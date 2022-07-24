During the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios decides to organize their upcoming slate of films and series, revealing every production that’s part of Phase 5 of the MCU. Besides setting release dates for already announced projects, Marvel Studios also unveiled new exciting projects, such as Anthony Mackie's Captain America movie and the return of Charlie Cox to the part of Daredevil.

During their SDCC presentation, Marvel Studios revealed the new MCU storyline is called “The Multiverse Saga,” a sequel to “The Infinity Saga,” which encompassed Phases 1 to 3. Just like the previous saga, the current one will have three distinctive Phases, with Phase 4 set to end this year after the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. That means the MCU will pick up the pace in 2023, as Phase 5 begins and Marvel Studios introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer, the big baddie that will loom over every movie and series for the next few years.

Phase 5 of the MCU starts with the already announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which features Kang as the main villain. Highly-anticipated titles such as The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are also part of Phase 5, which also includes previously announced Disney+ shows such as Echo and Ironheart. However, some brand-new titles are in the pipeline, such as Thunderbolts. So, since we are all bursting with information right now, let’s take a look at every movie and series in Phase 5 of the MCU, ordered by their release date.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marking the beginning of Phase 5, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania reunites Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as they explore the Quantum Realm, go into time-traveling adventures, and fight against Kang. The movie also brings back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, with Bill Muray set to make a cameo and MODOK expected to show up as a secondary villain.

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Secret Invasion will explore an alien invasion by the Skrull, shape-shifting aliens that can take the shape of anyone they see only once. The series also brings back Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The series also stars Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Regé-Jean Page.

Release Date: Spring, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final chapter in James Gunn's beloved series about the cosmic band of misfits. The film will star Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and even feature a Baby Rocket. The movie also brings back Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Vol. 3 will also feature Sylvester Stallone as Gillan and Elizabeth Debicki as the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, both characters introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol 2.

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Echo

Starring Alaqua Cox as the titular deaf heroine, Echo is a spinoff to the fan-favorite Hawkeye series. Vincent D’Onofrio is coming back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for the series, while Charlie Cox is also joining the cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The additional cast includes Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Zahn McClarnon, who returns as Maya’s father.

Release Date: Summer, 2023

The Marvels

Initially set as a sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels became an ensemble film featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. In addition, the movie is directly connected to Disney+’s TV show Ms. Marvel.

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Loki Season 2

Season 2 of Loki will pick up where we left things after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) unadvisedly changed the timeline and unleashed the fury of Kang the Conqueror. The series will also bring back Owen Wilson as Mobius.

Release Date: Summer, 2023

Blade

Starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, Blade will officially introduce the Daywalker into the MCU after his mid-credits scenes in Eternals. The film also stars Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Ironheart

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as the titular character, Riri Williams, a young genius who fills up the vacuum left behind by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Before starring in her own solo series, Riri will be introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, and Manny Montana.

Release Date: Fall, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Darkness

Previously known as Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a WandaVision spinoff centered on Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch. It’s still uncertain if the series will follow the events of WandaVision or be a prequel.

Release Date: Winter, 2023/2024

Captain America: New World Order

After Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he’s ready to star in his own theatrical film: Captain America: New World Order. While the movie’s cast was not yet announced, we should expect to see Sebastian Stan return as James "Bucky" Barnes, formerly the Winter Soldier.

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again

After being part of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo, Cox will finally wear the superhero suit for his own MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again. The series will be eighteen episodes, longer than any Disney+ Marvel series so far.

Release Date: Spring, 2024

Thunderbolts

Wrapping up Phase 5 of the MCU and the middle chapter of “The Multiverse Saga” comes Thunderbolts, a film focused on a superteam composed of villains. While we don’t know much about the project, it’s most likely it will bring Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, the original leader of the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics. The movie is most likely connected to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ MCU character, the scheming Countessa Valentina.

Release Date: July 26, 2024

While we wait for Marvel's future phases to kick off, check out the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever down below:

