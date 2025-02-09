As another football season comes to a close, all the blood, sweat, and sacrifice have led to what everyone has waited to see: The Super Bowl commercials. With a 30-second spot costing enough to build a city from scratch, advertisers are pulling out all the stops to make sure the financial sacrifice was worth the junior executives they fired to make it happen.

Between movie stars making surprising appearances to sell ice cream bars and aliens visiting Earth to enjoy pizza rolls, this year’s Super Bowl spots continued the trend of making commercials into mini-movies. Don’t touch that DVR because we have a rundown of all the spots that played during the big game.

1 Dunkin' Donuts

The newest Dunkin Donuts ad brings viewers into the Java Jam Battle, where the best coffee bands face off for musical java supremacy. The Dun Kings now feature a mildly confused-looking Bill Belichick, who looks on as Ben Affleck leads his squad. The Barista Buds tried to step at the Kings, but the orange-clad Dunkin crew were having none of it.

2 Pfizer

Pfizer shows the inspiring resiliency of the patients they’re fighting for in an ad that features a young boy making the hero’s journey back home. The touching ad is sure to hit close to home for many watching, and it’s a reminder of the effort still needed to make a difference in the fight against Cancer.

3 Thunderbolts*

Coming off of the booming success that was Deadpool Vs Wolverine, Marvel Studios is banking that Thunderbolts will continue its revival; and what better time to announce a new trailer for their upcoming movie, Thunderbolts*, then the Super Bowl? Starring Florence Pugh, Thunderbolts* will focus on a group of anitheroes that goes on all sorts of risky missions for the U.S. Government. Check out the trailer above. - Kareem Gantt

4 Haagen-Dazs

Things get a little less fast and slightly less furious when Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez open a Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar on an open road. Fellow family member Ludacris drives by to encourage them to at least drive the speed limit, but they don’t feel the need to rush when enjoying their favorite treat. No word yet on if this factors into the next movie when they fly into space.

5 GoDaddy

Walton Goggins showcases his acting range in a GoDaddy spot that sees him shift from a police detective to a race car driver to an astronaut floating in space. We learn his real passion isn’t acting, but rather selling specialized glasses through a website that GoDaddy’s easy-to-learn interface helped him build. Hopefully, he can continue to do both.

6 Coors Lite Sloths

Life feels like it’s slow-moving until you’ve had your Monday beer. At least, that’s how the sleepy sloths see it in the Coors Lite commercial that follows animated sloths while they struggle to get their rhythm at the beginning of the week. Seems like a concept that would have fit better for a coffee brand, but beer hits everyone differently, we suppose.

7 Pringles

Adam Brody beckons mustaches from across the country when he blows into an empty Pringles can. He was hoping for more chips and not the facial hair from the likes of Nick Offerman and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, but when an animated mascot tells you to do something, it’s best to just do it.

8 Uber Eats

Matthew McConaughey imagines a conspiracy that football was only created to make people hungry. From the day teams play to the meaning behind the name of the Green Bay Packers, McConaughey sees the truth in the cameo-packed UberEats commercial that shows the actor for the ageless food warlock everyone assumed him to be.

9 Oikos Yogurt

Oikos Yogurt has enough protein per serving to give Juno Temple the power of a superhuman. A gate change causes an injured Myles Garrett to potentially miss his flight, but Temple draws from the strength of yogurt to carry the NFL superstar in a timely sprint to his destination. And that was just one container of yogurt. If Temple ate two, she would be an unstoppable destroyer of worlds.

10 Reese’s

The new Chocolate Lava Big Cup Reese’s has driven people to throw themselves at real volcanic lava in a hungry frenzy. The grounds officials are doing their best, but with so many Reese’s lovers, it’s hard to keep the visitors from Augustus Glooping themselves into liquid fire. The commercial works as both an ad for chocolate and a public service announcement to not eat lava.

11 Stella Artois

David Beckham finds out over a Stella Artois that he has a twin brother in the US. After taking the quickest flight, he meets his long-lost brother, who looks suspiciously like Matt Damon. They may not have much in common, but they can bond over the smooth refreshing taste of a Stella Artois. Bonus points for a friendly dig at best pal Ben Affleck before the spot cuts to black.

12 Hexclad

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is rushed to Area 51 for an intergalactic cooking emergency in a big-budget Hexclad cookware commercial. Ramsey needs to use his best skills for an alien ambassador, who turns out to be Pete Davidson, who explains all famous people are aliens. The commercial feels heavily inspired by Men in Black, and that’s not a bad thing.

13 Hims & Hers

After a day’s worth of commercials talking about food, celebrating food, or having people covered in food, a Hims & Hers commercial drops some friendly facts about obesity rates. Spoiler: It’s bad. Thankfully, Hims & Hers offers affordable medication to get the waistline under control without needing to leave the house. Expect to hear some controversy about this one tomorrow morning if you haven’t already.

14 Skechers

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shows off his sensual side when he reveals his side hustle to be a male hand model. (Because being an NFL coach pays bad?) Since his moneymakers need to stay pristine, Reid is endorsing Skechers Hands-Free Slip-ins that don’t require your hands to put on. Technology has come a long way.

15 Michelob Ultra

Willem Dafoe proves to be a bit of a pickleball player himself when he teams up with Catherine O’Hara to hustle people for free Michelob Ultras. Dafoe and O’Hara prove that they’re national treasures that are also too thrifty to buy their own beers. As the partners work their way up to more advanced players, it becomes clear their thirst for Michelob Ultra is unquenchable.

16 Bud Light

Rapper Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis bring a neighborhood together with the power of Bud Lights, a few leaf blowers, and a meat smoker that can cut grass. With just those few simple ingredients, even Peyton Manning will be impressed with an impromptu cul-de-sac party. Now that Malone and Gillis have paired up, it’s time to make that buddy-cop action movie no one knew they wanted.

17 Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan join for a When Harry Met Sally reunion in a commercial for Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. Back at the same deli from the iconic scene of the film, Ryan takes intense pleasure from the added flavor of Hellmann’s on her sandwich. As the other diners turn to look at her enjoying the sandwich, Sydney Sweeney decides to “Have what she’s having.”

18 Instacart

Chester Cheetah kicks off a star-studded affair in an Instacrt ad that sees mascots from all corners of the supermarket make a mad dash toward the same location. From the Pillsbury doughboy to the Jolly Green Giant, the commercial is an Avenger’s level of cross-promotional world colliding that shows the speed and convenience of using Instacart.

19 Booking.com

The Muppets take… a vacation in the Booking.com ad that sees the felt friends search for the hotel that suits their particular needs. Miss Piggy obviously wants luxury, but the greatest minds of our generation could never imagine what type of place Gonzo would need to feel at home.

20 Budweiser

A little Clydesdale makes sure no keg gets left behind in a Budweiser spot that tells the inspirational story of a small horse and a bar that would have been short on their order. The Budweiser Clydesdales are basically the unofficial mascots of the Super Bowl, so their appearance was much appreciated.