Ryan Murphy is one of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry due to his large contributions to TV. First at Fox and FX and now at Netflix, Murphy, with his frequent collaborators Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and a host of other talent, has proven his longevity in Hollywood through his wide array of projects. But what lies at the top of his content mountain? Here we get to the root of which Ryan Murphy-created shows are his best series to date and why:

18. The New Normal

Image via NBC

The New Normal was a short-lived sitcom created and written by Murphy and Ali Adler, that lasted for one single season on NBC from the fall of 2012 to April 2013. The sitcom focused on the lives of a gay couple (Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha) and how it interweaves with that of their surrogate mother when she decides to move in with them. While the concept of the series showed promise, little else worked about the painfully unfunny show.

17. Hollywood

Image via Netflix

This well-produced big budget drama explored Hollywood in the aftermath of the second World War. The series itself is poorly written, and the mixture of faithful retelling and complete fabrication of the industry's events left a lot to be desired. The show did introduce mainstream audiences to the talents of David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Jake Pickling, and Laura Harrier whilst also keeping the effervescent Samara Weaving in the mix. Also present were Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Mira Sorvino, and Patti LuPone. The miniseries is easily one of the worst projects Murphy created and luckily was never brought back after its initial run in 2020.

16. The Politician

Image via Netflix

In retrospect, it’s amazing that Ryan Murphy’s The Politician was subject to such a strong bidding war when it was announced, given how poor the end product is. Despite a starry cast featuring the likes of Gwenyth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Ben Platt, the series itself stands out as a tonally inconsistent and as a weak offering - think Glee but political, and less enjoyable. The blend of music in the series and the convoluted story arcs don’t add much to the overall plot. It’s unsurprising that the series was never a steady performer for Netflix and the streamer didn’t see fit to green light it past its second season in 2020.

15. American Horror Stories

Image via FX

There’s not much one can say about the anthology series American Horror Stories, largely because the series hasn’t quite had a particularly memorable episode yet. Although episodes like “Ba’al” and “Dollhouse” are at the very least promising, the show is still a long way away from becoming a Black Mirror-esque horror anthology that would strike a chord with it anyone but the most ardent of American Horror Story fans.

14. Popular

Image via The WB

Often hailed as the prototype to Glee, Popular was a series from Murphy and Gina Matthews that revolved around two highschool students whose lives collide when their single parents marry each other. Leslie Bibb’s Brooke was the popular cheerleader while Carly Pope’s Sam was a high school reporter no one knew. The series is as predictable as it sounds but given that it premiered in 1999 and lasted till 2000, Murphy and Matthews were successful in exploring everything from sex and sexuality to gender norms, something that was a bit revolutionary for its time.

13. 9-1-1: Lone Star

Image via FOX

The spin-off of 9-1-1, the Texas set version of the series boasts a cast as strong as its predecessor with Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Gina Torres, Rafael L.Silva, and Ronen Rubenstein all leading the roster. The series is essentially the same in format as every other procedural out there but the charming cast makes up for generic storylines.

12. 9-1-1

Image via FOX

Ryan Murphy’s Fox takeover wasn’t complete without a standard procedural thrown in and 9-1-1 starring Angela Basset, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt was just the first step in that. The series follows the lives of LA’s first responders and the work they do. It’s a step above traditional procedurals for its focus on characters and some of the unusual storylines and cases present, but it’s nonetheless a mindless procedural to switch your brain off to and see at the end of the day.

11. Nip/Tuck

Image via FX

Back in the aughts, medical dramas were big on primetime. E.R, Grey’s Anatomy, and Scrubs all had their respective moments in the sun. FX’s Nip/Tuck was their rougher counterpart revolving around the practice and lives of plastic surgeons Dr. McNarama (Dylan Walsh) and Dr. Troy (Julian McMahon). The series garnered a win for Best Drama at the Golden Globes ceremony in 2004 and was a strong performer for the cable network lasting for six seasons from 2003 to 2009. Its effortless blend of black comedy, crime and medical drama makes Nip/Tuck a Murphy project to check out for sure even if its not particularly fun overall.

10. Ratched

Image via Netflix

After years of outshining everyone else on American Horror Story, star Sarah Paulson got a chance to showcase her skills with a leading role on Netflix’s Ratched. As origin stories go, this one is fairly light on source material, creating a story behind the complex Nurse Mildred Ratchet from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest by distilling her down to a villain. Although the series’ Hitchcockian visuals are certainly a nice touch, there’s nothing but Paulson’s acting that allows Ratched to be enjoyable in any way.

9. The Watcher

Image via Netflix

This Netflix hit started out as a mini series but with a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher has to be renewed past its initial run. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series follows a couple who, upon moving to their new home, are sent letters by a stranger threatening to kidnap the couple’s kids. Despite the show’s overall popularity, the season’s ending is undeniably weak. Luckily, the show has future seasons to fix the glaring flaws in its initial run.

8. Halston

Image via Netflix

Ewan McGregor finally earned himself an Emmy thanks to his role as fashion designer Halston in Sharr White’s Halston. Executive produced by Murphy, the miniseries followed Halston’s life as he built his business and where things started to go wrong for him. The series isn’t created by Murphy like most of the shows on this list, but it carries his signature candor in its treatment of its titular protagonist.

7. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

Image via Netflix

Like Paulson with Ratched, another of Murphy’s MVPs from American Horror Story gets a star vehicle with Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story, this time allowing Evan Peters to play the notorious serial killer. The series became the second most watched English language series of all time on Netflix in less than a month and with the miniseries doing so well, Netflix already has plans to employ Murphy’s talents to create more stories about real life monsters of the world.

The series has come under criticism for glorifying Jeffery Dahmer and while that is true to an extent, its hard to deny how skillfully Peters handles the role. Still, there is a need for self awareness in projects like this and its a tightrope act that Murphy all but fails for most of the show’s run.

6. Glee

Image via Fox

Still the defining gem of Murphy’s career and for good reason, Glee was a cultural moment and had a big grip on prime time television viewers long after its end. Starring Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, and Darren Criss among a larger ensemble cast, Glee was an of its kind musical comedy detailing the troubles and adventures of a houseschool glee club. The witty dialogue, stable of young up and coming talent, and the inclusion of catchy pop music made it one of Fox’s biggest hits. It was also an awards juggernaut for the network, nominated for a whopping 194 awards in its runtime and winning multiple Emmy and Golden Globes. For Glee’s pop culture impact alone, it ranks high above other Murphy projects.

5. American Crime Story

Image via FX

The crown jewel of Murphy’s TV projects. American Crime Story, an anthology series focuses on a new true crime story each season, starting with the infamous OJ Simpson trial, to Gianni Versace’s murder in the second season and most recently, detailing the Clinton-Lewinsky affair. Despite each preceding season being weaker than its predecessor, showrunners Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski manage to paint a fairly nuanced picture of the case and treat the real life characters with the appropriate amount of respect.

The series has garnered a reputation for producing hard hitting (if melodramatic) prime time television that is frequently branded as peak TV. Consequently, the series has become an awards mainstay. Despite a tepid reception for the most recent entry, a fourth season is in the works focusing on the nightclub Studio54 in the 1970’s and its trisk with tax fraud. The first season American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson alone is a tough act to follow as far as serialized true crime adaptations go and continues to be Murphy’s defining project. If Glee proved that Ryan Murphy’s projects could strike a chord with the masses, O.J. Simpson proved that Murphy’s projects could also bring prestige.

4. Scream Queens

Image via FOX

Had it not been for the blemish that is the second season of Scream Queens, this Ryan Murphy show would perhaps outrank all others. Clever, stylish and boasting a who’s who of teen icons from Emma Roberts to Ariana Grande, the freshman run of this show is camp with a capital C. Yet, it’s all the better for it. Over the years Scream Queens has become somewhat of a cult classic and there are even rumors that it’s heading back. A series like Scream Queens would fit much better in the streaming era due to its endlessly memeable moments and dialogues, and with Murphy’s overall deal at Netflix, the series would feel right at home if the show is revived at the streamer.

3. Pose

Image via FX

Set in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Pose was created by Murphy, Falchuk and Steven Canals and revolved around the various members of different Houses engaged in New York’s Ball Room Dance scene. The series is notable for putting a number of trans women on the map, MJ Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar amongst others. The series also allowed actors like Billy Porter and Evan Peters to shine in pivotal roles. What makes Pose great, isn’t simply its unique premise but how it uses it to make striking commentaries about the treatment of LGBT community that rings true even today. By dovetailing the rise of vogueing culture with the HIV epidemic, the series found a unique lens and setting to have serious conversations about the plight of the queer community with plenty of dazzling performances peppered in to make the medicine palatable. Why it ranks above so many other shows of Murphy’s is down to the series' grandiose appearance and how it contrasts its glamorous ballroom dances with the dingy, cruel realities of the world.

2. American Horror Story

Image via FX

Many would undoubtedly call American Horror Story Murphy’s finest creation to date. The anthology series has made stars out of actors like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cody Fern, and Lily Rabe whilst reviving the careers of veterans like Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. Each season focused on a new story but brought with it familiar faces from the old season in new roles, creating a continuity that was pleasing to fans of the horror anthology. From murderous clowns to witches and serial killers, Horror Story has never had a shortage of plots or memorable cast members. The dark allure of American Horror Story may have waned quickly in its more recent offerings but its hard to dismiss the potency of earlier seasons of the series like Asylum, Coven and Freakshow.

1. Feud

Image via FX

The magnum opus of Murphy’s career is also his most overlooked. Feud was supposed to be the first of an anthology series exploring various famous feuds in pop culture before the idea was briefly abandoned only to be picked back up again this year. The first season nonetheless was a masterclass in cinematic serialized storytelling. Chronicling the war between two of Hollywood’s reigning queens Bette Davis and Joan Crawford during their film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, Feud was a tender exploration of its two central leads whilst a study of the exploitative nature of old Hollywood. Everything from its title sequence to score and performances are top notch. Supporting actors like Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta Jones, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, and Kathy Bates are all game. The miniseries is as flawless as they go, with their being little to fault in the script or storywriting. Yes, there are obvious embellishments but they are done not for the sake of drama but to underpin the overarching themes of the series. Murphy often tends to overplay his hand when it comes to his shows, with their being a lack of nuance in his messaging and sloppiness in his execuation but Feud has him at his best. Those interested in an all around good show would be wise to invest in this Ryan Murphy project above all else.