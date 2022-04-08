Thanks to its enthralling narrative and memorable characters — including Cillian Murphy's charming Tommy Shelby, one of the most complex characters to ever grace our screens — Steven Knight's crime drama Peaky Blinders will be remembered by viewers for a long time to come. The riveting storyline, incredible soundtrack, exquisite cinematography, and top-notch acting performances are just a few elements that make every season of Peaky Blinders remarkable.

With the premiere of season 6, fans were obliged to pay their final goodbyes to the superb, hardly ever-matched British crime series. For sure, a lot has happened between seasons 1 and 6. Although there is certainly no such thing as a bad Peaky Blinders season (every single one was undoubtedly great and unique in its own way), we look back at how they all rank against each other in entertainment value and quality. Without further ado, these are all Peaky Blinders seasons ranked.

6 Season 3 (2016)

A meditation on social classes and analysis of Tommy's psyche

Series three opens with Tommy and Grace's (Annabelle Wallis) glamorous wedding. It highlights how luxurious and expensive their lifestyle is, persuading audiences to perceive how far the Shelby family has come. Tommy wants to impress Grace's noble family and warns the Peaky Blinders to exercise good manners. When everything finally seems to be falling into place, Tommy ultimately loses the one he loves the most. The Russian Romanov family steps into the picture.

Season 3 is a season that reflects on grief and loss. It showcases Tommy at what audiences thought was his lowest and sets a darker tone that complements his suffering, making for an undoubtedly a great and complex chapter, and possibly holding the most depth (especially when it comes to Tommy's tormented psyche). The way it reflects on class and power is unarguably one of its strongest assets. As always, the acting is nothing short of incredible, and is likely at its best. Furthermore, Paddy Considine does a fantastic job portraying Father John Hughes, as it becomes nearly impossible not to hate the Peaky Blinder villain. In the meantime, Linda (Kate Philips) proves to have an enormous influence on Arthur (Paul Anderson), and his character development plays a huge part in this season.

5 Season 5 (2019)

A gripping depiction of fascism and the financial crash

From the Wall Street crash to Polly's (Helen McCrory) engagement with Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), plenty of relevant events happened during season 5. What stands out the most, though, is Tommy's political career and involvement with British politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin); he spends a significant amount of time feeding the British intelligence services information about the fascists and slowly starts nipping it in the bud.

Throughout the episodes, politics is a highly explored topic, as Tommy builds his way up to the top. Season five differs a bit from the previous Peaky Blinders seasons by being bold and trying different things, especially as it turns the focus of the series to political matters almost entirely. This is what makes it one of the most divisive — depending on who one asks, season 5 is either extremely beloved or the least favorite. Nevertheless, while it is not the best season of Peaky Blinders, there is no denying that this shocking chapter maintains its essence and an impressive visual style, added to a nail-biting cliffhanger, and gets audiences properly excited for season 6.

4 Season 6 (2022)

An intense study of morals

Season 6 pretty much took off from where the previous one ended. The political storyline continues, and with great effects. It is, however, much more emotional and moving than its predecessor. Tommy focusing on himself and stepping away from drinking is one of its most defining aspects; while his efforts are notable, this all comes apart when a series of tragic, heartbreaking events occurs.

Although the finale is arguably the best (and most mind-blowing) Peaky Blinders' episode ever made, some aspects of this season left something to be desired. This, of course, includes the very noticeable absence of aunt Polly, played by the incredibly talented late Helen McCrory; she was the soul of the series and was deeply missed (the cast even paid McCrory tribute). Complex and compelling, season 6 focuses on morals and the fine line between right and wrong, providing audiences with the best season finale in the entire show. It is highly enjoyable and binge-watchable, especially for those who wear their hearts on their sleeves and enjoy a good cry.

3 Season 4 (2017)

A brutal and action-packed chapter

Season four kicks off with each member of the Shelby family going their own way after spending six months in prison following series three's staggering finale. Tommy managed to save them from execution just under the wire (no pun intended) and spared everyone. This season also introduces audiences to unforgettable new characters, such as Lucca Changretta, who is played to perfection by Adrien Brody.

"Intense" is perhaps the best word to describe series four, which is often considered the best Peaky Blinders season. It keeps the style of previous seasons but manages to introduce more elements of violence and gang wars. With edge-of-your-seat, action-packed scenes, season 4 is a thrilling and dramatic watch. John Shelby's (Joe Cole) death is possibly one of the most shocking moments in the series, alongside Tommy's intricately planned move of having Arthur fake his death to lure Luca into the trap. Brody's portrayal of the antagonist is also one of the best things about the season, which is regarded as the superior one by anyone who watches Peaky Blinders for its grittiness and brutality.

2 Season 1 (2013)

An extraordinary starting point

In the incredible season 1, the Peaky Blinders gang steals a delivery of guns from an arms factory, leading to Inspector Campbell (Sam Neill) hunting the gang. Campbell is a police officer determined to bring Tommy Shelby and his people to court. When Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles) discovers Tommy is fixing horse races, he ambushes the gang, and the conflict eventually ends with Tommy shooting Billy in the head.

It is nearly impossible not to be at least a little intrigued by a series when it opens the way this TV period crime drama did — while it may not be as sophisticated and puzzling as the next seasons, season 1 perfectly introduces viewers to the characters in Peaky Blinders, sets the right tone, and demonstrates a strong world-building, sticking with these incredible elements throughout the entire series. And while Tommy Shelby is quite obviously the show's star, it is surprising how easy it is to connect with every other character. Apart from the impressive performances that played a massive role in the show's greatness, there has been meticulous attention to detail from the very beginning; the accurate depiction of England in the 20s feels very natural and believable.

1 Season 2 (2014)

An adrenaline-inducing segment

Tommy seeks to expand his business and his influence in season 2. As such, he teams up with Alfie Solomons (incredibly portrayed by Tom Hardy) to get a secure position on the London crime scene. He also meets May Carleton (Charlotte Riley), who offers to train his horse (but does so much more than that). Polly takes revenge for everything Inspector Campbell has put her through and shoots him dead, which results in one of the best scenes in the entire series.

Season 2 doesn't differ much from the first one. However, while it keeps its essence and follows the first season's engaging premise, it is an even more grimy and intense watch that improves the top-notch series in almost every way. Though some fans might consider it somewhat fast-paced and rushed, the explosive season 2 is undoubtedly an absorbing, immersive viewing experience that leaves viewers wanting more after a masterfully directed climax. Added to that, there are several adrenaline-inducing moments and some epic quotes throughout the episodes. With that being said, Peaky Blinders season 2 is outstanding television at its best, and audiences definitely do not want to miss it.

