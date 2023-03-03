Few fictional characters have had as long a history in film as private investigator Philip Marlowe. Author Raymond Chandler created the character in a series of short stories and novels first published in the 1930s. By the 1940s, Marlowe was already brought to life on the big screen. To this day, new interpretations of the iconic P.I. are released in print and theaters.

With 10 movies over 81 years, a few of which are considered American classics, the Philip Marlowe franchise has gone through several reinterpretations, each with its own fans and legacy. Some Marlowe movies may be better than others, but with a franchise this classic, they are all worth checking out if you're a fan of hard-boiled detective stories.

8 'The Falcon Takes Over' (1942), 'Time To Kill' (1942), and 'Murder, My Sweet' (1944)

Rotten Tomatoes score: Not Rated

The three earliest Philip Marlowe movies have been so outshone by what has come since that they have not been reviewed enough to have a critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Just because they're not the most popular movies in the franchise doesn't mean they're not worth seeking out.

The Falcon Takes Over and Time To Kill was released in 1942: each is unique in the franchise because, even though they are adaptations of Philip Marlowe novels, Marlowe doesn't actually appear in either film. Instead, the cases are solved by detectives who were already established in their film series, The Falcon and Michael Shayne, respectively. It's an odd choice, especially considering that Marlowe has outlasted both of his replacements. Murder, My Sweet is an adaptation of the novel 'Farewell, My Lovely'. The film is not only the big screen debut of Philip Marlowe but is also considered one of the first examples of film noir.

7 'Marlowe' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Marlowe, the newest movie to hit the big screen, is unfortunately also the lowest-rated. The film isn't an adaptation of an original Raymond Chandler novel, but instead an adaptation of "The Black-Eyed Blonde" by John Banville, under the pen name of Benjamin Black. Being a Marlowe adventure written long after the period it's set, the movie attempts to recapture the atmosphere of classic Hollywood film noir without the luxury of originating from that era. The result is a messy but well-intentioned movie that relies on nostalgia and by-the-book genre tropes we've seen a million times.

The cast of Marlowe is its strongest quality, featuring the likes of Alan Cumming, Diane Kruger, Danny Huston, and two-time Oscar winner Jessica Lange. Unfortunately, the problem with the cast lies in its lead. Liam Neeson'scasting as Marlowe is probably what got the movie made, but he just isn't right for the role. He doesn't play the emotional depth needed for the iconic detective and comes off as flat and one-note. It will probably be a while before we get another Marlowe movie, especially after Marlowe's unfortunate box office returns, but here's hoping the next attempt finds a way to breathe new life into the franchise.

6 'The Big Sleep' (1978)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

The Big Sleep, Robert Mitchum's second outing as Marlowe, making him the only actor to play the role more than once, is a mixed bag of a movie. Transplanting one of the most iconic Marlowe stories from 1940s Los Angeles to 1970s London, the film follows Marlowe as he investigates a blackmail scheme that reveals itself to be so much more than it appears. Having been produced in the 1970s, this version of The Big Sleep could be more explicit than previous versions, pulling no punches regarding the seedy world Marlowe finds himself in. This makes for an interesting watch, but unfortunately, not the most compelling one.

The cast is loaded, featuring the likes of Mitchum, Joan Collins, Jimmy Stewart, Candy Clark, John Mills, and several more well-known names of the time. Unfortunately, the cast doesn't deliver on the desired level. Mitchum himself disappoints, turning in a performance that doesn't grab the audience as it should. Even though the production value is nice, and the mystery is engaging enough, this version of The Big Sleep just might make you doze off.

5 'Lady in the Lake' (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Lady in the Lake is a movie like no other. The film was directed by Robert Montgomery, who also starredas Marlowe. The movie tried to capture the feel of a first-person narrative you can typically only find in literature. So, the entire movie is shot from the point of view of Philip Marlowe. Few movies have been shot from a first-person perspective because it completely changes how an audience engages with the film. Instead of the audience sitting down to watch Marlowe solve a mystery, they become Marlowe. For some, it may make for an engaging movie; for others, it results in a gimmick that distracts from the plot.

The plot, adapted from a Chandler novel of the same name, follows Marlowe as he tries to transition from private detective to crime writer. Unfortunately, his new career is put on pause when he's hired to find the missing wife of a publisher, only to uncover a deeper, more dangerous mystery. It's a bold swing of a movie, which can be polarizing among viewers. You may love it, you may hate it, but it's perfect for anyone who has wanted to be Philip Marlowe.

4 'Marlowe' (1969)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

The first movie to be titled simply Marlowe starred James Garner in the title role. In the history of Philip Marlowe adaptations, this film is often forgotten because it doesn't have a gimmick like Lady in the Lake or an auteur director like other adaptations; it is just a well-done, by-the-book detective movie. Sometimes a movie doesn't have to be anything more than that to find an audience, but that's not the case for Marlowe.

The movie's cast is quite good, featuring Oscar-winner Rita Moreno and screen icon Bruce Lee in an early role. It's an adaptation of the Raymond Chandler novel, The Little Sister and follows Marlowe as he looks into a missing person case that becomes a deadly trip into the underworld of Los Angeles. The movie isn't anything all that special, but it's still a good time.

3 'Farewell, My Lovely' (1975)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

In the 1970s, the Philip Marlowe franchise was reimagined yet again, this time featuring film noir icon Robert Mitchum in the role. The first of his two outings as Marlowe was an adaptation of Farewell, My Lovely. Set in the 1940s, the story follows Marlowe as he works two cases: a missing person and a stolen necklace. However, when both cases turn out to be more dangerous than they first appeared, Marlowe discovers that they may be part of a larger conspiracy.

Mitchum brings Raymond Chandler's Marlowe to life, this time playing him as a somewhat grizzled veteran whose experience is what makes him the man for the job. After starring in the iconic film noir, Out of the Past, it was exciting to see Mitchum return to the genre he is so often associated with. The rest of the cast is also exceptional, featuring Charlotte Rampling, Joe Spinnell, Harry Dean Stanton, Sylvester Stallone, and Sylvia Miles, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

2 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Acclaimed auteur Robert Altmanbrought his unique style to the world of film noir and Philip Marlowe with his adaptation of The Long Goodbye. Altman's interpretation of Marlowe is unlike any other, setting the story in the 1970s and imbuing the P.I. with a somewhat comedic, counterculture personality. The script was written by Leigh Brackett, who co-wrote arguably the most iconic Philip Marlowe movie, Howard Hawks' The Big Sleep.

The film follows Marlowe as he stumbles into a murder case that frames a good friend of his as a killer. Frequent Altman collaborator, Elliott Gould, was perfect casting for this version of Marlowe, really bringing to the character a sense that he can't help but stumble into solving a mystery. He's not your typical Marlowe. He's a bit of a slob and not the most suave or sophisticated, but he's a good guy who can't just sit back and ignore injustice, even if he really wants to.

1 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Howard Hawks' masterpiece, The Big Sleep, is not only the most iconic incarnation of Philip Marlowe but is often considered one of the greatest American films of all time. This is due in large part to Humphrey Bogart's legendary performance as Marlowe and his undeniable chemistry with co-star Lauren Bacall. The two met while making the film and quickly fell in love, becoming one of the most beloved and well-known duos of classic Hollywood.

Everyone involved with the film is operating at the top of their game, from the cast, to Hawks, to the screenwriters, including Leigh Brackett, Oscar-nominee Jules Furthman, and one of the most acclaimed American novelists of all time, William Faulkner. The film is an adaptation of the Raymond Chandler novel of the same name and sticks close to the source material. Marlowe is hired by General Sternwood to solve his youngest daughter's gambling debts, only to realize that the situation is much more complicated when people start showing up dead. It's about as classic film noir as you can get, complete with witty dialogue, a perfectly hard-boiled detective, a seductively dangerous femme fatale, and a mystery that will immediately grab your attention and not let go until the truth is revealed.

