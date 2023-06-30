Outlander is one of the best historical dramas, but there's sometimes a thin line between fact and fiction. Some characters weren't the creation of Diana Gabaldon. She sprinkled in some real-life historical figures in her story, and fans have seen many appear in the hit Starz show.

Throughout Outlander's many seasons, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) became globe trotters, traveling throughout Scotland, the Highlands, Paris, Jamaica, and the New World, specifically North Carolina. During their travels, they experienced the lead-up to some of the most famous rebellions and their resulting wars. Along the way, the couple encountered many real-life historical figures that drove those rebellions.

12 King Louis XV

Image via Starz

Outlander's King Louis XV (Lionel Lingelser) is just as villainous as the historical figure. He quickly shows that he's a monster when he demands Claire sleep with him in return for Jamie's freedom from Bastille. The moment is chilling and is a keen example of his selfish ways.

RELATED: The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now

He continues to abuse his kingly power by making Claire choose who should die, Comte St. Germain or Master Raymond. The real King Louis XV wasn't that great, either. His decisions weren't always the best, and they later cost France a great deal.

11 Quartermaster John O'Sullivan

Image via Starz

Bonnie Prince Charlie listens to Quartermaster John O'Sullivan (Gerard Horan) instead of the experienced Highlander warriors during the planning of the Battle of Culloden. Things might have gone differently if the exiled prince had listened to his fighters instead of the quartermaster.

According to DIB, many doubted the military judgment of O'Sullivan. He made some pretty bad decisions about the Battle of Culloden, including the battle's location, which was favorable to the British. That wasn't his only mistake as a quartermaster. O'Sullivan misplaced rations for the soldiers and ammunition for the cannons.

10 Joseph Duverney

Image via Starz

In Outlander Season 2, Jamie occasionally plays chess with Louis XV's Minister of Finance, Monsieur Joseph Duverney (Marc Duret). According to Britannica, the real Duverney was incredibly successful as a financier for France. That could be why Outlander's Duverney is competitive.

RELATED: 11 Shows Like 'Outlander' to Watch for More Sweeping Historical Romance

Duverney might've been a powerful man in Louis' court, but he doesn't have an important role in Outlander. That's fine, though. Not every historical figure has to have a part to play in the show's story. Sometimes it's nice when they have no purpose. Their cameos are like Easter Eggs for history lovers.

9 Mother Hildegarde

Image via Starz

Immediately upon arriving in France, Claire and Jamie land in a dangerous situation with the court. However, meeting Mother Hildegarde (Frances de la Tour), a nun who runs a charity hospital, reassures them not everyone in Paris is a vicious snake. The nun is soothing compared to the French aristocracy.

According to Britannica, the warm and caring woman is based on an actual saint. St. Hildegard, or Hildegard of Bingen, was a 12th-century nun who supposedly had visions. Like the historical figure, Mother Hildegarde has a deep love for music.

8 Simon Fraser, 11th Lord Lovat

Image via Starz

Simon Fraser (Clive Russell), "The Old Fox," is Jamie's paternal grandfather. He's one of the clan leaders Jamie and Claire try to get on Bonnie Prince Charlie's side. However, Simon only does what's best for him. To get out of fighting, he fakes illness and sends fewer soldiers than promised. Eventually, Simon is beheaded as a traitor.

The real Simon Fraser was even more of a double-crosser. ClaireandJamie.com writes that Simon did fight in two Jacobite rebellions. He was pardoned after the first and played both sides during the second. Ultimately, he wanted to keep his lands and titles but was caught and tried for treason. He was the last man executed by beheading at the Tower of London.

7 Simon Fraser, Master of Lovat

Image via Starz

In Outlander, Simon Fraser (James Parris), Master of Lovat, is Lord Lovat, The Old Fox's son, and Jamie's less-brave uncle. Unlike his father, who played both sides for his own benefit, Simon prefers to stay out of the conflict altogether. He doesn't join the fight to restore the Scottish throne.

RELATED: The 8 Best Historical Romance Shows On TV

Unlike his Outlander character, though, Simon did take part in the 1745 Jacobite rebellion, according to Clan Fraser. However, he was pardoned in 1750. That didn't stop him from being a soldier. Simon also participated in the Seven Years' War.

6 George and Martha Washington

Image via Starz

George and Martha Washington (Simon Harrison and Elizabeth Appleby) need little introduction are and what they accomplished during the American Revolution. In Outlander, the couple appears Season 4, Episode 8, "Wilmington." The Frasers meet them at a gathering, and Claire is starstruck. She tells Jamie they will become very famous and can't contain her joke to George about cutting down a cherry tree.

Jamie doesn't know it yet, but the Washingtons will be instrumental in winning the war against the British. General Washington leads many battles and finally wins the war at Yorktown. He then serves as the first American president from 1789 to 1797.

5 Le Comte St. Germain

Image via Starz

Besides King Louis XV, Le Comte St. Germain (Stanley Weber) is another villain Claire and Jamie encounter in France. He's a French nobleman interested in some mysterious and dangerous things. St. Germain is horrible to the couple, but viewers learn little else about the dicey character.

However, even less is known about the real St. Germain. According to Britannica, the nobleman's life before his arrest as a Jacobite spy in 1748 is a mystery. Eventually, he picked up alchemy in his travels and became a close confidant of King Louis XV.

4 Bonnie Prince Charlie

Image via Starz

Bonnie Prince Charlies is one of the most memorable historical figures in Outlander. His name is dropped many times at the beginning of the series, as Dougal raises money for the Jacobite cause. Fans finally meet him in Season 2 when Claire and Jamie visit France.

RELATED: 'Outlander' Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best

Outlander's Bonnie Prince Charlie (Andrew Gower) is close to his real-life counterpart. Charles Stuart was not a clever thinker or a military mastermind. He chose to trust the wrong people, and his rebellion failed as a result. The prince was charming, though.

3 Louise De La Tour d'Auvergne

Image via Starz

Louise de la Tour d'Auvergne (Claire Sermonne) is an intriguing character. She and her husband, Jules de Rohan, befriend Claire and Jamie when they first arrive in France. Louise is having an affair with Bonnie Prince Charles, which everyone in the court knows about. Viewers don't see her compassionate side often, but it does shine through after Claire's miscarriage.

Louise and Jules were real people, and Louise did have an affair with Bonnie Prince Charles, even though they were cousins (per History of Royal Women). That was common back then. Most of the characters in Outlander are distantly related too.

2 Governor William Tryon

Image via Starz

Since Season 4, Claire and Jamie go on a journey to Colonial America and eventually call the New World their home. However, Fraser's Ridge is only their home thanks to the formidable governor of the North Carolina colony, Governor William Tryon (Tim Downie). He's especially vicious in his hunt for colonial rebels, and Jamie often gets caught in the middle.

Outlander's Governor Tryon is similar to his real-life counterpart, although he was also governor of New York from 1771 to 1777. According to Intelligence.gov, the governor lorded over his subjects with particular viciousness. An investigation by the Committee for Detecting and Defeating Conspiracies also concluded he was mischievous and often recruited spies.

1 Jamie Fraser

Image via Starz

Diana Gabaldon created Jamie but based him on two real Highlander warriors. In Outlander, Jamie is, of course, a Highlander warrior from the Fraser clan. He fights in the Battle of Culloden and manages to survive.

Gabaldon based Jamie on a real Fraser soldier in Master Lovat's regiment who survived the Battle of Culloden (per The Dipp). She read about the man in Eric Linklater's book, The Prince in the Heather. The author also based Jamie on a real Highlander outlaw nicknamed Dunbonnet. Legend says he hid from the English in a cave for seven months after Culloden: his real name was James Fraser of the Foyers.

KEEP READING: From 'Outlander' to 'The Crown': The 10 Best Period Drama TV Series, According to Reddit