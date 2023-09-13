The Academy Awards have a notorious streak of being biased against nominating films in the action, comedy, fantasy, or surrealist genres. However, those trends are nothing compared to the Oscars’ apparent hatred of horror films. It’s rare to see a horror film nominated in any category, and the number of horror film performances that have been honored is quite low.

Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, which is approaching its 96th ceremony, only six horror films have ever been considered for the top prize. Here is every horror film nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, ranked.

6 'Black Swan' (2010)

Black Swan’s placement at the bottom of the list should not indicate any issues with the film itself; it simply falls lower in the rankings due to the scarcity of horror films that the Oscars have actually recognized. Darren Aronofsky’s work has been overlooked by the Academy Awards for far too long.

His brilliant character study of the ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman in the role that won her the Best Actress trophy) managed to slip into the Best Picture category shortly after the Oscars expanded the category to ten nominees. It remains a horrifying, viscerally unnerving depiction of a loss of identity.

5 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

The Sixth Sense was a breakthrough film for M. Night Shyamalan, and established him as the filmmaker who had to end every movie with a twist. While the “I see dead people” line has become the subject of endless memes and parodies, the film itself is far more than just a trick ending. Shyamalan used the notion of seeing those who had departed as a chilling exploration of the ramifications of grief.

Shyamalan succeeded in weaving the scary moments within a compelling character drama. Both Toni Collette and a young Macaulay Culkin received nominations for their outstanding work. In hindsight, The Sixth Sense has aged far better than 1999’s actual winner, American Beauty.

4 'Get Out' (2017)

Jordan Peele’s Get Out isn’t even ten years past its initial release, and it has already established itself as a generational classic, inspiring fervent discussion of its themes, construction, and the different interpretations of its ending. Get Out is an essential study of the history of racism within a post-Obama America, and the false notion of a “post-racial paradise.”

The film’s deconstruction of what discrimination actually looks like is far more effective than many of the films made by non-black directors that the Oscars tend to nominate (such as Green Book). It is one of the few films from the last decade that slipped its way onto the Sight & Sound magazine’s list of the 100 greatest films ever made.

3 'Jaws' (1975)

1975 was an all-time year for the Best Picture category; in the same year that One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest won the prize, its competitors included Stanley Kubrick’s subversive historical epic Barry Lyndon, Sidney Lumet’s gripping heist film Dog Day Afternoon, Robert Altman’s music masterpiece Nashville, and one of the most terrifying films ever made, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Spielberg himself was shockingly absent from that year’s Best Director lineup.

Jawschanged the film industry forever. Not only did its historic box office run (in which it became the highest-grossing film of all-time) impact the way that films were marketed, but the tools that Spielberg used to create tension while only occasionally showing the shark itself inspired a generation of filmmakers to pick up the camera. Jaws is the reason that audiences are still afraid to go in the water.

2 'The Exorcist' (1973)

The Exorcist has become known as the scariest film ever made, and for good reason. The late great William Friedkin brought a level of documentary-style realism to the horror genre in a way that American audiences had never seen before; the film itself was so terrifying that some viewers actually had violent physical reactions to it. The Best Picture category’s actual winner that year, The Sting, isn’t remembered nearly as well.

The Exorcist was such a phenomenon that the Oscars simply couldn’t ignore it; Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair gave performances that were so emotional that they fit all the standards to receive nominations. The film remains a classic of the genre and one of the greatest achievements of Friedkin’s beloved career.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence Of The Lambs isn’t just the only horror film that actually won Best Picture; it swept the “Top Five” categories with its victories in the Best Director (Jonathan Demme), Best Actor (Sir Anthony Hopkins), Best Actress (Jodie Foster), and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. The Silence of the Lambs is a masterpiece in subtlety; the mind games that Dr. Hannibal Lector plays on his eventual victims are one of the many reasons that he’s among the greatest movie villains of all time.

Demme understood that patience was necessary to adapt this particular entry within Thomas Harris’ series of novels. By placing the character of Clarice Starling in a position where she needed Lector’s help to find another serial killer, Demme created a startling relationship between the two. It’s unfortunate that The Silence of the Lambs is the horror genre’s only inclusion among the list of Best Picture winners, but it could not have been a more deserving victory.

