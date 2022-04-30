Few franchises have achieved the cultural significance the Harry Potter series has. Just look at the popularity of the cast reunion special on HBO Max, or how the Fantastic Beasts series has managed to continue based solely on the fact that it allows Harry Potter fans to revisit the magical world that meant so much to them.

The Fantastic Beasts series has its fans, but critical responses and box office numbers indicate that no spinoff will quite reach the heights of the original series, which continued to bring in huge dollar amounts and consistent praise throughout its eight-film run. With the latest installment of Fantastic Beasts in theaters now, we’re feeling nostalgic.

While nostalgia may be the foremost feeling during a Harry Potter rewatch, the ending of each film packs a punch that brings out a whole host of emotions that fall in the territory of bittersweet, as one chapter ends, and our characters have learned and lost. With that in mind, we’re ranking the ending of each Harry Potter movie, from worst to best.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 (2011)

Really, what else could be at the bottom of the list? The series epilogue plays much better in the novel, where readers can simply imagine older versions of beloved characters. Of course, it’s a touching end to the series, and we totally see why it had to be included in the film. That being said, the makeup and effects applied to the main cast to make them look older has been the subject of ridicule in the years following the film’s release. As the ending of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 is the most meme-able, we feel it deserves its place at the bottom of our list.

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is known as the first film in the series to introduce a darker tone, as the main trio officially become teenagers. The bright and heartwarming feeling of the finales from the first two films is partially jettisoned in favor of something a little more bittersweet. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) spends the duration of the film finding family in unexpected ways, only to lose both Lupin and Sirius (Gary Oldman) by the end of the film. One silver lining is a package from Sirius: a fancy new broom to replace the one Harry broke earlier in the film.

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Though Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has a much brighter tone overall than its predecessor, the ending is several shades darker, following the first major death in the series when Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) is killed by Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) following his return. Witnessing both the corporeal return of his arch-nemesis and the death of a classmate has a huge impact on Harry moving forward in the series. The Goblet of Fire sets up Harry and his friends truly being alone in the wizarding world, as no one else wants to believe that Harry witnessed what he did due to the implications such a revelation would have.

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

The aftermath of the big climactic battle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets has Harry going to Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) with his fears about his connection to Slytherin House that were explored throughout the film. Dumbledore manages to make an info-dump feel good yet again by informing Harry that the Sword of Gryffindor only goes to a true Gryffindor, meaning Harry was put in the right house after all. Dobby is freed, and this finale has another touching reunion between Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson), and more feel-good celebration as Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) returns to Hogwarts.

4. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

The ending of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince packs a punch. Harry watches Snape (Alan Rickman) kill Dumbledore, eliminating not only his dearest mentor, but the greatest challenge to Voldemort’s power. It’s devastating enough on its own, but made worse when Harry reveals to his friends that the locket he and the headmaster had just gone to such painful lengths to retrieve wasn’t a real Horcrux after all. The Half-Blood Prince mainly sets up the finale (and the first half of the finale only sets up the second half), but it does so in a way that sets up the stakes and manages to feel exciting even in its quiet devastation.

3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010)

The actual ending of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 is brief, but striking. Following hours of Harry, Ron, and Hermione searching for Horcruxes to destroy, peppered in with information on the Deathly Hallows that would become useful in the real finale, we finally are given a scene that really gets our adrenaline pumping. Now, we’re not saying it was a bad idea to split the final novel into two films, but in this practice, the first half does tend to drag at times. The image of Voldemort cracking open Dumbledore’s grave and stealing the Elder Wand from the dead man’s clutches, before shooting a triumphant bolt of lightning into the sky is one that had fans salivating more than ever for the conclusion to the story.

2. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

After The Goblet of Fire, the Harry Potter series officially leaves the lighthearted fun behind (for the most part), and goes all-in on the darker themes of Harry’s adolescence. After losing Sirius in the climactic battle, a heartbroken Harry must also grapple with the revelation from the prophecy he discovered at the Ministry of Magic, which stated, in reference to Harry and Voldemort, that “neither can live while the other survives”. Despite the gravity of his situation, Harry manages to end the film with a declaration of hope, stating that he and his friends are better off than Voldemort, as they have each other: “Something to fight for”.

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

After defeating Voldemort for the second time, Dumbledore informs Harry that it was his mother’s love that protected him from Voldemort all those years ago, and continues to protect him today. A reunited Harry, Ron, and Hermione attend the end of the year feast, awaiting the results of that year’s House Cup. When it looks like Gryffindor has lost, Dumbledore awards Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Neville (Matthew Lewis) points for their bravery in saving the school, putting Gryffindor in the lead for a happy ending to Harry’s first year at Hogwarts.

Of course, these scenes are merely part of the tail end of the film, wrapping things up by explaining what needs to be explained, and giving resolution to the House Cup competition (which would be largely abandoned in later films). But the best part of the ending of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone comes when Harry is boarding the train back to the Dursley’s and bidding his friends goodbyes. Little Daniel Radcliffe’s delivery of “I’m not going home, not really” gives the film the touching final button it needs for a perfect ending.

