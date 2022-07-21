In Stranger Things, Hawkins, Indiana has quite the recurring monster problem. Ever since Eleven (Millie Bobby-Brown) accidentally opened a gateway to the Upside Down, the Hawkins crew has had to fight increasingly terrifying monsters every season. They have gone up against everything from packs of Demodogs to flocks of Demobats.

Now thatseason 4 has ended, audiences have met more monsters than ever. The Upside Down may be gearing up for an epic battle in its final season, so the Hawkins heroes must know precisely which monsters are the most terrifying and how to defeat them.

7) The Vines

Underneath Hawkins, connecting the town to its dark counterpart, lays sentient, terrifying vines. They resemble tentacles and are super-strong, capable of tying up anyone they lure into their trap. The vines are also connected to a hive mind, so if one is alerted, the rest attack.

The sentient vines can move on their own and bind and tangle up over many things, including unsuspecting people that it takes as their victims. The tendrils do, however, seem to be vulnerable to brute force and fire.

6) Demobats

Every season of Stranger Things seems to introduce yet another version of demo-monsters. In season 4, it's the Demobats, which are small, flying Demogorgons. Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) encounters them in the Upside Down after getting pulled into the demonic dimension. They quickly swarm him and attack, one wrapping around his neck until he bites its head off in a “very Ozzy move,” according to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Like the Demodogs, they can be distracted and lured to a specific location using loud noises.

5) Demodogs

Season 2 introduces audiences to another Demogorgon species, but they're not fully grown this time. Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) finds one and nicknames him "Dart.” He sees it grow from a lizard size to a dog size monster.

The Demodogs aren't as strong as the full-gown Demogorgon, but they're still vicious and hard to kill, especially when there are so many of them and the Mind Flayer is controlling them via the hive mind. Dart could ignore the Mind Flayer temporarily when he chose not to attack Dustin in the tunnels, recognizing him as a friend.

4) The Demogorgon

The original monster of Stranger Things, the Demogorgon, was the first horror from the Upside Down seen in Hawkins in season 1. The monster is a tall, humanoid creature with a gaping, terrifying mouth in place of a face. It also possesses some supernatural abilities, such as telekinesis.

It is very hard to kill, as it is swift and strong. Eleven holds the power to defeat the monster using her telekinesis powers, but she is also part of the reason it landed in Hawkins in the first place. There are multiple Demogorgons, and they can be trained to become stronger and even more murderous, which viewers see the Russians doing in season 4.

3) The Spider Monster

The spider monster is a disgusting, fleshy, spider-shaped monster of sheer horror. It was created to act as a physical body for the part of the Mind Flayer that had been trapped in Hawkins after the closure of the Gate.

It's sent after Eleven and her friends in season 3 as a weapon of the Mind Flayer, formed from the remains of its victims and only capable of being stopped if it's cut off from the hive mind. Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) does this by temporarily breaking the Mind Flayer’s control over him and sacrificing himself to the spider monster to save the others.

2) The Mind Flayer

The big villain of seasons two and three is a tentacled shadow monster that attacks physically and can also possess and control its victims. In season 2, the Mind Flayer’s growing control over Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was the season's central plot point. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Will's family were eventually able to defeat him by using good memories to remind Will who he is.

It returns in season 3 in the form of the spider monster to seize control of even more Hawkins residents and carry out its evil plans. The Mind Flayer controls the other monsters to carry out Vecna's plan of wiping out all of humanity and the Upside Down taking over the real world.

1) Vecna

Vecna, AKA Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce), is a human who transformed into a monster when banished to the Upside Down by Eleven. He is covered in gross, raw-looking flesh and monstrous tentacles. Vecna is responsible for several mysterious murders during the fourth season. He finds victims he can easily mentally torment, feeding off their pain and trauma and murdering them in absolutely horrifying ways.

Henry was the first supernatural child subjected to the same experiments Eleven underwent in Hawkins Lab. He starts his murderous streak as a young child, then kills the rest of the kids in Hawkins Lab years later. He returns as Vecna to murder four unsuspecting victims to carry out the plan of having the Upside Down take over the world, starting with Hawkins. Vecna is extremely hard to defeat, with Eleven being the only one who might have the power to stop him.

