Twenty years ago, Ice Age hit cinemas for young viewers to enjoy a break from Disney and Pixar’s dynamic animation creations. Following the Paleolithic journey of the ice age coming undone, viewers have watched as loner Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano), outcast Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and slick Diego the Sabertooth Tiger (Dennis Leary) as they traverse through adventures together, creating a one-of-a-kind journey in their one-of-a-kind herd. Becoming a top-grossing franchise over twenty years, particularly in the animated realm against popular contenders such as Despicable Me and Shrek, showcases the recognition that Ice Age deserves.

Expanded across five films, numerous short films, a spin-off film, and video games, the Ice Age franchise has amassed a loyal fanbase and success since its initial debut in 2002. The zany characters, the enduring struggle for survival, and the antics of a squirrel obsessed with his protecting his acorn despite almost ending the world are the factors that make the series so impressionable and memorable twenty years ago strong. These films rank from chilly to ice-cap melting.

'Ice Age: Collision Course' (2016)

The final installment in the Ice Age franchise, Ice Age: Collision Course, begins, as always, with Scrat (Chris Wedge) searching for his prized acorn, and in turn, starts a catastrophic event. Accidentally ending up in outer space, Scrat launches a large asteroid into the Earth, threatening the lives of the beloved animals fans have come to love.

Now an adult, Peaches (Keke Palmer) is set to marry fellow mammoth Julian (Adam Devine), despite Manny and Ellie’s (Queen Latifah) reservations; Diego and Shira (Jennifer Lopez) desire to be parents but intimidate children, and Sid becomes upset at the thought that he will be alone forever. Faced with the impossible task of averting an asteroid from the Earth, the herd works together with loveable misfit Buck (Simon Pegg) to save themselves. As with many animated franchises, the further that is delved into, the harder it is to keep the entertainment factor alive—and out of all the films, Ice Age: Collision Course is the lowest ranking.

'Ice Age: Continental Drift' (2012)

Ice Age: Continental Drift is the fourth movie in the Ice Age franchise that received mixed reviews upon its release. Focusing on the father/daughter dynamic of an overprotective Manny and his teenage rebel Peaches, the film enters its conflict when the continent splits apart, separating Manny, Sid, Diego, and Granny (Wanda Sykes) into the ocean. At the same time, the rest of the herd is forced to search for safety on a land bridge.

Held captive on an iceberg boat led by Captain Gutt (Peter Dinklage), Manny and the gang struggle to find safety away from the fearsome pirate gang while trying to find their way back home. A typical family blockbuster, the film sets out to rinse and repeat the separation and reunion of the herd, which, unfortunately, doesn't make it stand out.

'Ice Age: The Meltdown' (2006)

The well-anticipated sequel to the original Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown, introduces the dynamic of the trio-turned-herd for the rest of the franchise. When Manny, Sid, and Diego discover that the ice-covered reserve they call home is barely holding together a reservoir that threatens to spill over, they lead the rest of the inhabitants to evacuation.

During the evacuation, Manny meets Ellie—another mammoth who believes she is a possum, and the two falter between falling in love and despising each other’s ways of living. The film’s exploration of environmental downfalls, the development of well-received characters, and the overall zany dynamic make Ice Age: The Meltdown a worthy watch in the ranks of the franchise.

'Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs' (2009)

The third movie in the Ice Age world, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, delves into a new world outside the chilly ice and into the lush and dangerous underworld. Ellie is pregnant, and Manny becomes obsessed with protecting her; Diego questions his position in the herd as he feels disconnected from his hunter instincts, and Sid longs to have a family of his own.

The film’s conflict brews when Sid adopts three unattended eggs, which hatch into dinosaurs, and he is taken by their mother into the underground jungle, prompting the rest of the herd to rescue him. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs is an entertaining match to the Ice Age franchise, and the introduction of the boisterous weasel Buck adds a revival that keeps the movies relevant and enjoyable to watch.

'Ice Age' (2002)

Debuting in 2002, the original Ice Age was produced by Blue Sky Studio as their first film and established itself within the animation community and as a fan favorite to relive time and time again. Bringing together a recluse mammoth with emotional baggage, a talkative but isolated sloth, and a bad kitty who turns good, Ice Age freezes together three unlikely companions in a mission to reunite a human baby with his tribe.

The stunning blue and icy whites defined the franchise as an aesthetic. However, revisiting the animation twenty years later will certainly not be a memorable moment; the heartfelt plot and development of the little herd viewers love will forever be a winner. Like the friendship dynamics in Shrek and Monsters Inc., Ice Age follows the recipe of diverse individuals becoming friends to create a memorable film.

