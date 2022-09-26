Since 1978, the Halloween franchise of films has been October 31st classics, from Michael Myers' first slew of killings in Haddonfield all the way to his 2018 return to finish what he started with Laurie Strode. But for films that mostly follow the same leading murderer, his mask goes through an awful lot of changes.

RELATED: Mistakes In 1978's 'Halloween' You Probably Never Noticed

It's no secret by now that Michael Myers' signature white mask was originally a cheap, altered and painted mask of William Shatner's Captain Kirk from Star Trek, but over the years, the look of Michael's mask has certainly shifted. Some of the films kept the mask terrifying, while some didn't seem to try so hard.

'Halloween: Resurrection'

Halloween: Resurrection brought the franchise back to its teen slasher roots when Michael goes on a killing spree of college students who have taken over his childhood home.

The mask, however, looks like some kind of joke. It's like he got plastic surgery on his mask and painted on his grandmother's eyebrows. Plus that lip job is hard to miss.

'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later'

It was 20 years after that unforgettable Halloween night in 1978 that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode reunited in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Except, 20 years seemed to do wonders on Michael's mask because it was significantly less scary than it was when Michael first stole it from the hardware store. With eyeholes far too big and a messy head of hair, this mask is just asking for Michael's takedown. One of the most infamous moments in Halloween history saw Michael's mask replicated in full, hilarious CGI.

'Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers'

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers saw Michael continuing his reign of terror on his young niece Jamie and his psychiatrist Dr. Loomis.

RELATED: John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Films Returning to Theaters Through CineLife Entertainment

Michael's mask almost looks a little too perfect in this fifth installment, the hair unrealistically styled for a rampant murderer and the facial expression too emotionless for Michael's decades-long grudge against his family.

'Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers'

Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers was the sixth film in the franchise and followed the possibility of Michael being more of a supernatural being than a human.

For such a creepy concept, Michael's mask in this film is far too pleasant. It's now got the hair of a boy band member and even has a cute, little smirk for his victims to look back at as they get slain.

'Halloween II' (1981)

While Halloween II debuted three years after the original, the film takes place immediately after the events of Halloween, with a wounded Laurie on her way to the hospital and Michael still at large.

The same mask was used in both films, but three years had aged and even yellowed the mask a bit, and Dick Warlock had a wider head than original shape Nick Castle, stretching the mask to some might say comical effect. Still, it's occasionally undeniably chilling.

'Halloween' (1978)

Halloween was an unexpected box office success in 1978, turning Jamie Lee Curtis into a household name and Michael Myers into one of the most famous horror movie villains in history.

RELATED: ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ Gets 40th Anniversary Collection From Fright-Rags

This film was the debut of Michael Myers' white mask, years after he killed his sister while wearing a clown one. He may have stolen it from a random hardware store, but it perfectly captures the still "shape" presence of the troubled serial killer.

'Halloween' (2018)

2018 saw Michael Myers' triumphant return to finish what he started with Laurie Strode, 40 years after that fateful Halloween night in Haddonfield.

Michael's mask in this film was just the right combination of creepy and nostalgic, with a dirty, stalker-ish face and untamed hair, perfectly flowing with an older Laurie's now-gray hair and glasses.

'Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers'

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers saw just that: the return of the slasher after he was missing from an entire film in the saga, 1982's Season of the Witch.

Michael's return came with a new and improved mask; one that was much whiter and eerier than the first. Chalk it up to lighting, but this mask is left looking extra terrifying when spotted looming in the dark.

'Halloween Kills'

Image via Universal

While it's technically the 12th film in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills was the second film in the reboot trilogy that continued the battle between Laurie and Michael.

The film leaves Michael's mask finally looking aged, with a dirty wig and covered in burns after he walks away unscathed from a house fire. Unlike its predecessors, the mask has some taunting facial features and a more gray color to it compared to its usual speckless, white appearance.

'Halloween' (2007)

In 2007, iconic filmmaker Rob Zombie brought a gory and gruesome take to Michael Myers' story when he remade John Carpenter's Halloween.

In typical Zombie fashion, this mask was darker, with frazzled hair and cracks covering the face. But the scariest part about it is the facial expression, with noticeably angrier eyebrows compared to its 1978 predecessor.

'Halloween II' (2009)

Zombie's Halloween II keeps a similar theme to the original as Michael stalked Laurie in the hospital mere hours after his Halloween night killing spree.

It's not often you see Michael's actual face - minus that brief scene in 1978's Halloween featuring Tony Moran - but in Zombie's sequel, there's a gory take on Michael's face that is partly masked and partly showing amidst all his wounds.

NEXT: Things To Know About 'Halloween Ends' So Far