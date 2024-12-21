At the end of 2019's Little Women, Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) wonders who would be interested in a story of women's domestic struggles and joys. She thinks it isn't of any real importance. However, Amy (Florence Pugh) puts it perfectly. She says that no one sees those things as important because people don't write about them, and perhaps writing about them will make them more important. That was what author Louisa May Alcott envisioned for her original 1868 novel and what director Greta Gerwig wanted to remind society of when she made her festive 2019 adaptation.

Like all girls, the March sisters– Jo, Amy, Meg (Emma Watson), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen)– have their own dreams and pine for them to come true, whether it's becoming a famous actress, painter, writer, or simply a good sister. While they were taught to care for one another and others, they're human, not saints, and sometimes put their dreams before anything else. However, each sister learns and grows as they journey from being a teen to a woman. Their lives paint a meaningful picture of what women faced in the 19th century. The March sisters might have an ordinary existence, but their story is just as important, if not more so, than any others because it doesn't get told often.

4 Amy March

Portayed by Florence Pugh