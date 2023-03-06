Scream VI arrives in theaters on March 10, and fans are already trying to figure out the end, pausing trailer scenes and dissecting posters in hopes of discovering some clue that leads to the endgame. That’s been the best part about the Scream franchise. While other iconic horror franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre always had the same killer behind the mask (we’re not looking at you Halloween 3 or Friday the 13th Part 5), Scream has a different Ghostface each time. It ups the intensity, turning a fun and frightening horror film into a fascinating whodunit as well.

The films' creators, from Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, to now the Radio Silence duo of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, have fought hard to keep their endings a surprise. Because even though the franchise depends on its characters, the finale is everything. If they don’t knock it out of the park with the Ghostface reveal, then nothing before it matters. It’s partially why some of the films are held in higher regard than others, for while some Ghostface reveals have been shocking, a few didn’t make as much sense and felt like a letdown. Whether they’ve completely worked or not, what’s for sure is, if you’re a Scream fan, you remember how those movies ended and how they made you feel. Before the sixth film gets here, let’s look at how the first five came to a close.

Scream (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

Wes Craven is unquestionably one of horror’s greatest directors, especially due to 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. A dozen years later, he would create a film that perhaps even surpassed the terrors of Freddy Krueger. Written by Kevin Williamson, the first Scream follows a group of teenagers in the town of Woodsboro, California. Two teenagers are murdered in the opening scene, and now another, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), is receiving threatening calls from a man who wants to talk about scary movies while also promising her death. She is even attacked by someone in a Ghostface mask and black cloak.

“Everybody is a suspect,” her friend Randy (Jamie Kennedy) declares. At the top of the list is Sidney’s shady boyfriend, Billy (Skeet Ulrich). The finale takes place at a large house party. Ghostface appears, killing Sidney’s friend Tatum (Rose McGowan). After Sidney loses her virginity to Billy in the house (a big no-no in slasher films), Ghostface stabs Billy to death (seemingly). Sidney flees outside, where Ghostface kills a cameraman for reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). Sidney runs back toward the house, first encountering Tatum’s cop brother Dewey (David Arquette), who has been stabbed but survives. Inside the house, a shockingly still-alive Billy stumbles down the stairs as Randy and another friend, Stu (Matthew Lillard), run inside, each accusing the other of being the killer.

Billy pulls out a gun and shoots Randy in the shoulder, before revealing that his stabbing was faked. He and Stu are the killers. Billy is obsessed with horror films and says his motive is that Sidney’s mom was sleeping with his dad, which caused his mom to leave him. Stu blindly follows him out of peer pressure. They confess to killing Sidney’s mom a year prior. Sidney fights back, dropping a large TV on Stu’s head, and Gale arrives, shooting Billy in the head.

Scream 2 (1997)

Image Via Dimension Films

A year after Scream’s phenomenal success, Craven and Williamson came back for Scream 2. Sidney is now in college, with a new friend Hallie (Elise Neal), boyfriend Derek (Jerry O’Connell), and a returning Randy. The killings start happening again, leading to Gale showing up to cover the story, where she reunites with Dewey. A new reporter named Debbie (Laurie Metcalf) also shows up on the scene.

The killings continue. Randy, in one of the most heartbreaking moments, is stabbed to death in a news van. Ghostface attacks later and kills a few cops and Hallie, but Sidney escapes. She flees to a theater at the college and finds Derek strung up on a cross. Ghostface steps out and removes his mask, revealing himself to be Mickey (Timothy Olyphant), another friend of the group, who was shown in a few scenes earlier, debating films with Randy in a class, and interacting with his friend Derek. He tries to make Sidney think that Derek is in on it too before pulling out a gun and shooting him dead. Mickey wants to be famous and can’t wait to blame movie violence for his killings when he's put on trial.

Then Debbie walks out on the stage, literally, with a gun to Gale’s back. She has been part of the killings as well and has a motive that goes way deeper than a desire for attention. Debbie is Billy’s mom, one of the killers from the first films. She is out for revenge. She shoots Mickey, but before she can kill Sidney too, Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber), a man who had once been framed for the murder of Sidney’s mom, arrives and shoots Debbie, saving Sidney. Mickey then jumps up, because slasher killers are never dead after the first attack, leading to Sidney and Gale both unloading their guns on him, keeping him down this time. Sidney then shoots Debbie in the head, making sure that she doesn’t come back too.

Scream 3 (2000)

Image Via Dimension Films

The end of the original trilogy had Wes Craven back in the director’s chair, but Kevin Williamson had little input. The film underwent many rewrites, leading to the clunkiest entry of the franchise. It begins with a new Ghostface appearing and wanting to know where Sidney is before killing Cotton and his girlfriend. An LA detective named Mark Kincaid (Patrick Dempsey) is put on the case. Gale shows up in Los Angeles at the set of "Stab 3" (the movies' own version of Scream) and meets up with Dewey. Ghostface then kills one of the film’s actresses.

Sidney is in hiding, but Ghostface tracks her down and calls her, causing her to go to Hollywood to try to put a stop to the copycat killings that are happening all over again. She meets Randy’s sister (Heather Matarazzo), who plays a videotape of Randy talking about the ending of trilogies and how anything can happen and anyone can die, including Sidney. Not too long after, Sidney is attacked by Ghostface on the film set, but she manages to get away.

Scream 3’s climax takes place at a Hollywood mansion, where everyone is gathered for Stab 3’s young director Roman Bridger's (Scott Foley) birthday. It’s there that Ghostface attacks once more, killing several, before using a kidnaped Dewey and Gale as bait to get Sidney to come to him. Sidney has no choice but to do as he says, and Ghostface, of course, is waiting. Sidney, however, has a gun and unloads several bullets into his chest. Ghostface is wearing a bulletproof vest though. He rises and removes his mask, revealing Roman, who was presumed dead after being found “attacked” earlier. Sidney has never met him before in the film’s events, but Roman knows her. He is her half-brother. Sidney’s mother, Maureen, had once been an actress and Roman was conceived after a sexual assault. Maureen wanted nothing to do with him and abandoned her son. He confesses that he was the mastermind who got Billy and Stu to kill her. Now he wants to pin it all on Sidney. He shoots his sister, but she’s wearing a vest as well, and she repeatedly stabs him before Dewey puts a bullet in his head.

Scream 4 (2011)

Image Via Dimension Films

Over a decade later, the franchise came back from the dead, reuniting Wes Craven with writer Kevin Williamson and the legacy actors of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The film returns to the city of the original, Woodsboro, where it’s the 15th anniversary week of the original murder spree. A new Ghostface kills two teenage girls in the opening scene. Sidney is in town as well, there to promote her memoir about the tragedies she’s endured.

A few more teenagers in Woodsboro begin receiving calls from Ghostface, including Jill (Emma Roberts), a cousin of Sidney’s. Dewey is now the sheriff and married to Gale. They both begin to investigate the murders. Ghostface attacks and kills Jill’s friend, Olivia (Marielle Jaffe), as she and another friend, Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), can only watch in horror. He then turns his sights to Sidney’s publicist (Alison Brie), murdering her in a parking garage. Gale hatches a plan to catch Ghostface. Certain that he will next attack at a Stab screening party at a barn, she has some hidden cameras set up there.

Ghostface attacks Gale at the party, then back at Jill’s house, two cops are killed along with Jill’s mom (Mary McDonnell). Jill is at Kirby’s house though with some friends, including another film buff named Charlie (Rory Culkin). One of the friends is killed and Sidney shows up at the house. Charlie stabs Kirby (a decade later we learn that she lives), revealing himself as Ghostface, followed soon after by Jill, who confesses to Sidney that she is behind the murders because she’s jealous of her cousin and wants to be famous. She then kills Charlie and another, and stabs Sidney, before stabbing herself to make it look as if she was the sole survivor of the attack. In the hospital, however, we learn that Sidney lived. Jill goes to kill her, but the legacy characters are there to stop her. In the end, Sidney shoots her cousin in the heart.

Scream (2022)

Image via Paramount

Another eleven years later came the fifth film in the franchise. Sadly, Wes Craven passed away in 2015, so it was the job of Ready or Not’s duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to revive his creation. In the opening, we’re back in Woodsboro once more, and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is attacked by Ghostface in her home, but she somehow survives. When her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) hears the news, she returns to the town she once fled because she is the secret daughter of the first ever Ghostface, Billy Loomis. Once back in Woodsboro, she begins to see hallucinations of her dead father.

They go to Dewey for help, who’s now living alone in a trailer, divorced from Gale. Dewey calls Sidney, who is living elsewhere now, married and with children, to tell her that the murders are starting again and that she needs to stay away. Ghostface murders Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette) and his mother, Judy (Marley Shelton), the town’s new sheriff. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Gale and Dewey are reunited, but then Ghostface attacks, and Dewey is shockingly stabbed to death in gruesome fashion. This brings Sidney back to Woodsboro. Sam and Tara decide to get out of town with Sam’s boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid). Tara realizes that she’s forgotten her inhaler though, so they head to another friend’s house who has a backup. That house just so happens to be where Stu Macher used to live, the site of the original massacre in 1996.

Ghostface arrives and several teens are attacked and killed. One of the friends, a girl named Amber (Mikey Madison), who is Tara’s best friend, pulls a gun out of nowhere and shoots another girl dead, revealing herself as the killer. Because all but one of these movies have two killers, Richie reveals himself to be the other Ghostface as Sidney and Gale arrive. He and Amber are "Stab" superfans who are frustrated by the direction of the franchise and want to get it back to its roots. They want to pin it all on Sam, but everyone fights back against the killers. Gale seemingly disposes of Amber, and Sam taps into her daddy’s rage and stabs and shoots Richie to death. When Amber comes back from her injuries for one last attack, Tara shoots and kills her.