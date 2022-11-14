Black Adam has been a roaring success for the DCEU since it smashed into cinemas earlier this month. The movie has grossed over 300 million dollars at the global box office and finally brought Henry Cavill's Superman back into the cinematic universe. Black Adam is not simply an entertaining, action-packed addition to the universe but lays the groundwork for new films that we hope to see soon in the DCEU.

Some of these potential projects may be more exciting than others, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't ecstatic to see DC's best and most powerful characters finally back on the big screen. With James Gunn and Peter Safran recently confirmed as the new heads of DC studios, there are plenty of reasons to be excited for what's to come.

'Justice Society' — Meh

Image via IMAX/Warner Bros.

The Justice Society of America faced an incredibly difficult task on their first cinematic outing, being tasked with stopping the newly resurrected Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). The team, which consisted of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centino), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), held their own against the titular hero but weren't all fully fleshed out as individuals. Doctor Fate and Hawkman became instant fan favorites, whereas Atom Smasher and Cyclone felt more like secondary characters.

Unfortunately, Doctor Fate's heroic sacrifice means he likely wouldn't appear in the spin-off movie, leaving Hawkman outnumbered by underdeveloped characters. Of course, a Justice Society film could right these wrongs and turn Cyclone and Atom Smasher into fully developed and interesting characters, but the excitement level to see these characters face off against a new villain isn't very high right now.

'Black Adam 2' — Intrigued

Black Adam did a lot of things right. The action scenes were visually exciting and suitably violent, and brutal. Johnson's stoic performance merged well with what fans expected from the character and made the scarce moments of levity feel even more charming. And the twist, though spoiled by the trailers, surprised audiences who weren't familiar with the comic books.

However, excitement isn't all that high for a sequel, as there's no clear direction for the character to head in. The post-credit scene teased that we might see Superman face off against Black Adam, but that seems a long way off. Each character will likely appear in their sequel first, making the post-credit scene more of a tease for Man of Steel 2 than for a Black Adam sequel.

We're excited to see Johnson soon reprise the role, but audiences have grown accustomed to subtle teases regarding the character's next adventure, and it's a shame Black Adam didn't do more to suggest who or what Black Adam might face off against next.

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' — Optimistic

Image via Warner Bros

Shazam surprised and delighted audiences when it first flew into cinemas in 2019, telling the story of Billy Batson, a young boy blessed with the ability to become an incredible hero by uttering just a single word. Zachary Levi excelled as the boyish, wide-eyed hero, starring alongside Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Excitement for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, has been high ever since it was announced that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu would be joining the cast as a villainous duo. The first trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel will match the first film's comedic charm and frantic energy, once again combining exciting action sequences with hysterical scenarios and one-liners.

Of course, it's much easier to be excited about a movie once you've seen the trailer for it, especially one scheduled to hit cinemas in less than five months. The sequel will also further explore the team dynamic between Billy and his siblings, who all received Shazam's power during the first movie's third act. Watching one kid play around with the ability to transform into a superhero was an absolute blast. Watching a group of kids explore these powers is guaranteed to be thrilling, hysterical, and moving.

'Suicide Squad 3' — Now You're Talking

James Gunn is going to be a busy man in the coming years. He recently claimed that his DC universe will tell the "biggest story ever" across several movies and TV shows. Though he will have a great deal of responsibility now, we don't expect the acclaimed filmmaker to entirely turn his back on the director's chair. A third installment in the Suicide Squad seems like the perfect opportunity for him to jump back behind the camera.

The director showed his credentials when he brought a new lease of life to the franchise, introducing exciting and quirky new characters while also reinvigorating the characters that had fallen flat in the film that came before. Fan favorite character Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) made a brief appearance in Black Adam alongside her The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Co-star Jennifer Holland, who reprised the role of Agent Harcourt.

Seeing these familiar faces showed audiences how interconnected this cinematic universe could become, with Amanda Waller as the central figure who ties everything together, just like Nick Fury. With James Gunn at the helm, both the entire DC universe and the trilogy-capping movie, the sky is the limit for what this group of misfits and criminals can achieve when reuniting once more.

'Man of Steel 2' — Wow, Finally!

With Superman back and ready to play a massive role in the DCEU moving forward, naturally, audiences have many questions. Fans want to know who will direct the long-awaited sequel, when the son of Krypton will next be seen, and, most importantly, what Henry Cavill's iconic return means for the future of the DCEU. It might be a little while before our questions are finally answered, but we DC fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the future of this cinematic universe.

The Black Adam post-credit scene made it clear that Superman is working alongside Amanda Waller, a new development for the character. This was rather surprising given that the two characters had never actually met on screen, and Waller initially assembled the Suicide Squad for fear of what Superman might do if he snapped. His collaboration with A.R.G.U.S could suggest that Superman has changed, that perhaps he has accepted his place on earth and is willing to do all he can to help and finally become the hopeful version of the character many fans have longed for.

There are a wide array of villains fans would love to see Superman face off against, ideally one who the last son of Krypton has not yet fought on the big screen. We'd also love to see Amy Adams return to the role of Lois Lane, especially if she's given the opportunity to explore the character's incredible journalistic skills. For now, though, we can only wait and see what happens while rejoicing in the fact that Superman is finally back where he belongs.

