarly.

RELATED: The Best Ellen Burstyn Movies, Ranked

Sadly, The Exorcist: Believer is not the breath of fresh air this series needed, and if anything, seems to suggest this now long-running horror franchise should be left to rest in peace. It recycles tropes and scenes that are all too familiar for anyone who's seen even a handful of demonic possession movies, and it largely wastes a talented cast that not only includes Burstyn but also the likes of Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd. The idea of two more movies in another David Gordon Green trilogy following The Exorcist: Believer is far from an exciting prospect unless those two represent astounding improvements to this apparent first film.

3 'Exorcist II: The Heretic' (1977)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sometimes, people talk about Exorcist II: The Heretic like it's the worst in the series. In all honesty, it's far from the worst, but it could be the most baffling and arguably the most disappointing. It came out just four years after the classic original film, was likely hotly anticipated, and saw the return of several key characters from that movie, most notably Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), Sharon Spencer (Kitty Win), and (sort of) Father Merrin, played by Max von Sydow.

Anyone hoping for Exorcist II: The Hereticto be another decade-defining classic would've been let down by its strange and confusing qualities, and the way it doesn't quite work as a satisfying or coherent follow-up to the first movie. Yet judged on its own, and when approached with an open mind, it is at least an interesting film. It's hard to know what director John Boorman was going for exactly, but the feeling that he was at least going for something is clearly there. There is some passion and intent behind the film. It doesn't communicate everything very well, but it can provide a weird and sometimes visually striking experience for patient viewers with lowered expectations.

2 'The Exorcist III' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

For all its ambition, Exorcist II: The Heretic proved unable to keep the series momentum going, perhaps understandably. 13 years passed before another Exorcist movie would hit the big screen, and that movie ended up being 1990's The Exorcist III. It's certainly an improvement on the film that came before, and overall, it's easily the closest an Exorcist sequel or prequel has come to living up to the original. Much of this is due to it being written and directed by William Peter Blatty, who wrote the novel The Exorcist was based on and adapted it into a screenplay for the 1973 film.

Though there was behind-the-scenes drama and reshoots, The Exorcist III largely came together as a coherent and satisfying horror movie. It has a level of dread throughout that makes it feel similarly scary to the first film in places, and the way it brings back certain characters from that film proves interesting and oftentimes creative. It's a murder mystery with a slow pace, and some exorcism-related stuff implanted slightly awkwardly, but it's pretty good overall and succeeds as a tensely disquieting piece of psychological horror.

1 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Image via Warner Brothers Pictures

To no one's surprise, the original Exorcist stands tall as the greatest film in the series it kicked off. This is a landmark film within the horror genre, and arguably the greatest movie the late William Friedkin ever made. It has a straightforward narrative and emotional pull that makes it timeless and undeniably compelling, serving as a family drama that also happens to be a horror movie, revolving around a single mother's desperation to help her daughter, who's exhibiting increasingly bizarre behavior.

Things build gradually but always deliberately, with the film's final act being relentless and astoundingly intense, even by today's standards. It's the best-acted of all the movies in the Exorcist series, it has the most iconic moments, tells the best story, and also features the most striking visuals. It's about as good as the horror genre gets, and when it comes to picking the best Exorcist movie, there's no competition, given The Exorcist also stands as arguably the best horror movie of all time.

NEXT: The Best Horror Movies That Are Also Great Dramas