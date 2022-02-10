The “happy/sad” concept is often used in Nicholas Sparks narratives, and despite all of us knowing that a plot twist or a sudden death lies ahead, we can’t help but hit the “play” button every time a new adaptation arrives in a streaming service. With Valentine’s Day only a few days away, it's the perfect occasion to watch a romantic story from Spark’s catalog. But when surfing through the lengthy selection, which one should be the ideal first pick?

Although all of Spark’s adaptations strike a chord in one way or another, here is a ranking from the least emotional flicks to “happy/sad” at its prime.

11. The Choice

Image via Lionsgate

Starting off with the least enticing of the bunch, The Choice could’ve been more than a sappy love story, but unfortunately, it didn’t go much deeper than that. The film is centered on Travis Parker (Benjamin Walker), a womanizer not eager to settle down, and his neighbor Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer), a charismatic medical student who seems very happy alongside her long-term boyfriend Ryan (Tom Welling). Although the two would strike as an improbable match, fate brings them together. Yet, as we already know from previous adaptations, something happens to put their relationship to the test.

Even though the ending is a bit surprising compared to other Sparks-inspired films, the lack of chemistry between the two leads makes their bond a hard idea to buy. In addition, the story seemed like it was inspired by another Spark’s book: A Walk to Remember. Just stop and think about it. Two opposites attract and tragedy might keep them apart, but they are still carrying on for as long as it lasts. However, the difference between A Walk to Remember, and The Choice is that Jamie and Landon’s romance is filled with iconic dates and romantic gestures that keep you invested in them. As for Gabby and Travis, there is nothing that makes them seem out of the ordinary.

10. Nights in Rodanthe

Image via Warner Bros

Up next is a love story set during a life crisis on both sides of the relationship. Nights in Rodanthe takes place at an inn that Adrienne Willis (Diane Lane) is taking care of and that also happens to be the place where Dr. Paul Flanner (Richard Gere) stays for a vacation getaway. Since the two are the only people staying at the inn during that weekend, they eventually connect over their own personal struggles (Adrienne getting a divorce and losing the link with her daughter; Paul feeling haunted by a surgery that went wrong and regretting not spending enough time with his son) and fall for one another.

The story is interesting on the page, but the very laid-back feel of the film makes it hard to keep focused. The problem isn’t the protagonists or their relationship being predictable. The sole issue is that the pacing is extremely slow and maybe a little hard to watch in one sitting. Maybe after two attempts, it becomes an enjoyable watch.

9. Message in a Bottle

Image via Warner Bros

Sparks’ first adaptation to come out was Message in a Bottle, which can be considered a cult classic since it is often forgotten amongst the other adaptations. And maybe wrongfully so, depending on your attachment to the book.

During a morning jog, a journalist named Theresa Osbourne (Robin Wright) finds a bottle stuck in the sand with a love letter in it. Eager to unravel the mystery of who wrote it, Theresa embarks on a journey to find Garrett Blake (Kevin Costner). In the same way that she was moved by the content of the letter, Theresa also falls madly in love with Garrett and feels guilty for not revealing the true intent behind their first encounter.

As stated before, if you haven’t read the book, you will enjoy this adaptation, but less than the other ones higher up in the ranking. However, if you have read the book, you will definitely feel disappointed that many scenes weren’t as perfectly aligned with the original story.

8. The Lucky One

Image via Warner Bros

I’m sorry Zac Efron, but even your charm didn’t make The Lucky One a showstopper. In it, Efron plays a U.S. Marine Sgt. named Logan Thibault, who returns from Iraq in the hopes of finding the woman in a picture that he thinks saved his life. When he finds out her name is Beth (Taylor Schilling) and that she is a single mom that runs a kennel with her family, he ends up getting a job at the kennel. As he and Beth spend more time together, the more he understands that her worth exceeds his reasoning to find her. Although The Lucky One will make you root for the couple and will keep you invested with its well-selected cast, it just strikes as a sweet romance movie that you will only watch once.

7. The Longest Ride

Image via 20th Century Fox

From now on, the following picks are so good that only slight reasoning determined their place in the scoreboard. The Longest Ride is the perfect example of a well-knit narrative following two separate storylines that coincide at a given moment. On one end we have former bull-riding champion Luke (Scott Eastwood) falling for an Arts student named Sophie (Britt Robertson) and the tensions that they face to be together, and on the other, we have an elderly man named Ira Levinson (Alan Alda), who can’t help but replay his past alongside his late wife.

As the romance between both couples heals each other, viewers can’t help but feel the full-on impact of their relationships. This is a definite must-see, despite the ranking. The only reason it lies in seventh is that one of the couples in the film wasn’t as attention-grabbing as the other.

6. The Best of Me

Almost tying with The Longest Ride, The Best of Me only ranks higher, because it really reminds viewers of The Notebook (the best of the best) without looking like a copy gone wrong. When two high school lovebirds reunite after 20 years apart, they notice that their feelings are still strong for one another. Yet, the difference in social class and their family upbringings continue to pose a threat against their love affair.

The reason why it is similar to The Notebook is that the two young actors who play Dawson (Luke Bracey) and Amanda (Liana Liberato) really channel the spot-on chemistry that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling had. Apologies to James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan, but if Luke Bracey and Liana Liberato were playing their older selves, this adaptation would have been perfect, Bracey and Liberato really had the spotlight here.

5. Dear John

Image via Sony Pictures

Now getting into the five best. Dear John is potentially one of the most well-known Nicholas Sparks adaptations out there. John Tyree (Channing Tatum) is a soldier who carries a lot of scars and PTS from his time in the war. When he meets Savannah (Amanda Seyfried), a bright college student, she brings the levity into his life that he didn’t know he needed. However, his time at home is short once he is redeployed. The two decide to maintain their relationship by sending letters to one another whenever apart. Yet, the long-distance element carries challenges that dictate their future together. Dear John deserves its notoriety. But, the ending falls a bit flat after Samantha writes a literal Dear John letter while he is deployed after the events of 9/11.

4. Safe Haven

Safe Haven centers on Katie Feldman (Julianne Hough), a waitress who just moved to North Carolina after escaping from her abusive husband. Still afraid to connect with anyone, Katie can’t help but sympathize with a widower named Alex (Josh Duhamel), and his adorable children. Yet, her past begins to haunt her again when a stranger starts following her and asking questions about her personal life. Chemistry, check! Heart-wrenching story, check! What could have made this better? Disregarding the surreal ending, this film could have been even better if the film showed Katie struggling more after her abusive relationship rather than focusing most of that time on her new relationship with Alex.

3. The Last Song

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might have lived a complicated relationship off-screen, but when they worked together in The Last Song years back, no one could deny that they were the “it couple”. Ronnie (Cyrus), a rebellious teenager from New York, spends her vacation with her brother (Bobby Coleman) and their father (Greg Kinnear) in North Carolina. Since she is a daughter of divorced parents, a part of her still resents her father for the divorce. As the two try to mend their broken bond over music, Ronnie also lives out a summer romance with Will Blakelee (Hemsworth).

What this film gets right is focusing on love within the family, in addition to a romantic love. Seeing Ronnie and her dad Steve slowly rebuilding the connection they had during her childhood years is beautiful. Of course, Ronnie and Will had iconic moments together, but the father/daughter relationship is what puts this story high up on the list. You can see the two mending the broken bridges, and viewers might tear up with an extremely emotional soundtrack. Personally, I just wished they had even more time together on screen like in the book.

2. A Walk to Remember

Image via Warner Bros

20 years later and A Walk to Remember is worth every bit of adoration. Seeing opposites attract leading to redemptive character arcs on both ends is what puts this gem at second place.

Landon (Shane West) is the typical high school jerk who hangs out with the wrong crowd and makes fun of non-popular kids like the pastor’s daughter Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore). When he gets into trouble and is obliged to do community service and participate in the school play, Landon asks Jamie for help and promises he won’t fall for her during their time working together. However, it doesn’t take long for Landon to realize that Jamie is his soulmate, and he is determined to protect her from public humiliation and make all her dreams come true. Even if some things are out of his power.

This movie is flawless! The music, the pairing, their tragic love, and their deeply instigating personalities. The way it conveys the pureness of their relationship, and how their attraction to one another exists beyond the physical. It really is perfect, but it can't top the number one spot.

1. The Notebook

It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen The Notebook before because I bet that you rewatch it every single time it's playing on TV or available in the airplane movie catalog. It is a treasure amongst Hollywood romances, and nothing can withstand the intensity of Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s chemistry. Nothing!

Noah Calhoun (older version played by James Garner, younger version played by Ryan Gosling) is determined to visit his wife Ally (older version played by Gena Rowlands, younger version played by Rachel McAdams) every day in the hopes of helping her to remember their beautiful love story from when they first met at the fair to when they reunited years after their summer fling.

From the beautifully crafted script (which is even better than the book) to the iconic wardrobe, The Notebook will make you cry countless times and never forget that true love overcomes all limits. It is the both feel-good and will leave you with tears rolling down your cheeks.

