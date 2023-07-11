Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are in for a rude awakening with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The seventh installment in the multi-decade-spanning Mission: Impossible franchise, the next chapter of Ethan Hunt's story is but a single part of a larger story, with him and the IMF working to stop a malignant force from obtaining a ludicrously powerful weapon. Since premiering, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has already garnered some very positive critical acclaim, with Collider's own Ross Bonaime giving the film a B+. You can read Ross's full review for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One by clicking here.

Mission: Impossible is one of the few franchises that has actually gotten better with each installment, somehow being able to up the ante with each subsequent film. Since the franchise has been going strong for almost thirty years, some may be looking for a quick refresher course on Ethan Hunt's long-running story so far. To learn more about that story, read below for a crash course on everything you need to know before Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

RELATED:Every 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

1 Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible' 1996
Image via Paramount Pictures

2 Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible II'
Image via Paramount Pictures

3 Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible III
Image via Paramount Pictures

4 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Tom Cruise climbs the Burj Khalifa in 'Mission_ Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011) (1)
Image via Paramount Pictures

5 Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'
Image via Paramount Pictures

6 Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt running in Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Image via Paramount Pictures

7 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1
Image via Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.