Who's a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we don't see but is always there? Nicholas Joseph Fury. Portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson for a decade and a half, he may not often appear on-screen for very long at once, but the man is incredibly good at leaving his mark wherever his occupation takes him.

Out of the shadows once more in Marvel's latest TV show to land on Disney+, his story is the center of attention in the new gritty small-screen addition to the MCU. But before his latest exploration, the character has had many moments throughout his fifteen years of appearances that have stuck with fans for one reason or another, no matter how long they may be.

10 'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Following an aging Nick Fury, the newest Marvel miniseries takes us on a gritty adventure with the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the shapeshifting allies introduced in 2019s, Captain Marvel, the Skrulls.

The series is still finding its footing among fans. And understandably so. Seemingly unafraid to throw in some major twists, the series has landed with uncertainty among some. But what can we expect for the rest of the series? We'll have to wait and see what the next episodes bring.

9 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Iron Man 2 is the first film within the MCU to feature Fury for longer than a 30-second end-credits scene. Granted, it was for all but roughly ten minutes, but those mere ten minutes of a two-hour movie were more than helpful.

Bringing wise words, a look into the past, and a whole bout of confusion for Tony (Robert Downey Jr.), his visit was short, sweet, and totally worth it. For some fans, his appearance in this film is his best and most impactful.

8 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Avengers: Age of Ultron saw an artificially intelligent threat crash land at the feet of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a rather frightening manner. Amputated arms, mind control, and plenty of emotional trauma ensued in the second film to feature this band of superhumans, gods, and playboy philanthropists.

Following an unsavory run-in with Hulk at the mind-controlling hands of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Fury appeared once more as he made an unannounced visit to a safe house where the team was holding up. Later popping up a couple of times throughout the rest of the film, he brought more wise words and a Helicarrier for assistance.

7 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

To truly understand the introduction of the Skrulls, Captain Marvel is arguably one of the most noteworthy films. By far his longest stretch as Fury in any Marvel project, the film is set in the '90s when the shapeshifting beings first made their way to Earth.

The film explored his relationship with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the beginning plans for the Avengers Initiative, and even the "real" reason he lost his eyesight and began wearing an eyepatch. Captain Marvel may not be everybody's favorite, but it's undeniably essential for the character's development.

6 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Chronologically functioning as the best place to start for an MCU binge-watch session, Captain America: The First Avengeris your starting point. So if you’re watching the movies in the order of events, that’ll be the first time you encounter Nick Fury.

His appearance in the film comes in a classic Marvel end credits scene, in which his character surrounds a confused Captain America (Chris Evans) whose just awoken from his frozen nap. "You've been asleep, Cap. For almost 70 years," eight words that singlehandedly officially welcomed him into the Avengers.

5 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (2013-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

For seven years, between 2013 and 2020, an exceedingly popular Marvel show stormed above many other superhero TV shows. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. centered on a group of elite individuals as part of a spy agency who deal with significant threats way above other people's pay grades.

Standing for "Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division," the agents within are the best at what they do. Taking place after the events of The Avengers and Iron Man 3, and while Nick Fury isn't a primary character within, he appears in two episodes in the first season.

4 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Nick Fury and Peter Parker made a duo nobody saw coming. But that's exactly what happened in 2019's Spider-man: Far From Home... or so we thought. The midpoint of the latest Spider-Man trilogy focused on Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Fury, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends.

But remember Talos from Captain Marvel? Before the friendly Skrull made his reappearance in Secret Invasion, he showed up in the end credits scene of Far From Home, having morphed into Fury for the movie's entirety and posed as him to give Peter Tony's glasses.

3 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

A prominent addition to Fury’s appearances as he brings a word of warning for Captain America in his second solo film in the MCU. "Don’t. Trust. Anyone." Betrayal, assassination attempts, fake deaths, and more occur in such a manner that it well and truly makes it difficult to know who to trust at times.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of his longer stretches in a single film. Scattered throughout the movie, he makes multiple appearances, popping up a couple of times and even shocking fans following an apparent death during surgery due to a gunshot wound. Although secretly surviving, losing this character is something we hope never happens.

2 'The Avengers' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The second-best Avengers movie in the eyes of critics came in May 2012, when the long-awaited crossover finally arrived. As one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second highest-rated of the four Avengers films, it stands as a beloved part of the MCU even more than a decade after its release.

Fury had more screen time in The Avengers than in some of the other films. It's one of the earliest in the franchise and one of the most memorable, serving as another early introduction to what makes his character so likable.

1 'Iron Man' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

When these iconic films first began to hit theater screens, there was a lot of mystery and uncertainty surrounding the characters, especially if you'd never read any of the comics. Perhaps the most mysterious of all was the intensely secretive Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Officially Fury’s first introduction to the MCU, he showed up in the shadows of the 2008 feature Iron Man, the film that conceived the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His brief appearance at the end of the film set the way for what became the major franchise we know today.

