The original Charmed, which aired from 1998-2006 on The WB (now The CW), had no shortage of mischief, monsters, and magic. Whether with Prue (Shannen Doherty) or Paige (Rose McGowan) alongside Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), the Halliwell sisters found foes that challenged them — personally and magically. With so many magical adventures, there were some that worked extremely well or didn't work at all... and some that were downright painful. Below, we’ve ranked the series’ eight seasons from worst to best.

8. Season 6

Ranking last is Charmed Season 6, which was, frankly, a complete mess. The season was the opposite of everything that Charmed was supposed to be, especially because it divided the Charmed Ones, as the sisters became so enthralled by their own lives that the sisterhood fell through the cracks. Paige is captivated by Richard (Balthazar Getty), shutting magic out of her life. Phoebe goes off to Hong Kong to be with Jason (Eric Dane), who calls off their relationship as soon as he discovers she’s a witch. One aspect that was particularly unbearable is the divide between Piper and Leo (Brian Krause) that comes with Leo becoming an Elder. Their split just made things messy with Leo constantly being around despite the fact that he was supposed to remain “up there” with the other Elders. Not to mention the Chris (Drew Fuller) of it all, the character who came back from the future that the writers changed multiple times throughout the season to fit with everything else going on, like writing in Combs’ real-life pregnancy.

A few villains that stand out are the Stillman sisters that try to take over the Halliwells’ lives as women and witches — Margo (Melody Perkins), Mabel (Jennifer Sky), and Mitzy (Jenny McCarthy) — and Chris’ lover from the future, Bianca (Marisol Nichols), that tries to forcibly bring him back. While the season had several stories with great potential, nothing just ever panned out in a satisfying way.

7. Season 7

Charmed Season 6 and 7 are when the show went off the rails, trying to tackle things far too complex than this show could realistically handle. While the Zankou (Oded Fehr) story that ends the season is a big improvement upon what we'd been seeing, getting there is tough. For instance, the war between the Elders and Kyle Brody (Kerr Smith) with Leo and the Avatars is undeniably terrible, particularly because the pay-off from this plot is practically non-existent. The idea of Utopia was certainly interesting as it was teased, but in true Charmed fashion, lacked on the delivery. For the concept of Utopia to last not even a single episode with how much time it took to get the sisters onboard, it felt like a slap in the face. Plus, there’s far too much of Leo being torn between the sisters, the Elders, and the Avatars. Maybe if he hadn’t spent the majority of the previous season separated from Piper it would have been different, but it was just too much of Leo, far too soon. Once he became human again, that’s when the show truly shined with his character.

“The Bare Witch Project” with Lady Godiva (Kristen Miller) being conjured and the status of womens’ rights being jeopardized shines as one of the show’s best episodes. Plus, “Little Box of Horrors” with Paige’s first charge as a Whitelighter being the Guardian of Pandora’s Box was quite fun.

6. Season 5

Charmed Season 5 can be remembered as two parts: The end of Cole Turner (Julian McMahon) and beginning of Wyatt Halliwell. Both are kind of boring, honestly. With Cole, it was clear the show didn’t know what to do with him anymore, and it just felt that we spent 11 episodes waiting for his big exit. Wyatt, on the other hand, was an annoying twist to the Charmed Ones’ destiny that suddenly made him the most powerful being in the magical universe, rather than the sisters. Why? As the first season that completely changed the tone of the show, it was a bit harder to come to terms with the change and for the writers to get the hang of it. However, it’s ranked above the others because the Halliwells really come together as a family. They’re sticking together as Phoebe moves on from Cole and Piper and Leo are welcoming their new addition who is at great risk. Plus, with Paige now a full-fledged member of the family and a full-time witch, it was definitely easier for her to fit into the empty space in the sisterhood.

The Crone (Grace Zabriskie) was definitely the most interesting villain of the season, especially in “Sense and Sense Ability” when she used a monkey totem to steal one of each sister’s senses, bringing them together in a brand new way. In addition to the Crone, the Titans were certainly a huge threat to the sisters.

5. Season 1

It’s clear that it took a little bit of time for Charmed to find its groove. That simple fact is why it is ranked so low. Toward the end of Season 1 is when things really start to get good, around when Prue begins to channel her powers through her hands. But, it’s still a stronger start than most shows have. It’s interesting to see how the relationships between Prue, Piper, and Phoebe change so quickly upon the discovery that they’re witches. As their sisterhood changed, so did their lives, becoming far more interesting. Phoebe wasn’t really given much to do outside of witchcraft in the first season, something that was definitely sorely felt. Sure, it contributed to the tension between Phoebe and her sisters, but it kind of dragged the show down at times. It’s a season of improvements and positive development, which resulted in the following seasons being much better.

The villains that really stood out during the season were Rex (Neil Roberts) and Hannah (Leigh-Allyn Baker) working with Prue at Buckland Auction House, our first tease that a much bigger story (with the Source of All Evil) would eventually follow. Others were the Grimlocks and Inspector Ramirez (Carlos Gómez), the demon that brutally killed Andy (T.W. King).

4. Season 4

Charmed Season 4 could have been an utter disaster after the unexpected exit of Doherty and her character. But, it’s clear how much thought was put into the introductions of McGowan and Paige. The writers seized the opportunity and really brought something fresh to the show, something that really worked. (Clearly, as it went on for four more seasons.) Changing up the dynamics between the sisters really emphasized this. Piper becoming the oldest and most powerful of the sisters brought a new edge to the character, which she was desperately missing. Plus, it was fun to see Phoebe stuck with the role of middle sister, using all of the times that Piper stepped in between her and Prue as her guide to Piper and Paige’s near-constant bickering and disagreements.

Without Prue, it was difficult to get invested right away, but the stories were geared toward those viewers. We saw Piper and Phoebe mourn for their sister and slowly come to accept their new destiny with Paige, but Charmed never tried to make it seem like that was easy. It was a struggle, particularly for Piper, which is exactly what would’ve happened in the real world. Plus, Paige came along as a super chill and laid-back person, but she had such a deep understanding of loss and her own unique view of the world, challenging her sisters in so many different ways. Paige’s introduction and Season 4 should be the guide for any show losing their main character midway through.

This was the season that the sisters battled the Source of All Evil twice, which was such a satisfying event to watch after so many episodes building up to the battle. Other villains that were quite interesting to watch were Agent Jackman (Bruce Campbell), the witch hunter from the FBI, and the Evil Enchantress from Paige’s past life.

3. Season 8

This is, without a doubt, a controversial take, but Charmed Season 8 was something quite special. Maybe it’s because the show went back to basics after two seasons of craziness, but there was something so fresh about Season 8 that was enthralling from the very beginning. The introduction of Billie Jenkins (Kaley Cuoco) helped this, as she brought back the fun within the magic. It had been so long since Phoebe and Paige were enthusiastic about their magic, which made them both stand out at the beginning of their stories, so Billie’s youthful exuberance was much-needed.

The show didn’t hold back on honoring the sisters’ journey. Familiar faces, like the Source, reappeared, showing how powerful the sisters had become since their first face-off with him. The final battle tested all of the characters on every level, making them contemplate what their actions would mean for their lives going forward and what they would be willing to do in order to succeed. Charmed was refreshed and ready to go out fighting in the final episodes, making it one of the most enjoyable seasons to watch.

The villains that shined were those from “Malice in Wonderland” that used the Wonderland fairytale to drive young adults mad, the demons that replaced them (again) in “Repo Manor,” and Billie and Christy (Marnette Patterson) of course. Billie and Christy’s tactics to attack the sisters were quite intriguing, as it was used in the story to show the viewers what was next for the sisters upon the series’ end.

2. Season 2

Charmed Season 2 was a gift on all accounts. The show was at its prime, using the aspects of Season 1 that really worked and excited the audience and improving them. The sisterhood became even stronger, while the sisters worked on their magic and focused on improving their lives. Prue left a job she didn’t love to pursue photography, Piper started P3, and Phoebe went back to school to finish her psychology degree. Their lives had just begun — as women and witches. Plus, they became more comfortable with their powers, and Prue developed astral projection. The best part was the sisters were no longer fighting this part of their lives. They owned their witchcraft, and that made the series soar.

Two of the most powerful and memorable episodes of the entire show are in Season 2, which really shows just how fantastic it was. “Morality Bites”, in which the sisters go to the future, to the year 2009, where they learn that Phoebe will burn at the stake for killing a man with her powers. The other is “Pardon My Past,” which sees Phoebe haunted by her past life and threatens to end her own life by the end of the day. It’s a great depiction of magic that strengthens the core and lore of the show exponentially.

1. Season 3

In Charmed Season 1 and 2, the girls were vanquishing evil on a weekly basis, but there was no clear direction for where their destiny was headed. With Season 3, that is answered. The threats the girls face in Season 3 are so much worse than those they’ve come across before, and they’re truly challenged in new ways. They’re tasked with handling situations differently, and demons like Cole make their personal lives much harder as the line between magical and non-magical becomes blurred. It’s the beginning of a much darker story, as the fight with the Source begins to ramp up, and his mission to see the Charmed Ones dead becomes ever clearer. Plus, this season really tests their sisterhood, too. Phoebe lies to Prue and Piper about killing Cole, creating a divide. Piper is focused on marrying Leo, leaving Prue and Phoebe to head up the Wiccan front. On all fronts, they’re put through the wringer, making the season incredibly exciting… until Prue’s death, that is.

Season 3 is full of excellent villains, too. From the demon, Nicholas, that was stealing powers, forcing the sisters to fight in new ways, to the Source’s assassin, Shax, who killed Prue, there’s no shortage of incredible foes. Again, this lends itself toward Season 3 being at the top of the list. If Prue had stayed around, who knows how good the show could’ve become from here?

