After first appearing in Season 3 of Cheers, Dr. Frasier Crane gave up spending time at the bar where everybody knows your name for his own spin-off, simply titled Frasier, in 1994, a year after Cheers came to an end. The series ran for 11 seasons and over 200 episodes and was just as successful, if not more so, as its predecessor. It was recently rebooted for streaming service Paramount+.

But even though Frasier left that life behind and moved thousands of miles away, he still crossed paths with his old friends from Cheers. The only character who didn't appear in the spin-off was Rebecca Howe, played by Kirstie Alley. Most Cheers characters who returned to Frasier only guest-starred in a single episode, but others made more frequent appearances, including his multiple love interests, and some turned to him for his psychiatric guidance. But no matter their reason for appearing or for how long, the familiar faces from Cheers were always a welcome sight on Frasier.

7 Norm Peterson

Played by George Wendt

Norm was the barfly of Cheers and could always be found in his favorite seat and racked up an astronomical tab in his years there. While in Boston to give a speech, Frasier ended up crossing paths with Cliff and celebrated Cliff’s retirement with the Cheers crew, including Norm, who got along well with Frasier’s father, Martin. The episode, “Cheerful Goodbyes,” also included appearances from Paul (Paul Wilson), Phil (Philip Perlman) and Walt (Raye Birk).

The group’s reunion brought up lots of old memories for everyone, and Norm had a hilarious connection to Frasier—Frasier’s son’s first word was “Norm.” It was no surprise that beer lovers Norm and Martin hit it off from their first introduction and were able to tell a lot about each other and their drinking preferences from a simple handshake. “Cheerful Goodbyes” was a great way to bring the characters together and a popular, fan-pleasing episode.

6 Cliff Clavin

Played by John Ratzenberger

Cliff was a mail carrier who frequented Cheers and had a reputation as a know-it-all. He was referenced on Frasier a few times before he finally appeared in “Cheerful Goodbyes,” in which Frasier traveled to Boston to give a speech and quickly ran into Cliff at the airport, who invited Frasier and his family to his retirement party. Cliff intended to move to Florida after his retirement but decided to stay in Boston thanks to Frasier—and unfortunately for Carla.

Cliff was known to be socially awkward, and it’s no surprise he scrapped his plans to move to Florida. His never-ending and at times questionable trivia was a highlight of Cheers, and he was just as entertaining when he appeared on Frasier. It was fun to watch Frasier’s real family and his Cheers family interact in “Cheerful Goodbyes,” and some of Cliff’s best moments came as he paraded Niles around, impressed with the quality of his suit.

5 Carla Tortelli

Played by Rhea Perlman

Carla worked as a waitress at Cheers. When the series began, she had four children with her husband at the time and had four more by the end. She reunited with Frasier when he traveled to Boston for a business conference and went to Cliff’s retirement party in Season 9 episode “Cheerful Goodbyes” and accidentally talked Cliff into staying in Boston rather than move to Florida as planned, much to Carla’s dismay.

Carla was known for her mean-spirited sense of humor and quick wit on Cheers, and she often poked fun at Frasier, one of her least favorite customers, along with Cliff. She was as fun to watch as always when she appeared in “Cheerful Goodbyes,” eager for a future that didn’t have Cliff in it, only to have that dream inadvertently ruined by Frasier. It was a fitting reunion for the Carla and Frasier, as well as the others.

4 Woody Boyd

Played by Woody Harrelson

Woody was first introduced in Season 4 of Cheers as Coach’s pen pal—they exchanged pens rather than letters—and he hoped to meet him, only to learn he had died. Instead, Woody was hired as a bartender, a role he held through Season 11, and eventually married the wealthy Kelly Gaines (Jackie Swanson). He surprised Frasier with a visit in Season 6, but their reunion made clear just how different they were.

Woody was known for being unintelligent, in stark contrast to Frasier, so it was no surprise that Frasier was hyperaware of how little they had in common, especially outside of Cheers, and understandable that he felt guilty about not just their differences but not wanting to spend time together. It was a bittersweet episode, but it was also a realistic one that touched on nostalgia and what happens when friends drift apart.

3 Sam Malone

Played by Ted Danson

Sam Malone was a former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and recovering alcoholic who owned the bar in “Cheers” and also worked as a bartender. Sam came to town and visited Frasier in Season 2 episode “The Show Where Sam Shows Up” with an update about the bar patrons’ lives following the series finale. Sam was also in need of advice about whether or not to marry his girlfriend, Sheila (Téa Leoni).

Frasier’s excitement at seeing Sam was a sweet moment and a great start to the episode. Because Sam was known as a womanizer on Cheers and his on-again, off-again relationship with Diane was a large part of the series, it was fitting that he turned to Frasier, a psychiatrist, for advice, and it was a great way to reunite the two characters, as well as address what the other characters from Cheers were up to.

2 Diane Chambers

Played by Shelley Long

Diane was a writer who began working at Cheers as a cocktail waitress after her fiancé dumped her. She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Sam, but during one of their breaks, she began a relationship with Frasier. The two were engaged, but she left him at the altar then left the show in Season 5. She appeared on Frasier in a few dream sequences and also guest-starred in Season 3 episode “The Show Where Diane Comes Back.”

Diane and Frasier had a lot of history, and because they were intellectual equals, they seemed well-matched, but it wasn’t meant to be. Her appearance in Seattle in Season 3 came as a shock to him, and his need for closure after being left at the altar was a large part of his character and their dynamic with each other. Her play—not so subtly based on Cheers—dredged up a lot of difficult feelings for him.

1 Lilith Sternin

Played by Bebe Neuwirth

Lilith was also a psychiatrist and first appeared on Cheers as a date for Frasier, although their first interaction ended badly. The two later met again, began a relationship, got married and had a son, Frederick, but ultimately divorced after she had an affair. She resurfaced on Frasier multiple times, almost once every season, most notably when she visited Frasier in Seattle in the hopes of rekindling their relationship and when he spent Thanksgiving in Boston.

Frasier and Lilith had a tumultuous history from their early days on Cheers, and that combined with her cold demeanor made her appearances on the show—and the two characters’ interactions with each other—that much more entertaining. Out of all the characters from Cheers to appear on Frasier, she did it the most, which was fitting considering the characters’ history, and their constant sniping at each other was always hilarious and welcome.

