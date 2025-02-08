Super Bowl Sunday is essentially a national holiday. While football is the focus of the game, some viewers are eager for the other aspects of the big game. Some tune in for the blockbuster commercials bound to go viral. Others are eager for the exciting Super Bowl Halftime show! This year, Kendrick Lamar is set to take the stage in New Orleans, but before him came some of the most infamous shows in the history of the big game.

Throughout the long history of the Super Bowl, some of the biggest names in music have made iconic history that have gone down as monumental moments in sports and music. To gear you up for this year's show, it's time to look back at some of the biggest shows and where you can watch them.

The History of Super Bowl Halftime Shows