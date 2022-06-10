The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.

RELATED: 'The Gray Man': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The directorial siblings (Anthony and Joseph) are set to reunite with Chris Evans this summer with action-thriller The Gray Man, also starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. Their work is praised and celebrated by many – whether they’re casual watchers, frequent fans, or critics. Although some movies are loved more than others, the Russo Brothers have always set out to bring the magic of cinema alive.

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Newlyweds Kate Hudson and Matt Dillion bite off more than they can chew when best pal Owen Wilson moves in with the couple and doesn’t look to be leaving any time soon. It is understandable why this isn’t considered to be the Russo Brothers’ finest masterpiece; You, Me and Dupree does not fair well with the majority of filmgoers, and falls victim to bland characters and fails to deliver on a somewhat fun premise.

It’s not all bad. Hudson is sweet in her role, and her performance is arguably the strongest part of this film. You, Me and Dupree is fine if you aren’t looking for anything that requires too much engagement, but if a comical romantic drama is what you’re after, critics would advise you steer the other way because the movie is rarely successful in its bid to hit its mark.

Welcome to Collinwood (2002)

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Welcome to Collinwood is one of the Russo Brothers’ first movies and features a star-studded cast in a decent crime-caper about a group of thieves who embark on settling the ultimate score. This genre of film is generally favorable with audiences given the light-hearted, easy-going nature; there’s very little brought to the table that hasn’t been done before, but it’s pretty entertaining.

Laughs come without a second thought. It’s slapstick at best, which is always enjoyable. The characters are the definition of chaos; they’re extremely likable, and you are hoping that they manage to pull off this heist despite their hilarious mishaps.

Cherry (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Tom Hollandstars as the eponymous Cherry, who sees a disturbing transition in himself when he spirals down toward a life of addiction after returning from the war with PTSD. Cherry has gone on to receive a mixed response from audiences and critics, but stands as a dark reflection on a grim reality for some.

RELATED: Every Avenger Actor's Best Role Outside The MCU

The film itself is haunting. We are invited to see a completely different side to Holland; it’s a welcome change that allows the young star to flaunt his range beyond action movies; he is pushed to his limit with Cherry, and shows a promising future should he pursue similar projects. Though the material can be difficult to watch, the Russo Brothers have great execution in displaying Cherry’s struggles.

Extraction (2020)

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Collaborating with one sixth of the original Avengers, the Russo Brothers produce this 2020 action-thriller which places Chris Hemsworthas a black ops mercenary tasked with rescuing the son of an international drug lord. What it lacks in a captivating plot it more than makes up for with action; Extraction is a fairly average addition to Netflix’s library, but Hemsworth stands as a formidable hero.

This is the type of film that you watch primarily for the action – not that it’s a bad story because it’s not. Hemsworth is the embodiment of excellence; his performance holds strong throughout the duration of the movie. Extraction will appeal to fans of the likes of John Wickwith stunning camera work that makes for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

IMDB Rating: 7.8

The Russo Brothers’ first venture into the MCU serves up a suspenseful, action-packed sequel to 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The film follows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) adjusting to the present day before teaming-up with fellow Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to take down Hydra operative and deadly assassin: The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

RELATED: 10 Best Middle Movies in Film Trilogies

Captain America: The Winter Soldier raises the bar for MCU projects and sequels with gritty action sequences, complex character evolvements and threads together an intricately sharp thriller. The second installment improves on everything that its predecessor gives; The Winter Soldier is arguably one of the strongest sequels within the entire MCU. As well as seeing Evans come to grips with Steve’s soon-to-be shattered view on the world, Johansson is able to develop her character in a way we haven’t seen before.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Captain America returns for the final chapter in his trilogy and finds himself at odds with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in what culminates in an epic clash of the titans with Captain America: Civil War. The Russo Brothers make their mark on the MCU through The Winter Soldier, but they set the standard immensely higher as they explore uncharted territory for The Avengers here.

Civil War is thematically spectacular in addition to its tense amount of action, incredibly choreographed fight scenes, and deep emotional qualities. The third film flows effortlessly and gives fans everything they have ever dreamed and beyond; it offers a genuinely thought-provoking narrative with added humor and is demonstratively grounded by passionate performances from the cast.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

IMDB Rating: 8.4

The fate of the universe hangs in balance as Earth’s mightiest heroes must reunite and prepare to face their greatest foe. Split into two parts, Infinity Waris the introduction into the widely anticipated conclusion to the Infinity Saga, and the Russo Brothers prove they aren’t pulling any punches when it comes to heightening the drama and setting the stakes sky-high.

Infinity War commendably weaves a number of franchises together in what could be considered as cinema’s most ambitious crossover project. It never feels overpopulated; characters are introduced and interact without any hitches; the narrative divides into several arcs yet remains consistent in quality. The ten-year build up towards Infinity War pays off as the film keeps fans (and the characters) on their toes with riveting action, devastating heartbreak, and a shocking final act that leaves everyone reeling from the event.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

IMDB Rating: 8.4

The 22nd film in the MCU immediately picks up after the horrifying events of Infinity War as the Avengers assemble to reverse Thanos’ actions and bring restoration to the universe. The Russo Brothers give us more than what we could have ever prepared for; this is the moment the Infinity Saga has been leading towards for over a decade, and it certainly delivers a lot more than an exciting battle sequence.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Best Hawkeye and Black Widow Moments, Ranked

Endgame is heavily nostalgic and poignant. The decision to stick by the original six and have them at the forefront of the film brings a great sense of depth to both the narrative and the characters. We see how far they have come since their first adventure; the burden of heroism hangs front and centre; and Johansson, Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner are exceptionally fantastic as they explore rounded and otherwise darker areas of their characters. It’s a fitting end with plenty emotional value, setting up an ambiguous new beginningfor Phase Four.

NEXT: 9 Great Scarlett Johansson Movies You Might Have Missed