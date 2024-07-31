The Big Picture Every Year After adaptation promises to captivate audiences with a nostalgic romance, exploring themes of first love and second chances.

Leila Gerstein's involvement as showrunner ensures a seamless transition of Every Summer After into a compelling television series on Prime Video.

Carley Fortune's bestselling novel has garnered immense success, resonating with readers worldwide and generating substantial buzz on social media platforms.

Prime Video has officially ordered a new series titled Every Year After, an adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After. The series is set to be penned by Leila Gerstein, known for her work on Hart of Dixie and Saint X. Gerstein will also serve as the showrunner, guiding the transition of the beloved book into a television series. The green light underscores Prime Video's ongoing expansion into the contemporary romance genre, a space where it has already found significant success. The platform has previously adapted popular books like The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Idea Of You, both of which resonated strongly with audiences. Every Year After promises to be a "fun, sweeping, romantic story," exploring the compelling question: what if your first love was truly your soulmate?

The original novel from Fortune is a nostalgic romance novel that tells the story of Persephone "Percy" Fraser and Sam Florek, whose relationship unfolds over six summers in their youth and one pivotal weekend in the present. The novel explores themes of first love, regret, and second chances. The book has been praised for its evocative setting, relatable characters, and exploration of the complexities of young love and personal growth. It's a compelling read for fans of second-chance romances and coming-of-age stories​.

How Popular is 'Every Summer After'?

Image via Berkley

Every Summer After has been a remarkable success, spending 14 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and selling over one million copies. The novel gained additional traction on social media, particularly on TikTok, where the hashtag #EverySummerAfter has garnered over 81.4 million views. Fortune's other works, This Summer Will Be Different and Meet Me at the Lake, along with Every Summer After, have collectively sold over two million copies and been translated into 30 languages across more than 50 territories. Fortune is currently working on her fourth book. Reflecting on the adaptation, Fortune expressed her excitement:

"Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story. I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe."

Stay tuned to Collider for more on the development of Every Year After as it begins its exciting journey from the page directly to the screen.