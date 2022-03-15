Have you heard the story about the mistreated girl who finds love at a ball and leaves behind a glass slipper? Cinderella is a tale that seems old as time, but there’s a reason why it has lived on. Somehow it has carried the same type of magic of dreaming across centuries and mediums of entertainment. It may be easy to only think of Disney’s animated version of the beloved story; however, the live-action versions of Cinderella also carry the same essence and spirit that continues to connect us to it. All of these live-action adaptations are worthy to fit into the glass slipper, but which one is the fairest of them all?

12 12. Into the Woods (2014)

This entry is not technically a Cinderella movie; however, this Cinderella, played by Anna Kendrick, is one part of this musical take on fairy tales from the brilliant Stephen Sondheim. Her story intertwines with that of Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Rapunzel (Mackenzie Mauzy), and a childless couple who wish to change their fates from an evil witch (Meryl Streep).

Unlike other Cinderella remakes, this Cinderella realizes her dreams wouldn’t lead to the happiness she thought it would. Though her Prince Charming (Chris Pine) is in agony over finding his mystery princess, she instead decides that her “happily ever after'' doesn't include him.

11 11. Cinderfella (1960)

Jerry Lewis stars in Cinderfella, a comedic gender-reversed retelling of the fairy tale. He plays a hard-working guy mistreated by his stepmother and stepbrothers, who are only interested in finding his late father’s fortune.

While Fella does get to meet his Princess Charming (Anna Marie Alberghetti) at a ball, he mainly cares about being happy with his family. Still, there’s a lot of fun and great music, including Lewis’ band, to be had in this adaptation.

10 10. Cinderella (2021)

Camila Cabello stars in the most recent adaptation of Cinderella. In this musical, Cinderella has dreams to become a fashion designer. With the help of her Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter), she is out to make her dreams come true against the wishes of her evil stepmother (Idina Menzel).

Though this version does move the classic story in a bold new direction, some of its love story's magic gets lost in the shuffle. With a great cast and fun songs, though, it’s an easy watch for a familiar tale.

9 9. Ella Enchanted (2004)

Based on the book of the same name, Anne Hathaway stars as Ella, a girl gifted to obey any order she’s told. On her quest to find her fairy godmother to undo the spell, she meets the prince, played by Hugh Dancy. They don’t get along at first, but over the course of their journey, they eventually fall in love.

One of the more comedic and musical on this list, this Cinderella retelling definitely breaks down the traditional tropes of the tale. The jukebox musical empowers Ella to be her own hero and get her prince.

8 8. The Glass Slipper (1955)

When glass slippers meet ballet shoes! The Glass Slipper combines the Cinderella story with ballet, standing out with its stunning choreographed performances.

In addition to this, Leslie Caron plays her version of Ella with more childlike naivety. The focus of this adaptation is on the character’s distinct personalities rather than just “love at first sight” at a ball.

7 7. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1957)

This is the original Rodgers & Hammerstein version of the Cinderella story. Together, the music and lyrics duo created memorable music that would be sung in versions to come.

Following the French version of the story, Cendrillon, the live TV musical stars Julie Andrews as the titular Cinderella. This took Andrews’ Broadway fame to audiences everywhere and would later launch her career in films such as Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

6 6. A Cinderella Story (2004)

Back in the mid-2000s when Lizzie McGuire and One Tree Hill were at the height of their popularity, Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray starred in a modern version of the classic tale. Instead of pumpkins and glass slippers, it’s a story of two high school students exchanging texts and falling in love (and losing a cell phone). It includes scene stealer moments from Jennifer Coolidge, as the evil stepmother, and Regina King, as the modern fairy godmother.

It’s an entertaining take on the Cinderella story, updating the technology for its targeted teen audience; plus, it also makes the movie about self-confidence and the courage to go after what you want. Don’t let the fear of striking out keep you from watching this teen romance.

5 5. The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella (1976)

One of the longer versions of the Cinderella story mentioned, the musical retelling extends the comedy and the charm. Gemma Craven stars as a version of Cinderella who is equally opinionated yet romantic.

Paired with infectious music from the Sherman Brothers, the duo behind the songs of Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book, this musical has stood out for Cinderella fans, as well as movie musical fans. In fact, The Slipper and the Rose received two Academy Award nominations for Original Score and Original Song.

4 4. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)

The second version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic made few changes from the original, most notably starring Lesley Ann Warren. With the advantages of being a recorded version of the stage production, the made-for-TV musical garnered popularity over the decades.

Even though a few scenes were changed, the story remained faithful to the classic fairy tale of love at first sight. This version earns its spot in its own little corner of the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella adaptations.

3 3. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Drew Barrymore steps into the iconic glass slippers and makes it her own in this unique interpretation of the fairy tale. Set in Renaissance-era France, love does not come at first sight when Danielle knocks the prince (Dougray Scott) off a horse with an apple. However, from there, she fights for her own happy ending with her prince, facing off against the cruelty of her stepmother (Anjelica Huston).

Where it lacks in music and fairy godmothers associated with the beloved story, it makes up for with historical cameos and a more realistic love story that grounds this retelling and sets it apart from the rest.

2 2. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997)

One of the more catchy and colorful of this list, the most recent version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical adaptation features some of the best costumes and choreography. Not to mention, Brandy Norwood dazzles as Cinderella, capturing the gentleness yet strength we love about the character.

The all-star cast is a sight to behold: Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters are just a few of the names who join forces in this Cinderella retelling. However, it doesn’t get more iconic than Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother, making all of our dreams come true. With this cast and the great music, it’s impossible for this remake not to be included!

1 1. Cinderella (2015)

While it lacks the musical element found in many of the adaptations on this list, it captures the heart of the timeless classic, encouraging audiences to have courage and be kind. It stands tall in a forest of great Cinderella retellings.

