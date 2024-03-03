Sherlock Holmes is one of the most enduring characters in pop culture. Created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and first introduced in 1887's A Study in Scarlet, Holmes is the world's greatest detective, a cold, detached, highly analytical, and manipulative genius who doesn't mind bending the rules. There have been many takes on Holmes in film and television, but few are are beloved or acclaimed as the BBC's Sherlock.

Two-time Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the famous detective, with Martin Freeman as his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson. Sherlock successfully reinvented the character for the 21st century, delivering arguably the defining take on Holmes. Revered by critics and audiences alike, Sherlock spawned four series and a TV special, all of which received high ratings and positive critical reviews. However, some seasons of Sherlock are undeniably better, whether because of their sharper writing, clever twists, wicked humor, or a healthy balance of all these crucial elements.

5 Season 4 (2017)

The Final Sherlock

They say, "Save the best for last;" unfortunately, Sherlock didn't. Arriving in January 2017, the show's fourth season had three episodes: "The Six Thatchers," "The Lying Detective," and "The Final Problem." The season deals with major changes, including the death of John's wife, Mary, and the arrival of Sherlock and Mycroft's secret sister, Eurus, who acts as the show's final antagonist.

Season 4 of Sherlock feels rushed and anti-climactic. The quick, sharp writing from previous seasons is gone, replaced with convoluted plots that feel twisting for the sake of it. The series also takes an uncharacteristically soapy approach to its narrative, with Eurus' arrival feeling like something out of Days of Our Lives. There's been much discussion about a potential fifth season, but it's been seven years since Season 4, and nothing has come out yet. Unfortunately, and unless there's a fifth season, Sherlock seems doomed to be a great show with a terrible finale.

4 Television Special (2016)

The Abominable Sherlock

The 2016 television special Sherlock: The Abominable Bride already showed signs of the series' weakening narrative. A fun detour into the Victorian setting where Holmes' stories usually take place, The Abominable Bride sees the characters attempting to solve a mysterious murder apparently committed by a spirit from beyond the grave.

The Abominable Bride has the same vibe as a classic Scooby-Doo adventure, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Cumberbatch and Freeman are clearly having the time of their lives playing Victorian versions of their characters, and the story adopts a tongue-in-cheek tone that makes the whole thing even more entertaining. Alas, The Abominable Bride refuses to fully commit to the gimmick and features a present-day plot that distracts from all the fun Victorian antics. The special remains a wonderful chapter in Sherlock's story, and it received positive reviews, even winning the 2016 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. However, compared to Sherlock's first three seasons, The Abominable Bride falls short.

3 Season 3 (2014)

His Not-So-Final Vow

Season 3 of Sherlock feels like a weird middle entry sandwiched between the stellar first two seasons and the weaker later efforts. It had the daunting task of following Season 2's spectacular finale, revealing Sherlock faked his death. The season also introduces Mary, Watson's future wife, who played a major role throughout. Three episodes were produced: "The Empty Hearse," "The Sign of Three," and "His Last Vow."

Although uneven, Season 3 of Sherlock features some of the show's finest moments. "The Sign of Three," featuring Watson's wedding to Mary, is a highlight of the series, featuring Cumberbatch and Freeman at their most dynamic. The season's final episode, "His Last Vow," is also among Sherlock's strongest episodes, largely thanks to a fabulous performance by perennial bad guyLars Mikkelsen. Season 3 received the most mainstream recognition, with Cumberbatch, Freeman, and co-creator and writer Steven Moffat allowing Primetime Emmys for their work in "His Last Vow." Unfortunately, the season ends with a lazy ending that feels more like shock-value than one of the genuinely clever twists Sherlock became famous for.

2 Season 1 (2010)

The Great Sherlock Game

When Sherlock debuted in the summer of 2010, few expected it to be such a massive hit. However, its fresh, fast-paced, and humorous take helped it stand out from its competition—most notably Guy Ritchie's 2009 film Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. The electrifying chemistry between Cumberbatch and Freeman was also a major selling point, with millions of fans falling for their unique dynamic. As with every other season, Sherlock's debut featured three episodes: "A Study in Pink," "The Blind Banker," and "The Great Game."

Season 1 of Sherlock is an excellent television achievement. It effectively introduces the world and every major character, honoring Holmes' importance and legacy while adding its own spin to the well-known lore. The three episodes are stellar, with "The Great Game" the standout, introducing Andrew Scott's now-iconic flamboyant take on Dr. Moriarty. The series' queer undertones are also on full display, with Cumberbatch and Freeman unwillingly kickstarting one of the 2010s' biggest television ships. Sherlock's first season made fans instantly fall in love with this delightfully chaotic take on the famous character, confirming that some classics are meant to be reinterpreted.

1 Season 2 (2012)

A Triumph in Belgravia

Season 2 of Sherlock is the series' greatest triumph. Having already found its footing with an excellent junior season, the show's sophomore effort introduced new characters vital to Holmes' lore and produced three brilliant episodes that mixed the best parts from the source material and this new version. The season's episodes were "A Scandal in Bohemia," The Hounds of Baskerville," and "The Reichenbach Fall."

Holmes and Watson's relationship kept developing, and the show started to openly acknowledge the latent homosexual tension between them. The arrival of Irene Adler, spectacularly played by the ever-underrated Lara Pulver and reimagined as a dominatrix, also considerably elevated the season's cachet. Her dynamic with both Watson and especially Holmes was particularly enthralling, and the three actors were explosive on-screen. The season ended with the incredible finale, "The Reichenbach Fall," which gave Cumberbatch and Freeman some of their strongest dramatic moments. In short, Season 2 of Sherlock was the show at its very finest, reaching heights it would unfortunately never achieve again. Fans were indeed Sher-locked.

