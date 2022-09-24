A Halloweentime tradition since 1966 has been to cozy up by the television and watch the annual airing of It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on CBS - or in recent years, watch the holiday special on Apple TV+.

RELATED: Best Horror Movie Songs For Your Halloween Party Playlist

But between Linus' obsession with The Great Pumpkin's arrival and Lucy's snarky commentary throughout her Halloween party, it's easy to ignore one of the most memorable parts of the show: their costumes. While some Peanuts don't get dressed up at all during what's considered one of the most famous Halloweentime cartoons in history, some take their costumes lightly while others take them to a whole new level.

Frieda Dressed As Nothing

You may not recognize Frieda's name, but odds are you remember this Peanut's face from all of those nostalgic holiday specials.

But in It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, while Frieda does attend Lucy's Halloween party, she seemingly chooses not to dress up when she's seen dancing to Schroeder's tunes or bobbing for apples.

Linus Dressed As Nothing

Linus is a bit of a conundrum throughout the special, starting out as a typical young boy eager to carve pumpkins, yet spends the majority of the show sitting still in a pumpkin patch waiting for a made-up, Santa Claus-like figure to arrive.

His determination to spot The Great Pumpkin causes him to miss out on Halloween and simply not dress up at all as he spends Halloween night in a dark, lonely patch surrounded by pumpkins.

Sally (Almost) Dressed As A Ghost

Little Sally Brown always has a twinkle in her eye, especially during the holidays full of magic and wonder. All she wants to do is dress up in her white sheet-turned-ghost costume and trick-or-treat with her brother and his friends, but her crush on her brother's best friend holds her back.

RELATED: The 'Peanuts' Gang Doesn't Want Summer to End in 'Lucy's School' Trailer

Rather than dressing up and enjoying Halloween night, Sally spends it in the pumpkin patch with Linus, until she finally loses her patience with her crush and voices her frustration over missing out on the holiday.

Violet Dressed As A Ghost

Violet has a recognizable face but a forgettable name in the Peanuts franchise, but that didn't stop her from joining the gang for a night of trick-or-treating.

Violet winds up being the most basic ghost and dresses simply in a white sheet with two holes cut out for eyes, choosing not to spice the costume up like the rest of her friends do.

Schroeder Dressed As A Ghost With A Davy Crockett Hat

Schroeder is the calm and cool Peanut, best known for supplying the piano tunes for his friends, famous for playing the franchise's theme song "Linus and Lucy."

So it's a wonder why this piano crooner decided to seemingly dress up as the ghost of Davy Crockett for Halloween, pairing his white sheet with a Davy Crockett hat resembling a fur tail during the trick-or-treating portion of the night.

Pigpen Dressed As A Dirty Ghost

One of the most noticeable characters of the Peanuts gallery is Pigpen, mainly because that cloud of dirt surrounding him is frankly hard to miss.

The unbathed boy even kept his Halloween costume on brand when he dressed as a ghost in what was presumably a white sheet before it became dirty on the outside with his own filth, leaving him to wonder how anyone recognized him in his costume.

Patty Dressed As A Witch

One of Lucy's best friends is Patty, so it's no surprise that the lesser-known Peanut dressed in a matching costume to her friend.

RELATED: ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’ Trailer: The Peanuts Learn to Take Care of Nature in Earth Day Special

But rather than a traditional witch's hat like Lucy, Patty wears a red Fedora-esque hat with a green witch mask with similar eyes but a much different nose to Lucy's.

Charlie Brown Dressed As A 12-Eyed Ghost

The titular character in this spooky special isn't all too enthusiastic about dressing up for Halloween, and when he does, he - in typical Charlie Brown fashion - all but fails at it.

Attempting to dress up like his friends and turn a plain white sheet into a ghost costume, Charlie Brown gets a little scissor-crazed and winds up cutting several eye holes into the sheet, turning him into either the lamest or most intriguing ghost on Halloween night.

Snoopy Dressed As Flying Ace

One of Snoopy's best-known aliases is as the World War I Flying Ace, and his costume in It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was Flying Ace's first-ever television appearance.

The pooch throws on a red scarf paired with a brown hat and ace fighter goggles as he spends Halloween night in a world of imagination by flying his famous, red dog house as an airplane and going on a spooky adventure.

Lucy Dressed As A Witch

Say what you want about Lucy Van Pelt, but when it comes to holidays, this girl owns them. From her takeover of the Christmas pageant to hosting an epic Halloween party, Lucy is a force to be reckoned with every holiday season.

Lucy takes Halloween so seriously, she dresses in two costumes throughout the special. Not only does she wear a cute, starry hat during her party, but during trick-or-treating, she goes all out in a white gown, a red hat and a scary, green witch mask.

NEXT: Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown, Dies at 65